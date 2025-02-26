https://x.com/MarioNawfal/status/1894711809459839119/mediaViewer

“EXCLUSIVE: ROMANIA'S RIGHTFUL* PRESIDENT ARRSTED! Below is a video I just received from Calin Georgescu's team showing him getting arrested, 2.5 hours before our second interview, and less than an hour after our call. This comes after his supporters were all raided, less than 2 weeks after my interview with him. DEMOCRACY IS UNDER ATTACK IN THE EU! Remember what former EU Commissioner Bretton said a few weeks ago: ‘What Was Done In Romania May Be Needed In Germany’

: "How can a judge cancel an election and not be considered a dictator?" “

: “You don’t have common values ​​if you cancel elections because you don’t like the result” * When I say “rightful”, I mean that he should have been President, but is not technically president—just making this clear so Romanian authorities don’t try to arrest me as they have with others today.”

“ Now I understand why my legal team asked me to leave Romania before posting my interviews with Călin Georgescu and George Simion They literally raided the homes of all of Călin’s supporters and taken him into custody minutes ago. AND THIS IS AN EU AND NATO MEMBER! Remember what former EU Commissioner Bretton said a few weeks ago: ‘What Was Done In Romania May Be Needed In Germany’ I hope you all see why

and others have been so concerned about the developments in Romania. The EU establishment is jeopardizing democracy so they remain in power!”

