You may be a tad removed from the tripe headed for childrens’ minds. When I woke up to that particular angle I was very disturbed. Mostly because of how lovely the books in my childhood were. I really believed i could be anything I set my mind on, provided i was willing to work, and to work past failures, to take my knocks and keep coming.

Let's all do that shall we. Constantly. That attitude will crumble their system.

Recently I spoke with a teacher at the TDSB. Toronto district school board. She indicated her librarian was very good. As an example she said the librarian is always taking out books that aren't ‘current’.

Oh.

Like what?

Like Charlotte's Web.

Oh. Why.?????????

It's being remade.

Oh.

For what earthly reason. It already pushes vegetarianism.

We know the earthly reasons.

Well today I want to introduce to you a board game my brood were playing. I try to get them off electronics.

All is connected. They make war on our children Daily and cummulatively.

Here is the Action card. The game is the “the game of life”

Start a cricket farm. Insects are the protein of the future.

Well.

God bless you all. Eat meat like it's going out of business. Because they intend for it to vanish from our plates.

Might want to invest in cage systems in your garage for raising rabbit? The poop is fertilizer, they eat scraps. And the pelts are soft snd warm.

Personally I know many vegetarians who eat that way by choice. Go for it! Plurality of choice that doesn't involve crime (circa 1995 version) is my mantra.

That is when fbi pursued satanic crime, and knew how to identify it. I have looked into it. Pretty much the logos of globalists companies, or any company after DEI comes through would have a 90s era detective twitching. Tell me you want that info and I will publish again.

Do you eat veg. But blue zone has been debunked, and it's the globalists who author the anti red meat diets. I follow an expert in testosterone who says red meat is key. Low testosterone men..recepie for men who don't stand.

All connected. What do bug eaters do. Scratch and peck? Get themselves smaller brains and start laying eggs? Grow gizzard?

I feel like a kajillion dollars when I eat liver. I actually feel like a conqueror the day after. I've been too timid. I may have it this week. My pre court ritual used to be steak the night before. I need to get more fierce.

Happy St Patrick's day! They cannot operate in light.

TAKE DOWN THE BEAST.

