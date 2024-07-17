This is the response I received from MP Sahota, Ruby - M.P. <Ruby.Sahota@parl.gc.ca>

regarding my concerns about the WHO International Health Regulations.

“Thank you for contacting our office with your inquiry.



Canada has been a committed supporter of the WHO since its creation in 1948, with Canadian Dr. Brock Chisholm as the first Director General. To date, Canada maintains an active role in many areas of the WHO's work, including active and transparent engagement in the WHO's governing bodies, the World Health Assembly, and the WHO Executive Board.



The set of proposed amendments to the International Health Regulations IHR (2005) that are posted in the WHO document A75/18, were put forward by the United States for negotiation among States Parties and consideration by the World Health Assembly. According to IHR, State Parties can put forward amendments at any time, should they choose to do so.



The proposals by the United States are the first of what is expected to be a number of proposals for IHR amendments from other State Parties. These and other possible amendments are to be considered as part of an inclusive process that is expected to take up to two years, to discuss and negotiate possible changes to the IHR, an instrument of international law.



Canada agrees that action needs to be taken to strengthen the IHR (2005) based on lessons learned from COVID-19 and other health emergencies. We believe that possible amendments should address specific issues, challenges, or gaps that are critical to supporting IHR implementation and compliance, and cannot effectively be addressed otherwise. The expected results would expedite more rapid global data sharing and response to looming threats as well as ensuring greater equity in access to medicines and treatments. The Canadian government and our WHO partners around the world are making sure that we're better prepared for the surveillance, detection, and rapid response to future outbreaks. More comprehensive data and sample sharing on a fast timeframe as well as rapid response and more equitable access to medical countermeasures, possibly through regional and local manufacturing.



None of these amendments will impede anyone's bodily autonomy or personal sovereignty. The COVID-19 pandemic was something that Canada and the rest of the world were not prepared for and could not predict. This was a pandemic that showcased how our country needs to be better prepared for situations like these. The WHO and the many nations involved with the WHO are working together to be better prepared for the future safety of humankind. To reiterate, this approach will NOT force anyone to surrender control over their own body. The Government of Canada or the WHO can't force vaccination on anyone and if you do not want to get vaccinated that will always be a personal choice you can make.



Our government will continue to focus on protecting the health and safety of all Canadians at home and through international collaboration.



Sincerely,”

First how appalling that the US lead the effort. IF YOU ARE IN THE US, let that sit with you. It is both a source of shame, but may also be the reason a sword is available to you.

As the superpower at the time, the US influence in NATO, the OECD etc., etc. corralled their allies into complying with the effort.

These were the Biden administration’s amendments.

Keep track of that GOP. Devolution of sovereignty should not be taken lightly.

Launching the world on this process should not be taken lightly. If launching these amendments form the basis for TREASON, then I would suggest that irrespective of any ‘international law’, it voids the process of adoption in the home country.

Any action by an Executive branch or ‘administrative state’ that subverts the purpose of the country (safety of the citizens from a virus seems more important than border safety, and safety from unvetted non-nationals) and instead wholesale provides the functions of government to a foreign HOSTILE body, ought be considered for Treason.

Everyone looks at particular amendments as this good, this bad. or it isn’t as bad as before.

A NEW LENS IS REQUIRED. THAT IS THAT THE FUNCTION OF GOVERNMENT IS PROVIDED TO A HOSTILE BODY NOT ACCOUNTABLE TO THE PEOPLE.

TAXATION WITHOUT REPRESENTATION.

TAXATION.

If you consider the WHO an NGO with diplomatic status that is one thing. But consider it instead a hostile power, you can get so much further in your analysis.

We are sleep walking into the government functions taking place at the WHO.

No country should be providing any power over SPEECH (LOTS OF POWER FOR SILENCING DISSENT) taxing, the economy, its businesses, its trade, its resources, its citizens, its health procedure TO ANY HOSTILE POWER.

