One thing I agree with is that we are in a war without bullets.

I'll agree too that weather manipulation including arson has winners and lovers.

I think it's about the view of man in pens like cattle.

But I haven't laid it at the feet of the US military.

Is forest fire a weapon.

That achieves equity.

That expropriates.

That paves the way for the smart city.

Was LA an operation so they can get all that done and then get the WHO UN to declare martial law climate Emergency under the New IHR?

Likely. Looks like. Trudeau is sitting in his prorogued fortifications, waiting for the climate emergency. Or the bird emergency. Or nuclear emergency. (aimed at NY I’ll wager). We are getting numb to their fear after fear tactics.

But equally did little UN minions take part in rampant arson. Likely. If those arrests mean anything.

And did blue, c40 policies grease the fires. Did lithium in sollar array battery systems, in evs, ebikes, and smart meters just fuel more and hotter fires as lithium runaway?

I think the weaponization is happening. But whose feet we can lay it at isn't proven.

We do see who profits.

And like a war, who gets the rebuild contracts is half the reason for the war. What corporations get chosen like Hitachi, for the smart city rebuild of LA?

Every c40 city citizen should uproot the communist policies;in their cities.

Climate is done as a credible cause after this in my view.

Certainly the policies at state and municipal level are too shoddy to be really that negligent. The layers of coincidence are too much.

Fleets of fire trucks not in use , because they allegedly require repais, eliminating testing of fire hydrants, nothing in the reservoir, dry hydrants, cutting the fire budget, giving equipment to the Ukraine. Not dumping the ocean onto the fires, arsonists playing….

Is that supplemental to the dessicating agents being applied?

Is dew at play. Is this weaponized fire.

What I don't think it is, is CLIMATE CHANGE. I don't think you pick habitable areas to throw smog up for climate change fighting. I think you do it as property grab, wealth transfer, and for what martial law follows the boogeyman declaration of climate emergency.

So this video is thought provoking and worth watching.

Share

Leave a comment