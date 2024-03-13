https://nationalpost.com/opinion/supreme-court-decision-say-word-woman-is-confusing-unfortunate/wcm/efe118d8-6482-4878-9e37-4f032dbf4bca/amp/

“The Supreme Court of Canada ruled in a recent sexual assault case that it was “problematic” for a lower court judge to refer to the alleged victim as a “woman,” implying that the more appropriate term should have been “person with a vagina.”…Martin’s decision would reject the Court of Appeals’ ruling and restore the original conviction.

“While the choice of the trial judge to use the words ‘a woman’ may have been unfortunate and engendered confusion … the judge’s conclusion was grounded in his assessment of the complainant’s testimony,” she wrote.

Perhaps ironically, a decision that casually dismissed the word “woman” as being confusing was touted as a test case for the principle of judges employing “common-sense assumptions.”_

I hope all my readers with outi and inni genitalia understand that we have entered the world of where are your genitals is how we are going to refer to you in court- perhaps even more broadly in society here in Kanada. Let’s hope they do not pair that with biometrics.

