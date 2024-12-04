Safe and effective.

Consensus.

The polls.

Organs sold by humans to humans torn from humans for profit that we hear aren't human because apparently they weren't alive.

Sure.

It's not falling from the sky.

We are in a crisis.

Because truth is something we swallow to get along.

Imagine how much they stood in front of that truth.

I wish for you a heart full of love. It's not weakness or vulgar to have compassion.

It's what provides fierce courage to spit at their darkness and growl.

I believe you have God inside. All of us do. Reject their veil. Veil. Evil. Veil. Evil.

Humanity aches. The costs, the worry, the losses, the danger.

We don't need to pretend it doesn't hurt. Share your burden. give it.

