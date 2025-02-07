“S.W. "Chip" S. 2nd

Chief Operating Officer

USDA Inspector Phyllis Fong, a 22-year Deep State operative, is one of the key players behind the artificial inflation of poultry and egg prices in the U.S. She ordered the culling of MILLIONS of healthy birds, using the FAKE excuse of “mutating bird flu.” But here’s the TRUTH: There was NO pandemic. Fong personally ordered mass bird exterminations in 2024, targeting farms in Colorado, Ohio, Arizona, Louisiana, and Nebraska. One case in Louisiana set the stage: a man (who DID NOT WORK on a poultry farm) was allegedly diagnosed with H5N1 after “finding dead birds” in his yard. The CDC then INVENTED a panic story, claiming 66 people were infected. Sources say that number is ENTIRELY FABRICATED. Before the media even blasted this FAKE OUTBREAK, Fong and Biden’s corrupt FDA sent teams of inspectors in full hazmat suits to Nebraska, ordering the instant killing of 600,000 birds. The farm owner—who recently tested his flock and found ZERO SIGNS of bird flu—REFUSED. But it didn’t matter. Fong had already signed off on the order, threatening him with $4 BILLION in fines and PRISON TIME if he didn’t comply. She thought she was untouchable. When Trump began cleansing the Deep State in January, she REFUSED TO LEAVE, publicly claiming Trump had “no authority” over “federal watchdogs.” The next day, KARMA STRUCK. Security FORCED HER OUT, delivering her straight to JAG investigators. Now you know why the price of eggs have shot thru the roof.”

https://www.linkedin.com/posts/s-w-chip-s-abb86314_usda-inspector-phyllis-fong-a-22-year-deep-activity-7293429966610853888-dAkX

Leave a comment

Share