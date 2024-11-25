Gender, Migration and the Work of Care?

LET’S RANDOMNLY MEET CATHERINE CHENG SHALL WE?

I am guessing this is one and the same as the Public Health Catherine Chuen? Another one of those working for Public Health and some place else.

“Catherine Man Chuen Cheng Doctoral AssociateDepartment of Sociology, University of Toronto

Catherine Man Chuen Cheng is Ph.D. candidate in Sociology at University of Toronto and a Doctoral Associate at the Gender, Migration and the Work of Care Project. Her research interests lie in the intersection of gender, migration, citizenship and labor, with a particular focus on Asia. Her dissertation is a multi-sited ethnography that examines the geopolitics of marriage migration between China, Taiwan, and Hong Kong.

The Centre for Global Social Policy is quite interesting.

One it lists as a partner: CITIZENSHIP AND IMMIGRATION CANADA.

OK. let that one sink in. Citizenship and Immigration Canada is a PARTNER with the Gender Migration team, with the Centre for Global Social Policy. There is a narrative that seems justifiable on the ‘care side’ and international nursing side.

But there is also an easy abuse that can take place. And remember public health is involved. So WHO Satellite Office and National Focal Point of the WHO.

NEXT. I have long long thought that the Unions are pushing globalist agendas and moreover utilizing the mechanisms of ‘bargaining’, to insert non-economic negotiation variables and move the dial on globalist policies in health and education.

And globalist organizations are tidy and tight with international labor.

THE INTERNATIONAL LABOR ORGANIZATION IS A PARTNER WITH THE CENTRE FOR GLOBAL SOCIAL POLICY and so is the Service Employees International Union Local 1 Healthcare. Innocent. Or is the rapprochement what

WELL THAT SEEMS LIKE ROT that needs a closer look.

I picked Chuen because she had no phone number and got some meat on the bones to look at.

