The new crime minister? And the pefo?

Carney hires the Mendicino…of the crackdown on freedom convoy as his chief of staff.

King KARL MARX CARBON CARNEY is presiding.

And he looks like his wife. And does climate alarmism like her too.

Which is just another elite trait.

Think we'll get cbdc digital currency? For the carbon allotment.

.now turdeau can work for the UN pedo Organization. And get his diplomatic immunity for his abuse of Canadians.

Leave a comment

Share