Along with the meat, dairy-crush-the-farmers-and-quick public health-take-their-lands season too?

How come communism and big climate change and big disease big gender is so similar.

Bill Gates and the Gavi death cult profiteers, big disease, big climate, big gender, can have some ribs removed and go screw themselves.

Then maybe we'd get some peace.

Let's see how everyone reacts this time.

Share LawyerLisa’s Substack

Leave a comment

Share