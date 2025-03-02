“The Harvard Solar Geoengineering Research Program
The Harvard Solar Geoengineering Research Program (SGRP) produces knowledge to help society decide whether—and if so, how—solar geoengineering should play a role in global efforts to manage the growing risks from climate change.
About the Harvard Solar Geoengineering Research Program
The Harvard Solar Geoengineering Research Program (SGRP) aims to reduce uncertainties surrounding solar geoengineering; generate critical science, technology, and policy insights; and help inform the public debate surrounding this controversial idea. Recognizing that solar geoengineering could not be a replacement for reducing emissions or adapting to climate impacts, SGRP draws on Harvard’s research capabilities and global convening power to provide the knowledge necessary in considering solar geoengineering as a supplement to broader mitigation and adaptation efforts. SGRP supports a broad array of natural science, social science, and humanities research, both at Harvard and in collaboration with other academic, civil society, and government organizations and institutions.
Harvard has been engaged on the topic of solar geoengineering for decades:
In 1965, Professor Roger Revelle was responsible for drafting the climate change section of the President’s Science Advisory Committee’s report to President Lyndon B. Johnson, Restoring the Quality of Our Environment, which discussed the role that solar geoengineering could play in offsetting the warming associated with climate change.
In 1980, Professor Tom Schelling chaired a National Academy of Sciences committee whose report, Changing Climate, addressed the potential for solar geoengineering to counter global warming.
In 1992, a National Academies report co-authored by several Harvard affiliates explored a vast portfolio of strategies for reducing climate change risks, including various solar geoengineering technologies.
In 2009, former Harvard Professor David Keith served as a member of the UK Royal Society Working Group that produced the landmark report Geoengineering the Climate: Science, Governance, and Uncertainty.
The Harvard Solar Geoengineering Research Program (SGRP) was launched in April 2017. Since its establishment, SGRP has supported research resulting in the publication of dozens of peer-reviewed articles on the science and governance of solar geoengineering, as well as multiple non-technical publications (see ‘publications’ tab). SGRP hosts workshops, seminars, forums, and speakers covering solar geoengineering from a wide variety of natural science, social science, and humanities perspectives. SGRP provided funding and support to the Stratospheric Controlled Perturbation Experiment (SCoPEx), which ended in March 2024.
