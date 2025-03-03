WEATHER AN CLIMATE MODIFICATION Report

SPECIAL COMMISSION ON WEATHER MODIFICATION

NATIONAL SCIENCE FOUNDATION

It was not easy to copy and paste as a whole document.

I downloaded it here in case the link goes down.

https://nsf-gov-resources.nsf.gov/nsb/publications/1965/nsb1265.pdf

“The Honorable Leland J. Haworth Director National Science Foundation Washington, D. C. Dear Dr. Haworth: It is an honor to transmit herewith to the National Science Foundation the report of the Special Commission on Weather Modification, authorized by the National Science Board at its meeting on October 17-18, 1963, in accordance with Sections 3(a)(7) and 9 of the National Science Foundation Act of 1950, as amended, and appointed by you on June 16, 1964. The Commission was requested to examine the physical, biological, legal, social, and political aspects of the field and make recommendations concerning future policies and programs. The physical science aspects have been studied primarily through cooperative liaison with the National Academy of Sciences' Panel on Weather and Climate Modification.

Much of the background work for the treatment of the other aspects of the problem was carried out under National Science Foundation grants or contracts, reports of which research and study are to be published as stated in the Appendix. The Commission held eleven meetings supplemented by many days of study, research, writing and conferences. The Commission report has been prepared by and its content is concurred in by all the members of the Commission. The Commission was assisted throughout its deliberations by an Executive Secretary. Dr. Edward P. Todd served in this capacity during the early months. Mr. Jack C. Oppenheimer succeeded Dr. Todd and has done an outstanding job of assisting the Commission. Respectfully submitted, A. R. Chamberlain, Chairman Vice President Colorado State University December 20, 1965’

