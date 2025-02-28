Freedom of religion instead of extermination of it has to be the fundamental right.

I claim this as a Christian.

But likewise for you too. Those who are religious should ask for tolerance for beliefs for one another and not take part in the pitting of our souls against each other while social credit drives up the middle.

Think of this social credit dystopia. Is forced secularization what will follow mass cameras, digital id in our cities?

How do you wiggle out of the implementation of world wide social credit digital id system? Those of all faiths need to engage with the municipal deep state infrastructure being erected. those who think their ideology will be protected are Darwin’s fools.

Many in DEI look in the rear view mirror for slavery. It is marching in front of us in the form of trafficking in women and children and through forced adherence to various globalist ideology.

Free speech is non-negotiable. What perishes without it, is humanity. our differences are human. Having none is unnatural.

Whatever your belief system this is the system that they would force on us all.

Evil.

