REAL CLIMATE CHANGE In 1831 a huge Volcanic Eruption dropped global temperatures by 1 degC. A team of researchers have finally helped solve the mystery over a volcanic eruption that caused famines and crop failures around the world, almost 200 years ago. Scientists from the University of St Andrews say they have discovered the exact volcano that erupted in 1831, leading to a global cooling of approximately 1degC. The team discovered it was the Zavaritskii volcano on the remote, uninhabited island of Simushir, which is part of the Kuril Islands. “As scientists and as a society, we need to consider how to coordinate an international response when the next large eruption, like the one in 1831, happens.” Volcanoes and Tsunamis are real dangers, not Carbon Dioxide ! https://lnkd.in/gARyVEfv

