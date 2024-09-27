Thank you to Vicki Larry who used influence in their area to break this out of the freedom movement into areas of influence. Great direct results with Toronto Sun. Now Western Standard!

Now to the next part please report that BILLC293 solves for "risks" of pandemics through LAND EXPROPRIATION. Get this please to mortgage brokers bankers and real estate agents… something tells me communism and state owned property don't need that industry.

Communism solves everything.

Or how about BY OWNING COMMUNICATION INFRASCTURE, ELECTRONIC APPLICATIONS TOOLS ETC. Also communism.

Peter Menzies..

I'm curious… Does owning the infrastructuremean we won't have pandemics. Something tells me they are awfully profitable and therefore intrinsically difficult to avoid.

Or does owning communication infrastructure reak of perpetual ctv news reporting and censorship.

Or how about Regulating a onehealth approach (plant animal human ecosystem health welfare interface) so totalitarianism.

How about "sustained collaboration with all level of governments" to eliminate "jurisdiction issues".

So anti constitutional

Or how about through a command economy and managing "availability " of "relevant stockpiles".

Is gas, nat gas, food, going to be a relevant stockpile.

Let's go WESTERN STANDARD. bravo!

Write your senate, MPs . Mpps.

Senate can reject the bill.

Mps should recall it as the non-confidence vote.

Maps should tell the premiere to go to court for jurisdictional issues.

It's a coup.

This must be repealed as a part of the conservative non-confidence vote.

“DO MPS WANT A TOTALITARIAN GLOBALIST FUTURE OF ATTACKS on agriculture, food, property free speech.. OR CANADA?”

IT'S THAT SIMPLE Conservative Party of Canada Nigel Hannaford Conrad Black CTV News you want to do your job for a change?

Here is the article. I love Western Standard. Invest in a subscription. Especially if you are east of Manitoba. Nothing like reading news.

SLOBODIAN: Now the Liberals think they should be able to tell you what to eat?! Yes, they do

Invasive Bill C-293 would empower Ottawa to control what food Canadians produce and eat during a pandemic

Liberal backbench MP Nathaniel Erskine-Smith brought in a private member's bill allowing the Government of Canada extraordinary powers to regulate the food Canadians produce and eat, during a pandemic. Surprisingly, writes Linda Slobodian, it has quietly passed three readings in the Commons and now rests with the Senate.Nathaniel Erskine-Smith

Linda Slobodian

Published on:

A federal government bill aims to seize power over what Canadians can eat when the World Health Organization (WHO) decides it’s time to declare another ‘pandemic.” And that’s something this menacing globalist outfit seems to be champing at the bit to do.

This tyrannical intrusion on what Canadians will be allowed to consume means meat would be off the menu, and serving alternative vegetable proteins and perhaps insects would be mandated.

What are they going to do? Hand out huge fines to people who defiantly eat a hamburger? Don’t underestimate the government’s will to control and penalize citizens. We’ve seen it before, haven’t we?

Bill C-293 is even more threatening than that. It gives the federal government power to attack Canada’s agriculture and agri-food sector. Food facilities — like meat packing plants — would be regulated and shut down on the pretence that they are “high-risk,” and thus contribute to pandemic risks.

Bill C-293, the Pandemic Prevention and Preparedness Act, fell under the public radar when it passed third reading by 164 to 144 votes on June 5th in the House of Commons.

It’s now up to the Senate to decide it if will reject, pass the bill as is or with amendments.

If the unelected appointed Senators don’t deem the WHO’s nasty tentacles have no business in Canadian affairs, or that the uninvited federal government must get the hell away from our dinner tables, they will have failed Canadians.

And the consequences could more than unappetizing. They could be devastating.

Just like pointless COVID-19 mandates devastated countless lives and livelihoods.

Don’t doubt Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government wouldn’t implement extreme measures. Canadians are still suffering from the Liberals unbridled zeal to bow to its WHO masters during COVID-19.

The Liberals were never held accountable through a formal review of how they handled that ‘pandemic.’ They stomped on our rights and freedoms then, so why wouldn’t they take another run at doing so again?

Bill C-293 states the federal government is working with (or for?) global forces including WHO, The United Nations Environment Programme, the World Organization for Animal Health and the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization.

Like a good little globalist soldier, Ontario Liberal MP Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, introduced this private member’s bill.

And remember who propped it up, and who didn’t, when it’s time to vote in the next federal election.

Conservative and Bloc Quebecois MPs voted against Bill C-293. Liberals, NDP and Green Party embraced the legislation that ominously gives government power to “reduce the risks posed by antimicrobial resistance.” How?

• Regulate commercial activities that can contribute to pandemic risk, including industrial animal agriculture.

• Promote commercial activities that can help reduce pandemic risk, including the production of alternative proteins.

• Phase out commercial activities that disproportionately contribute to pandemic risk, including activities that involve high-risk species.

One amendment to the Department of Health Act called for the appointment of an unelected national pandemic and prevention coordinator from public health — the very department that made our lives intolerable during COVID-19 — to coordinate activities the health minister deems “appropriate” under the act.

Between the first and third readings, a clause calling for a review of how COVID-19 was handled was voted out. And we’re supposed to believe Bill C-293 will “promote transparency and accountability” in relation to the government’s decisions in the next pandemic.

With Bill C-293 dietary mandates could complement other mandates these people would force on Canadians again, in a heartbeat.

Bill C-293 only refers to mandating the consumption of vegetable proteins. There’s no mention of yummy high-protein insects. For more than a decade the UN Food and Agriculture Organization that the Liberal government is working so closely with, has promoted copious consumption of insects to fight world hunger.

And the Trudeau government’s obsession with climate change matches that of the World Economic Forum that claims eating insects will reduce the global carbon footprint.

Their agendas don't align with Canadian appetites or the way many Canadians earn livings supplying the food chain.

Perhaps the crafters of Bill C-293 were astute enough to know it would be too sensitive to have included those superfood sources promoted as superior to meat.

Gee, those cricket, meal worm, beetle, black soldier fly, red ant and grasshopper farms that keep sprouting up will come in handy when those “high-risk” meat-packing plants are shut down. They stand to make a fortune!

Only the mind of a conspiracy theorist would think Bill C-293 is part of a much bigger sinister plan.

Then again, a lot of COVID-19 suspicions laughed off as conspiracy theories proved not to be conspiracies after all.”

Thanks for everyone who continues to give my voice a platform to discuss this.

