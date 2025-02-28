Who's done with climate radicalism? Enough big climate quick get in your carbon allotment. Done with this route to totalitarianism. Done. Done Done and he wants Emergency powers.
Sure thats a good idea says no one with anything rattling upstairs.
stay on point. This guy's a walking billboard for totalitarianism.
I keep telling people, you thought JT was scary. JT was a puppet. Mark Carnage is one of the puppet masters! This guy is truely evil
I have been looking into marketing and mind control and climate change ticks off the big box…….agreement.
“We all agree that climate change is an issue”
Once you agree they have you in their hands……….once you see/hear it you can’t go back🤔