SINCE WHEN DOES A HOSTILE FOREIGN POWER MUZZLE DOMESTIC CITIZENS- and on the point of criticism of the hostile foreign power and any of it’s decision.

That is what is going on.

vaccination. or mandates. or lockdowns. that is perhaps what we are forced to think or view. That’s the magic show. It is violation of the first amendment, corralling resources, deciding economy, shuttering the economy TAXING TAXING TAXING TAXING taxing the citizens to fund it, mandating uptake of PRODUCTS (IE MORE TAXING - economic repression etc etc.

Nor should they embed within the GOVERNMENT, EMPLOYEES loyal to the hostile power, in order to provide the HOSTILE POWER THEIR NECESSARY ‘TREATY, OR AMENDMENTS’ FUNCTIONS.’

I ANALYZE FROM A FIRST PRINCIPLED BASIS. THIS IS THE BOSTON TEA PARTY MOMMENT, This is taxation without representation full stop. That analysis was enough to shove off the British and enable it is the DECLARATION OF INDEPENDENCE.

Personally I think it is a good take.

This was sent to me on January 4, 2023.

She is the LIBERAL MP FOR BRAMPTON NORTH.

‘if you do not want to get vaccinated that will always be a personal choice you can make’

Also Canada.

“Vaccine refusal cancels health-care worker’s EI entitlement

Refusal to comply with policy was misconduct under federal EI Act”

“https://www.hrreporter.com/focus-areas/employment-law/vaccine-refusal-cancels-health-care-workers-ei-entitlement/380556”

Also Canada

“COVID-19: About 2,500 B.C. health-care workers lost jobs over refusal to vaccinate

Almost half of the terminated employees worked in the Interior and Northern health authorities, according to numbers released by the health ministry.

The 2,496 terminations included nurses, aides, support staff and others in hospitals, but not physicians and other medical staff who work in private clinics, such as chiropractors, physical therapists, dental hygienists, dentists, naturopaths, psychologists, optometrists, and traditional Chinese medicine practitioners.” THEY WERE TERMINATED. they DID NOT… LOSE THEIR JOBS LIKE I lose socks in the dryer.

https://vancouversun.com/news/local-news/about-2500-health-care-workers-lost-jobs-over-refusal-to-vaccinate

Free to choose means what?

Free to choose obviously means free to chose the consequences for failure to comply.

Free to choose means choose between vaccination and a consequence. Those consequences have only just begun. Few of us understand where exactly these ‘consequences’ can possibly go.

Going forward what are the possible consequences.

In the past they meant:

Unable to travel.

Unable to gain entry to otherwise legal business.

Unable to stay employed.

Unable to avail self of the safety net available to vaccinated individuals?

What are the consequences for refusal.

Yes you can ‘CHOOSE’.

But it is not a free choice. I read that well.

Something tells me we are headed to far worse choices in the future.

Was there a code which indicated that if you refused the vaccine it was a sign your doctor should offer you psychotherapy and or a prescription for anxiety.

Also Canada.

Euthanasia expansion for mental health.

Also Canada.

Non-robust consent process for Euthanasia. Someone can sign if you are “unable”.

Also Canada.

Unable not defined.

Also Canada.

No Elections until 2025. Because WEF Jagmeet Singh and WEF Justin Trudeau made a deal.

FREE TO CHOSE

is not

FREEDOM.

it is not

BODILY AUTONOMY.

It is not even an election.

I bet most MPs have no concept the direction this country is headed in. If they did. One would hope they would cross the Floor to the Conservatives in a sufficient bloc to override the Singh Trudeau hostage taking of our parliament. Loving our country and our Institutions have us respecting their order.

Could a Miracle happen and the MPs in Parliament understand:

Their mortality; Their legacy; Their soul; and the Ask.

How about the US. Do you see your Boston Tea Party moment again!

I hope you find my analysis valuable.

