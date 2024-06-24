When I stood up for the unvaccinated I was treated like a leper. And I don't give a shit. I would do it again in a second. Either you know right and wrong or your a histerical tool of a puppeteer.
You know what should be leprosy, STUPIDITY in favour of genuflection to mass messaging. Bloody practice thinking for yourself.
In my firm unwavering opinion, the treatment of the unvaccinated violated s.15 of the Charter. It is an analogous ground. Restrict employment, movement, access to services based on a religion or race? Horrific.
The PUBLIC statements by media pundits, government officials.. all horrific.
Saved by section 1?
Hardly not even remotely connected to any purpose. except financial and that may be the kindest attribution based on known data.
International law set up to perpetuate it. also violates s15. Forms a basis to challenge current public health weaponization.
Public health are cboth government offices and satellite offices of the WHO through operation of the 2005 WHO INTERNATIONAL HEALTH REGULATIONS.
Professional medical bodies passing restrictions and denuding professionals of their medical licenses on that basis. THEY ARE government or quasi government. They violate s.15.
Add to that s.7 security of the person.
Violate s.15 and s.7.
both public health offices and professional medical bodies are now clearly set up to be complicit in a fraud on a scale that includes overtaking the nation state itself.
Put that in your pipe and smoke it.
Indeed, very concerning. It appears we have treasonous politicians leading Western civilization, steering us toward a disastrous population clash.
Registered practitioners - e.g. doctors, nurses, pharmacists - should never have collaborated with mandated medical interventions, i.e. mandatory COVID-19 vaccination, or any mandatory vaccination.
They have violated voluntary informed consent.
I've written this up from a detailed Australian perspective, which is also relevant internationally, see: Misfeasance in Public Office? The Destruction of Voluntary Informed Consent for Vaccination: https://vaccinationispolitical.net/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/misfeasance-in-public-office-the-destruction-of-voluntary-informed-consent-for-vaccination.pdf
It's really quite stunning!!! The medical 'profession' has been violating voluntary informed consent for years, even though the Australian Government and the regulator of practitioners, AHPRA, have confirmed the obligation for voluntary informed consent for vaccination.
Informed consent cannot be obtained under coercion and mandates...
There's no 'consent' if you can't say 'no'...
Here it is, straight from the Australian Government, in a letter to my colleague Emma McArthur dated 21 December 2021: "I can advise that informed consent should be obtained for every COVID-19 vaccination, as per usual consent procedures for other vaccinations." https://humanityattheprecipice.wordpress.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/doh-reply-21-12-2021.pdf
Here it is again, in a letter to me, Elizabeth Hart, from the Australian Government, in a letter dated 17 November 2022: "Informed consent should be obtained for every COVID-19 vaccination, as per usual consent procedures for other vaccinations." https://vaccinationispolitical.net/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/mc22-018819-signed-highlighted-1.pdf
And again, in a letter to me, Elizabeth Hart, from AHPRA, in a letter dated 20 September 2021: "Practitioners have an obligation to obtain informed consent for treatment, including vaccination. Informed consent is a person’s voluntary decision about health care that is made with knowledge and understanding of the benefits and risks involved." https://vaccinationispolitical.net/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/response-from-ahpra-re-informed-consent.pdf
Oh, and here it is again in a letter to me from AHPRA...in a letter dated 5 October 2017! "Good medical practice: A code of conduct for doctors in Australia provides guidance to medical practitioners. Informed consent is a key element of good medical practice. A medical practitioner must obtain informed consent before undertaking an examination or providing treatment, including providing vaccines." https://vaccinationispolitical.net/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/ahpra-response-october-2017-1.pdf
Clear, unambiguous advice that informed consent should be obtained for vaccination, that I have shared with others many times, and yet there appears to be little or no interest in pursuing this angle!!!
It's bizarre!