Green is the New communism. French Judge bans windmill farm
The vestiges of our democratic architecture are a possible solution to what ails us.
2 hrs ago
•
LawyerLisa
3
Now Oregon is shutting small farms
Food is going to be a wedge for power
10 hrs ago
•
LawyerLisa
21
Isaiah 5:8 and social credit
Woe unto them that join house to house, that lay field to field, till there be no place, that they may be placed alone in the midst of the earth! Isaiah…
11 hrs ago
•
LawyerLisa
18
Get your bifidum
Life saving advice
12 hrs ago
•
LawyerLisa
16
Totalitarian Heat pump? All sparkles and speech control
An electrified home means your smart meter is your speech meter. A heat pump is sold as the panacea to replace reliable furnaces. It's your speech…
23 hrs ago
•
LawyerLisa
13
Louisiana LIONS
“The bill passed unanimously with 37 ‘yes’ votes. Not one senator voted against it. Sponsored by Republicans, Senators Pressly and Valarie Hodges, along…
Mar 27
•
LawyerLisa
24
HEALTH DATA IS THE TROJAN HORSE FOR COLLECTION AND CONTROL and it is for the Global infrastructure that the WHO intends to rely upon.
There is more than one way to skin a cat
Mar 26
•
LawyerLisa
14
Videos on growing your food Canadian and US perspective
Image from Action4 Canada My kids are studying the potato famine. One fact stood out. The vegetable that originated in Peru was eventually adapted for…
Mar 26
•
LawyerLisa
18
the UN makes war on farmers, and therefore on us
backyard food production may become a buffer to both the expenses and to the shortages they wish us to have
Mar 25
•
LawyerLisa
14
C02 famine
Please enjoy. When something becomes the reason for you to volunteer into shackles well you ought to be able to hear the dissent not monetized by the…
Mar 24
•
LawyerLisa
15
CLIMATE SCIENTISTS dig into war making climate measurements
While we are told we need a carbon leash that basically relgates us to a tiny allotment of resrources, freedom and liberty based on ‘CO2’ measurements…
Mar 23
•
LawyerLisa
14
Climate Minute: Climate as an Industry of Censorship
I am sharing this new climate movie and hope to be watching this tonight. I have so many great suggestions to keep up with from my readers in comments…
Mar 22
•
LawyerLisa
14
