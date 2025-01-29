Along with the meat, dairy-crush-the-farmers-and-quick public health-take-their-lands season too?
How come communism and big climate change and big disease big gender is so similar.
Bill Gates and the Gavi death cult profiteers, big disease, big climate, big gender, can have some ribs removed and go screw themselves.
Then maybe we'd get some peace.
Let's see how everyone reacts this time.
I just wish the public would tell the parasites to crawl back into their stinking holes but that would be impolite.
The peasants will comply.
There’s a solid 1/3 of the population that are easily led by the nose and always will be. There’s another one third that is eternally skeptical. And there’s 1/3 in the middle that goes along to get along, unfortunately usually siding with the nose ring people. I can only hope that the people in the middle this time have had their eyes opened.