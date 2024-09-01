Share this postWrite your Senators Bill c293 must be stopped lawyerlisa.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherWrite your Senators Bill c293 must be stopped Share 1 preventing the next*pandemic by eating bugsLawyerLisaSep 01, 202416Share this postWrite your Senators Bill c293 must be stopped lawyerlisa.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther4ShareWe have until September 17th to stop this Act. All hands on deck. I'm doing a series of podcasts and videos.It's about your food. Its about control.SubscribeShareLeave a comment16Share this postWrite your Senators Bill c293 must be stopped lawyerlisa.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther4Share
Just say no
Edwin, I like the idea of throwing rocks at people who are doing harm. This bill will truly cause harm.