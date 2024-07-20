Share this postWhy did CNN LIVE STREAM the Butler, PA rallylawyerlisa.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherWhy did CNN LIVE STREAM the Butler, PA rallyLawyerLisaJul 20, 20247Share this postWhy did CNN LIVE STREAM the Butler, PA rallylawyerlisa.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1ShareThey hadn't attended other Trump rallies.They need to answer to the American people. Or start showing up and covering all Trump rallies.Another coincidence?SubscribeShareLeave a comment7Share this postWhy did CNN LIVE STREAM the Butler, PA rallylawyerlisa.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1Share
"Why did CNN LIVE STREAM the Butler, PA rally[?]" I don't have the answer to that, but I wouldn't be surprised if those responsible for the decision also shorted Truth Social just before the event.