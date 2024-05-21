The c40 agenda must be believed. Many times when I present the c40 agenda, the response is, but how could they.

How.

Regulatory and financial means. Systematically.

We are observing totalitarianism. The left and many of the youth are indoctrinated.

In order to defeat the tyranny and totalitarianism of the smart city and c40 15 minute neighbourhood, we will have to completely rip down the Trojan horse of climate.

Those who believe in the climate agenda must be laughed at so thoroughly, that they wake.

There is “fear” as a mechanism to wake others.

This might have run it's course for waking all those who can understand the consequences of these fools achieving there goals.

It is time for next level.

Songs and Jokes. Songs wormhole into your head.

It is time for math and memes.

it is time for publishing and taking out billboards.

fear is paralyzing. We want to be the it popular thing.

If you saw some guy trying to dig your grave, you'd pick up a shovel and fill it in. Or push him in.

If he was digging your child's grave?

We can do this, defeat them, but it will have to be a multiprongued approach.

If you are at a loss as to where you fit in, use your gifts and talents.

If still nothing comes to mind then print stickers.. and place them in your communities. Blanket messages in public places

Stop the shots

No to CBDC

No to 15 minute cities

Climate is a Trojan horse for your freedom.

only tyrants censor and jail for speech

etc.

we have to be prepared to fail and get up.

fail and try fail and try.

Never stop. That is how failing leads to winning.

vision? Win. But if it seems insurmountable it is exactly how the globalists started. They failed a ton before getting to this juncture.

We have to be unbothered by rejection or failure. It is only getting up and trying that matters.

“The WEF, the organization of the thousand largest corporations, oligarchs and major banks, wants to force the public to give up a vehicle as part of the organization's “One Less Car” agenda . The agenda appears to be a starting point for the WEF's long-held plan to abolish all private car ownership. This week, the WEF published a new article outlining expectations for families embarking on the “one less car” lifestyle. In support of the plan [...] the WEF notes that Uber Australia conducted the One Less Car study alongside behavioral scientists and other rideshare companies to reduce the number of privately owned cars. The article notes that electric vehicles are part of the solution, but adds: "We also need to change the 'one person, one car' mentality." For four weeks, 58 Australians gave up driving one of their cars and switched to alternative transport. Participants with one car gave up, and those with two cars only used one, etc. Fewer cars in the household meant they were often forced to switch to public transport or bicycles. However, participants in the study - which was conducted by ride-sharing companies - reportedly valued being able to travel without a car. “I am recognizing more and more the value of not having a second car ,” said one of the participants after the four-week study. The WEF article lists “seven actions that city planners and leaders can focus on to support Australia’s green transition.” A policy that restricts private car ownership should give citizens more choice, not less freedom. With a view to creating a sustainable and lasting impact, Uber also calls on governments to: - Enabling Plans and Policies: All city plans and policies must pull together to end overreliance on private cars so that all people have four or more modes of transportation to choose from, no matter where they live, work, study or play in the city . - Policy reforms for one less car: The entire spectrum of government policies, from health and education policy to urban planning, must be overhauled so that people can make car-free decisions. - Embrace major transit projects: protecting corridors, planning and spending on major infrastructure projects to ensure people in our cities continue to have access to fast and frequent transit services. The WEF founder described a world in which no one owns their own car anymore. Instead, the only vehicles on the roads would be those taking the elites to “your hotel and the airport.” He said cars would be rented or shared rather than owned, calling the plan "Uberization." “ We are not in the age of capitalism ,” Schwab said. “ We have entered the age of talent.” “We will see the second wave of the Internet revolution: we have machine-to-machine interaction, 3D printing and big data. All of this combined will create a tsunami of change in the industry. The first aspect of change is the 'Uberisation' of the economy - and this will not be limited to taxis!””

We need to see these neighborhoods as ghettos. Our voice matters. our skills, our time and our fearlessness is how we win.

failing is in our path to victory. Let that slide off you. Get up again. Fsiling is nothing unless you are down for the count. Get up.

My dad told me this once. It stuck and it's true-

You have to keep getting up to bat to hit a home run.

TAKE DOWN THE BEAST.

