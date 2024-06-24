When I stood up for the unvaccinated I was treated like a leper. And I don't give a shit. I would do it again in a second. Either you know right and wrong or your a histerical tool of a puppeteer.



You know what should be leprosy, STUPIDITY in favour of genuflection to mass messaging. Bloody practice thinking for yourself.





In my firm unwavering opinion, the treatment of the unvaccinated violated s.15 of the Charter. It is an analogous ground. Restrict employment, movement, access to services based on a religion or race? Horrific.



The PUBLIC statements by media pundits, government officials.. all horrific.

Saved by section 1?



Hardly not even remotely connected to any purpose. except financial and that may be the kindest attribution based on known data.



International law set up to perpetuate it. also violates s15. Forms a basis to challenge current public health weaponization.

Public health are cboth government offices and satellite offices of the WHO through operation of the 2005 WHO INTERNATIONAL HEALTH REGULATIONS.



Professional medical bodies passing restrictions and denuding professionals of their medical licenses on that basis. THEY ARE government or quasi government. They violate s.15.

Add to that s.7 security of the person.



Violate s.15 and s.7.

both public health offices and professional medical bodies are now clearly set up to be complicit in a fraud on a scale that includes overtaking the nation state itself.



Put that in your pipe and smoke it.

