‘Do NOT GO GENTLE INTO THAT GOOD NIGHT'… RAGE RAGE AGAINST THE DYING OF THE LIGHT"!!!!

The reason I focus on the local is that big upheavals are taking place that are cordoning us into off into a horrific C40 agendas. C40.org works with Globalcovenantofmayors.org

For instance CALGARY has achieved 7 of 9 stages of the Global covenant of mayors.

Godek the Mayor is a Global Covenant of Mayors Mayor. So is she a Calgary resident’s mayor or does she bark to this agenda? do the protestors and citizens have any idea what is happening to their city under the UN agenda metastasized like stage 4 cancer through C40.org and globalcovenantofmayors.org?

I’ve downloaded the 2022 Playbook. This is what she is dancing to and the sooner Calgarians know the better. It appears per my research to be a UN organization. it is clearly a global organization for establishing a … new… world … order. and all that crap.

They should explore the whole Globalcovenantofmayors.org site and where it is going. DO THE SAME FOR YOUR CITY DO IT DO IT.

CALGARY IS performing it’s necessary densification and REGULATORY INSTRUMENT NUMBER 3 LAND USE PLANNING

IT’S NOT DEMOCRACY PEOPLE (REPUBLIC IF IN THE USA- GO AMERICA GET THE MUNICIPAL DEEP STATE OUT) IF THEY dance for a world order objective under the guise of climate change.

I KNOW THE WHO IS COMING IN but that instrument will work tongue and groove with the Municipal Deep State. Often more people locally can get involved when they see the path.

Here I show the path (watch after you read)

https://rumble.com/v2yhak4-climate-crisis-curtailing-your-freedoms-c40-smart-15-minute-cities.html

Here is the play book FREAKING DETAILED. ALL THE REGULATORY FINANCIAL AND OTHER INSTRUMENTS TO IMPLEMENT THE TERROR. THE TYRANNY WHICH I MISPRONOUNCE. SHOUT OUT TO DR. SANSONE.

2022 Playbook 2MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

This is an introduction to C40 and what they will do. let me summarize the plan for you though (form the document they hate me referencing as a plan - because there are points in history that were not as detailed.

Food

ya zero meat and zero dairy and even zero dairy alternatives BY 2030 AND THERE IS A CALORIC AMOUNT . they monitor you through smart apps and carbon tracking and all that bullshiiiiiite.

Ya, your municipal government wants to tell you how many articles of clothing you get per year by 2030. 3. three. three freaking articles.. Ya if you are working for green climate you are putting in the smart city pen for your own kids. Nice eh. that’s why you are being so greased… it neutralizes half the population by making them dependent on rolling out the agenda. Get a new job and shit all over this. Take is down like jenga or the tower of Babel.

Ya you are stuck in your ‘densified’ cities. you can go on a short haul trip one time every 3 years by 2030. Nice eh. a little totalitarian?

In case you thought you’d leave by car. NO. no personal vehicles by 2030. This Gondek, does she know what she is doing, or is she just working on her little part slowly. drank the koolaid. solving for carbon. Oh Gondek, there’s a special place in Nuremberg for you mayors if you roll this shit out.

SEE PEOPLE THE EV AND ICE (INTERNAL COMBUSTION DEBATE) IT ISN’T A REAL DEBATE. ZERO CARS.

ZERO

ZERO

THAT’S THE NET ZERO

ZERO CARS BY 2030

ZERO MEAT

ZERO DAIRY

C40 Cities Climate Leadership Group

From Wikipedia,

C40 Cities Climate Leadership Group

FoundedOctober 2005

(London, United Kingdom)TypeInternational organizationFocusClimate change

Area served

Global member citiesMethodDirect assistance, peer-to-peer exchange, research & communications. What we do for cities.[1]

Steering Committee

Barcelona, Bogotá, Buenos Aires, Dhaka, Dubai, Freetown, Hong Kong, Jakarta, Johannesburg, London, Milan, Montréal, Phoenix, Stockholm, Tokyo[2]

Key people

Mayor Sadiq Khan (Chairperson)

Michael Bloomberg (President of the Board of Directors)

President Bill Clinton (Founding Partner)

Mark Watts (Executive Director)WebsiteC40.org

C40 Cities Climate Leadership Group is a group of 96 cities around the world that represents one twelfth of the world's population and one quarter of the global economy.[3] Created and led by cities, C40 is focused on fighting the climate crisis and driving urban action that reduces greenhouse gas emissions and climate risks, while increasing the health, wellbeing and economic opportunities of urban residents.

