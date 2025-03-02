“The Harvard Solar Geoengineering Research Program

The Harvard Solar Geoengineering Research Program (SGRP) produces knowledge to help society decide whether—and if so, how—solar geoengineering should play a role in global efforts to manage the growing risks from climate change.

About SGRPAbout GeoengineeringPeoplePublicationsContactFunding

Keep me posted about Salata

About the Harvard Solar Geoengineering Research Program

The Harvard Solar Geoengineering Research Program (SGRP) aims to reduce uncertainties surrounding solar geoengineering; generate critical science, technology, and policy insights; and help inform the public debate surrounding this controversial idea. Recognizing that solar geoengineering could not be a replacement for reducing emissions or adapting to climate impacts, SGRP draws on Harvard’s research capabilities and global convening power to provide the knowledge necessary in considering solar geoengineering as a supplement to broader mitigation and adaptation efforts. SGRP supports a broad array of natural science, social science, and humanities research, both at Harvard and in collaboration with other academic, civil society, and government organizations and institutions.

Harvard has been engaged on the topic of solar geoengineering for decades:

The Harvard Solar Geoengineering Research Program (SGRP) was launched in April 2017. Since its establishment, SGRP has supported research resulting in the publication of dozens of peer-reviewed articles on the science and governance of solar geoengineering, as well as multiple non-technical publications (see ‘publications’ tab). SGRP hosts workshops, seminars, forums, and speakers covering solar geoengineering from a wide variety of natural science, social science, and humanities perspectives. SGRP provided funding and support to the Stratospheric Controlled Perturbation Experiment (SCoPEx), which ended in March 2024.

HARVARD UNIVERSITY”

https://salatainstitute.harvard.edu/sgrp/

Share

Leave a comment