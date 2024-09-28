Here is an easy listen easy share for Bill C-293 concerns and actions.
Bill C-293 Is Canada’s Berlin Wall
https://lawyerlisa.substack.com/p/we-are-breaking-mainstream-in-bill
Lisa Miron Seasoned legal expert with 24 years of experience and a background in environmental science
https://stopc-293.ca
for more information and to help STOP the passage of this sinister legislation.
CTV Caught Red-Handed: Media Manipulation & the Firing Fallout | Listen Notes https://lnns.co/Gug_pQDaj6i
Here is the YouTube version. The action is to become an Ambassador of action in order to red pill a sector on bill c293.
Electricians?
Union?
teachers?
Use your influence to climb up the chart so the person with the biggest reach becomes the Ambassador for bill c293. Sending out an SOS!
Really freakin' frightening!
Also I will email Premier Smith on this issue. I don't think she will tollerate this bill It cuts right into provincial jurisdiction.