From 2021, Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, serves as C40's Chair, former Mayor of New York City Michael Bloomberg as Board President, and Mark Watts as Executive Director. All three work closely with the 13-member steering committee, the Board of Directors[4] and professional staff.[5] The rotating steering committee of C40 mayors provides strategic direction and governance.[1] Steering committee members include: London, Freetown, Barcelona, Phoenix, Dhaka North, Tokyo, Buenos Aires, Bogotá, Abidjan, Montréal, Milan and Hong Kong.[6]

Working across multiple sectors and initiative areas, C40 convenes networks[7] of cities providing a suite of services in support of their efforts, including: direct technical assistance; facilitation of peer-to-peer exchange; and research, knowledge management & communications. C40 is also positioning cities as a leading force for climate action around the world, defining and amplifying their call to national governments for greater support and autonomy in creating a sustainable future.[8]

C40 started in October 2005 when London Mayor Ken Livingstone convened representatives from 18 megacities to forge an agreement on cooperatively reducing climate pollution and created the 'C20'.[9] In 2006, Mayor Livingstone and the Clinton Climate Initiative (CCI)—led by the efforts of former U.S. President Bill Clinton—combined to strengthen both organizations,[10] bringing the number of cities in the network to 40 and helping to deliver projects and project management for participating cities to further enhance emissions reductions efforts.

Serving as C40's first chair, Livingstone established the C40 Secretariat in London, set up the C40 Steering Committee, and initiated the use of C40 workshops to exchange best practices amongst participating cities.[9] In 2008, former Mayor of Toronto David Miller took over as C40 chair. Highlights of his tenure included the Copenhagen Climate Summit for Mayors and the C40 Cities Mayors Summit in Seoul, both in 2009, as well as the launch of practical action initiatives for cities, such as the Climate Positive Development Program and the Carbon Finance Capacity Building program.[9]

Three-term Mayor of New York City Michael Bloomberg served as chair from 2010 to 2013. During his three-year tenure, Mayor Bloomberg demonstrated unwavering commitment to building a professional organization and establishing measurable and uniform benchmarks for success, as well as expanding knowledge-sharing between cities and partner organizations with similar priorities. Key milestones during his chairmanship include the full integration of the CCI Cities Program into the C40, and the C40 Mayors Summits in Sao Paulo and Johannesburg. Under Mayor Bloomberg's leadership, C40 grew to include 63 cities.

In December 2013 former Mayor of Rio de Janeiro Eduardo Paes became Chair of C40. During his tenure Mayor Paes oversaw the addition of more than 20 new member cities (particularly those in the Global South) several groundbreaking research reports, successful international events, and thriving global partnerships, all of which are helping cities make real contributions to the reduction of global greenhouse gas emissions and climate risks. He also helped launch the Compact of Mayors (now the Global Covenant of Mayors for Climate & Energy), put in place the C40 Cities Finance Facility, and oversaw the opening of a permanent C40 office in Rio de Janeiro, at the Museum of Tomorrow.

In 2015, as C40 marked its 10th anniversary,[11] cities were crucial voices in shaping and advocating for a strong Paris Agreement—just as city leaders will be crucial in delivering on its ambition going forward. More than 1,000 mayors, local representatives, and community leaders[12] from around the world took part in the Climate Summit for Local Leaders, hosted by Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo and the UN Secretary-General's Special Envoy for Cities and Climate Change Michael R. Bloomberg during the 2015 United Nations Climate Change Conference.

In August 2016, Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo became C40's first chairwoman after being voted in unanimously by the Steering Committee.[13] Mayor Hidalgo has announced an ambitious agenda for the organization, including plans to focus on securing green financing, supporting compliance with the Global Covenant of Mayors for Climate & Energy, encouraging inclusive and sustainable growth in cities, and recognizing the leadership of women in tackling climate change.

In December 2016, C40 held its sixth biennial Mayors Summit in Mexico City.[14] The Global Summit, hosted by Mayor of Mexico City Miguel Ángel Mancera, was attended by 1,400 people, including representatives from more than 90 cities.

The current chair of C40 Cities is Mayor Sadiq Khan of London, UK.

While C40 originally targeted megacities for their greater capacity to address climate change, C40 now offers three types of membership categories to reflect the diversity of cities taking action to address climate change. The categories consider such characteristics as population size, economic output, environmental leadership, and the length of a city's membership.[15]

1. Megacities

Population: City population of 3 million or more, and/or metropolitan area population of 10 million or more, either currently or projected for 2025. OR

GDP: One of the top 25 global cities, ranked by current GDP output, at purchasing-power parity (PPP), either currently or projected for 2025.

2. Innovator Cities

Cities that do not qualify as Megacities but have shown clear leadership in environmental and climate change work.

An Innovator City must be internationally recognized for barrier-breaking climate work, a leader in the field of environmental sustainability, and a regionally recognized “anchor city” for the relevant metropolitan area.

3. Observer Cities

A short-term category for new cities applying to join the C40 for the first time; all cities applying for Megacity or Innovator membership will initially be admitted as Observers until they meet C40's year-one participation requirements, for up to one year.

A longer-term category for cities that meet Megacity or Innovator City guidelines and participation requirements, but for local regulatory or procedural reasons, are unable to approve participation as a Megacity or Innovator City expeditiously.

