certain alternating electrical fields can disrupt cancer cells..

we are cellular too. Targeting ‘brain tumors’ gets researchers in brains. that is the excuse. or not. bone fide.

‘Integrating Electrical Fields with Smart Nanoparticles and Biomimetic Hydrogels for Targeted Glioblastoma Therapy

Dr Christos Tapeinos, Dr Mohamed Elsawy, Dr Akhil Jain, Dr Katie Finegan Applications accepted all year round Self-Funded PhD Students Only

ManchesterUnited KingdomAnalytical ChemistryBiochemistryBiotechnologyCancer BiologyCell BiologyPharmacyPolymer ChemistryPolymers

About the Project

Glioblastoma (GBM) is the most aggressive and lethal primary brain tumour in adults, with a high recurrence rate and limited treatment options. This project aims to develop a novel combinatorial therapy for GBM, utilising stimuli-responsive nanoparticles, biomimetic hydrogels, and tumour-treating fields (TTFields) to improve patient outcomes and reduce recurrence.

Approach:

Stimuli-Responsive Nanoparticles: The candidate will engineer biomimetic nanoparticles that can be loaded with therapeutic substances (e.g., chemotherapeutics, immunotherapeutic, or targeted therapies) and programmed to release their payload in response to specific stimuli such as electric fields/currents within the tumour microenvironment. This controlled release mechanism will enhance drug efficacy while minimising systemic toxicity. Biomimetic Hydrogel Matrix: The loaded nanoparticles will be encapsulated within a peptide-based biocompatible hydrogel matrix designed to mimic the extracellular matrix of brain tissue. This hydrogel will provide structural support, promote tissue integration, and act as a reservoir for sustained drug delivery, targeting residual cancer and cancer stem cells and preventing recurrence. Unlike the currently used solid wafer implants, hydrogels are soft materials with mechanical properties compatible with brain tissue modulus and are both injectable and sprayable, allowing for localised administration. Hydrogels can cover uneven tissue surfaces and fill void space after tumour resection, creating a localised drug depot enhancing bioavailability with lower doses and minimal side effects. TTFields are a non-invasive therapy that utilises alternating electric fields to disrupt cancer cell division and induce cell death. We will combine TTFields with our nanoparticle-hydrogel system to create a synergistic effect, enhancing the overall therapeutic efficacy and targeting different aspects of tumour growth and survival. In addition to its use as an adjuvant therapy after surgery, the potential of the proposed combinatorial approach as a neoadjuvant therapy will also be explored. By shrinking the tumour and reducing its invasive potential, this approach may improve surgical outcomes and increase the effectiveness of subsequent therapies.

Innovation and outcomes:

The targeted delivery of therapeutic agents through stimuli-responsive nanoparticles encapsulated in biomimetic hydrogels, combined with the disruptive effects of TTFields, offers a multi-pronged attack against GBM, maximising therapeutic efficacy while minimising side effects. Furthermore, the potential use of this approach as a neoadjuvant therapy could advance the treatment landscape for GBM, offering insights into therapeutic approaches to this devastating disease.

This project is designed for four years (including a write-up period), and candidates with scholarships secured for four years are invited to apply. Due to the multi-disciplinarity of the project, 2-3 candidates will be selected. Questions about this project should be directed to the lead supervisor.

Entry requirements

Candidates are expected to hold (or be about to obtain) a minimum upper second class honours degree (or equivalent) in a related subject area. Master degree or lab experience is preferable, but not necessary.

Before you Apply

Applicants must make direct contact with preferred supervisors before applying. It is your responsibility to make arrangements to meet with potential supervisors, prior to submitting a formal online application.

How To Apply

For information on how to apply for this project, please visit the Faculty of Biology, Medicine and Health Doctoral Academy website (https://www.bmh.manchester.ac.uk/study/research/apply/). Informal enquiries may be made directly to the primary supervisor.

On the online application form select Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences.

For international students, we also offer a unique 4 year PhD programme that gives you the opportunity to undertake an accredited Teaching Certificate whilst carrying out an independent research project across a range of biological, medical and health sciences. For more information please visit https://www.bmh.manchester.ac.uk/study/research/programmes/integrated-teaching/

Your application form must be accompanied by a number of supporting documents by the advertised deadlines. Without all the required documents submitted at the time of application, your application will not be processed and we cannot accept responsibility for late or missed deadlines. Incomplete applications will not be considered.

If you have any queries regarding making an application please contact our admissions team FBMH.doctoralacademy.admissions@manchester.ac.uk.

Equality, Diversity and Inclusion

Equality, diversity and inclusion is fundamental to the success of The University of Manchester, and is at the heart of all of our activities. The full Equality, diversity and inclusion statement can be found on the website https://www.bmh.manchester.ac.uk/study/research/apply/equality-diversity-inclusion/

Funding Notes

Applications are invited from self-funded students. This project has a Band 2 fee. Details of our different fee bands can be found on our website View Website

References

1. “Piezoelectric Barium Titanate Nanostimulators for the Treatment of Glioblastoma Multiforme”, A. Marino, E. Almici, S. Migliorin, C. Tapeinos et al., https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jcis.2018.12.014

2. “Controlling doxorubicin release from peptide hydrogels through fine-tuning drug-peptide fiber interactions. Biomacromolecules 2022; 23(6): 2624., Elsawy M. A., et al., DOI: 10.102/acs.biomac.2c00356

3. “Aromatic stacking facilitated self-assembly of ultra-short ionic complementary peptide sequence: β-sheet nanofibres with remarkable gelation and interfacial properties”. Wychowaniec J., Patel R., … Elsawy M. A. Biomacromolecules 2020; 21(7): 2670. DOI: 10.1021/acs.biomac.0c00366

4. “Electric Field Responsive Nanotransducers for Glioblastoma”, Jain et al., Bioelectronic Medicine, 2023, https://bioelecmed.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s42234-022-00099-7

5. “Wireless Quantum Electrical-Molecular Signalling for Cancer Cell Induced Death”, Jain et al. Nature Nanotechnology, 2024, https://www.nature.com/articles/s41565-023-01496-y”

Share

Leave a comment