Member cities[ edit ]

C40 has 96 member cities across seven geographic regions.[3]

Africa:

AfricaCityCountryMember SinceAbidjan

Ivory Coast2018Accra

Ghana2015Addis Ababa

Ethiopia2007Cape Town

South Africa2014Dakar

Senegal2016Dar es Salaam

Tanzania2014Durban

South Africa2015Ekurhuleni

South Africa2020Freetown

Sierra Leone2019Johannesburg

South Africa2006Lagos

Nigeria2007Nairobi

Kenya2014Tshwane

South Africa2014

|}

Climate Positive[ edit ]

This section is an excerpt from Climate Positive Development Program.[edit]

The C40 Cities Climate Leadership Group’s Climate Positive Development Program (Climate Positive) was launched in May 2009 in partnership with the Clinton Climate Initiative and the U.S. Green Building Council.[16] The program brings together leading district-scale new-build and regeneration projects working to achieve "Climate Positive"—or net carbon negative—outcomes in cities around the world.[17] As part of the C40’s Sustainable Communities Initiative, it aims to create a model for large-scale urban communities and to support projects that serve as urban laboratories for cities seeking to grow in ways that are environmentally sustainable, climate resilient, and economically viable.[18]

Climate Positive is an exclusive program, with a competitive application process, and currently comprises 17 global projects that will collectively reduce the emissions impact of more than one million people.[19] The cities in which the Climate Positive projects are located support the implementation process locally and share best practices globally through participation in the C40 Climate Positive Network,[20][21] The projects are in different stages of development, but share key characteristics like high densities, highly efficient buildings, mixed-use zoning and transit accessibility.[22]

C40 is a member of The People's Vaccine Alliance.[23] Additional partners include:[24]

C40's work is made possible by three strategic funders: Bloomberg Philanthropies, Children's Investment Fund Foundation and Realdania.[26][24]

Additional funding comes from:[26][24][27]

So do you guys see what I am showing you. TAKE IT DOWN. TAKE IT DOWN. TAKE IT DOWN. GO RIGHT OUT AND FOCUS ON THIS WITH ALL YOUR MIGHT.

WHY DID THE RUSSIANS FIGHT THE GERMANS SO HARD IN WW2. NO PRISONERS.

well. you think once CBDC and all this bullshit is assembled it’s going to stop at …

zero meat. zero cars. zero freedom. zero dairy. zero privacy.

THIS IS NOT A PLAN THAT LOOKS LIKE THEY VALUE HUMANS OR HUMAN LIFE.

WAKE-DA-FUCK-UP

and the other reason I write about this shit. Is that unlike the up the wazoo needles with people being all nice so grandma doesn’t die. well i don’t think they want to be all rolled up into oneanother like a fruit roll up, eating calories that aren’t meat or real or dairy, not allowed to buy F-KING CLOTHes for their kids - or zre there zero of those.

what is net zero

zero left in the net.

fuckers are that evil at the top. all others are just Coopted, Epsteined, social justiced kool-aid drinkers.

and for THOSE WHO THINK THIS IS A LEGITE ISSUE.

HERE IS MY VIDEO EXPOSING THEY GAMED THE EXTREME WEATHER, GAMED OPEN BORDERS, GAMED FAMINE (NICE EH), GAMED CARBON TAX, GAMED IT so Bloomberg could report it, so we could all get scared and enter or pens and willingly close the door. (my children were reading cannibal books at school not one but 3… that is effed up and nothing left to chance) THEY ARE TAKING HOPE OUT OF THE NEXT GENERATIONS LIKE VAMPIRES SUCKING ON.

well no f king more. NO MORE. NO MORE!

MAKE THAT WATCHED. THEN INVITE ME ON YOUR HUGE PODCASTS. THE MUNICIPAL DEEP STATE IS MARCHING AND NEEDS FREEDOM TO SLAP IT IN THE FACE SO HARD. (NOT CALLING FOR VIOLENCE BUT WORDS BABY, VOICES EVERYWHERE.)

https://rumble.com/v4qpm7h-lawyer-lisa-miron-on-mind-matters-and-everything-else-with-dr.-joseph-sanso.html

I have no idea why I spend my time doing this. EXCEPT I FEEL compelled out of LOVE FOR EACH AND EVERY ONE OF YOU. LOVE YOUR WORLD SO MUCH THAT FEAR IS NOT AN OPTION.

ME GROWLING, HOWLING ANGRY AND CALLING YOU ALL. ESPECIALLY THE COOPTED COOPERATING WITH THIS AGENDA. wake up.

oH YA AND THAT DOCUMENT? LISTS CARBON TAX as ECONOMIC INSTRUMENT NUMBER ONE. SEE HOW IT IS ALL LINKED. I’M SHOWING YOU THEIR EVIL SCRIPTURES OF tyranny.

SHOW ME SOME LOVE BACK SHARE AND GET INVOLVED IN YOUR CITY. YOU SAVE YOURS LIKE THEY MATTER. LIKE YOU MATTER. LIKE GOD IS IN YOUR HEART. AND STOP THINKING SOMEONE ELSE IS GONNA.

make this viral

TAKE DOWN THE BEAST.

I NAMED IT.

