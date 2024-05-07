According to Brave AI

“In 2017, the Center for a New American Security (CNAS) conducted a series of war games and simulations to explore potential scenarios involving a conflict between the United States and China over Taiwan. These war games aimed to provide valuable insights into the complexities of such a conflict and the potential outcomes.

Dangerous Straits: Battle for Taiwan 2027

One of the notable war games conducted by CNAS in 2017 was “Dangerous Straits: Battle for Taiwan 2027.” This operational wargame simulated a scenario where China had just attacked Taiwan in 2027. The game was led by the Gaming Lab at CNAS and involved a range of participants, including military personnel, policymakers, and experts.

The game’s outcome was notable for its lack of a clear winner or loser, suggesting that a conflict between China and the United States over Taiwan could be long and drawn out. This highlights the importance of understanding the complexities of such a conflict and the potential for a prolonged and uncertain outcome.

Lessons Learned

The war games conducted by CNAS in 2017 provided valuable lessons for the U.S. Defense Department and other stakeholders. These lessons include:

The importance of understanding the complexities of a potential conflict between China and the United States over Taiwan

The potential for a prolonged and uncertain outcome

The need for the U.S. military to prioritize deterrence and build capabilities to counter Chinese aggression

The importance of investing in technology and capabilities to address potential gaps and vulnerabilities

Overall, the 2017 war games with China conducted by CNAS provided valuable insights into the complexities of a potential conflict over Taiwan and the importance of understanding the potential outcomes and lessons learned.”

Interesting that we are escalating to a war in this area and we have been peppered and prepared for this.

LONGER PROTRACTED CONFLICT

CNAS Keeps designing Games that come true. It is uncanny.

It was revisited again according to this below press release.

“CNAS Gaming Lab Leads Wargame on NBC's Meet the Press

Washington, May 16, 2022—The Gaming Lab at CNAS recently led a strategic-operational wargame, "Dangerous Straits: Battle for Taiwan 2027," in partnership with NBC's Meet the Press. The wargame aimed to provide critical insight into how a potential war with China over Taiwan could unfold, and how the United States and its allies and partners could defeat an attack on Taiwan by China.

The wargame first appeared as an episode of Meet the Press Reports on Thursday, May 12. It also received coverage on MSNBC's Meet the Press Daily and a highlight on NBC's Meet the Press on Sunday, May 15.

The wargame divided experts into teams, set in a hypothetical scenario in the year 2027. Blue team participants acted as U.S. defense officials while red team participants portrayed members of the Chinese Central Military Commission. The game also included a white cell to lead and adjudicate the scenario.

Blue team participants included Michèle Flournoy, Chris Dougherty, Mike Holmes, Congressman Mike Gallagher, Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill, and Ryan Evans. Red team participants included Richard Fontaine, Becca Wasser, Cristina Garafola, Dr. Bonny Lin, Bryce Barros, and Dr. Joel Wuthnow. White Cell participants included Dr. Stacie Pettyjohn, Dr. ED McGrady, Hannah Dennis, Lily Schlieman, and John O'Malley.

“The CNAS Gaming Lab held an illuminating and instructive wargame simulating an attack on Taiwan," said Richard Fontaine, Chief Executive Officer of CNAS. “By bringing together a number of national security leaders and thinkers, and with the partnership of NBC's Meet the Press, it charted the high stakes and hard decisions generated by a such a crisis. We hope that a public audience will find the exercise informative and insightful."

"We play serious games to teach or learn," said Stacie Pettyjohn, Senior Fellow and Director of the CNAS Defense Program. "Games are good for exploring what if something terrible happened (such as the use of nuclear weapons or a war) in a safe environment so that one can hopefully prevent the terrible thing from occurring or be better prepared to respond if it were to occur."

The Gaming Lab at CNAS, nested under the Defense Program, develops and runs innovative unclassified games and exercises on a range of challenging national security issues.

For more information or to request an interview, contact Cameron Edinburgh at cedinburgh@cnas.org or 202-457-9425.”

CNA gamed the Invasion for 2025 in ‘ A Deadly Game’ plotted in 2019 below is the game. (You think Xi has people watching this, or is the whole grand event is gamed on consent to achieve universal communism under the UN WHO XI et al). Take your pick, I don’t care. I bring the information that stinks to high heaven and you place it in your box. But my suss on this all those he promised co-existent wealth and power to? Will be eliminated. The fact they think otherwise is naïve as f&cK. Zuckerland and Opraaaa. The ride the ride, the very grand ride. Xi won’t care there’s a whole bunch of pedophiles Epstein et al can blackmail. He won’t need blackmail or probably want pedos. Tiktok in China is not for making you want to cut off your own dick or hate your boobs or want to have sex as a minor with an old hairy guy. It is for education. So I wonder, the the UN pedo-types and the Xi types really get along. Is the subversion of the west simply to enable the communism. (and naive readers communism isn’t Utopia, go read the Black Book of Communism while it is still in print somewhere). Digital feudalism is more like it. or totalitarian oppression. that’s the end of these carbon leashes.

So if we have a hot war in EU, Middle East and Taiwan it is a World War. Any investors in the market should follow the CNAS games at all time. The shock and awe of Black Swan events will seem less shocking.

Plotted in that Famine game I reported on -FOR THIS SUMMER; ruin of harvests in India, Ukraine and Russia due to ‘drought' that leads to famine in the EU and those countries. And for food to reach 400% long term averages. We are headed into the First plotted Famine of the 2020-2030 decade. Get your plants in, put away things like rice and lentils that store dry well. Canned meat. TP (get a bidet attachment). CNA could be getting their ‘predictions’ wrong, but something tells me …. no.

If you look at my videos on it:

Bangladesh and Pakistan flooded plotted and occurred;

Wildfire drought in Australia plotted and occurred;

governments toppling in Ukraine (was the that Ukraine war)?

governments toppling in Pakistan (Khan???)

Mississippi flooding followed by a strike, plotted and occurred.

Texas and US dead cow droughts. plotted and occurred.

Global Carbon tax rolling out for 2030. plotted and occurring.

giving greater governance to the WHO. plotted and occurring.

EVENTUALLY IN 2030 all the worlds military and non-military resources go to the UN. has Lockhead Martin just gamed themselves in to a warless world. or will they then just need it for the citizens. AKA Turdo’s (trudeau- the Crime Minister) new military used for civil authority announcement.

gamed massive massive enormous migrations into OECD countries (as environmental refugees- the reason hahahahaha, but the occurrence? plotted and occurred.

SO UP NEXT famine I guess. Are people playing ‘god’ with our lives. When James OKeefe got that video of the media saying we are leaving covid and going into everything the environment…. that was plotted in Food Chain Reaction Game.

Are we gullible anymore. Probably most. Maybe less than I believe.

So as we get ‘news’ about Close encounters with China in the Taiwan straights, I don’t know whether to yawn or laugh. We will be ratcheting this up with famine is my guess over the next 4-6 months.

I’ve been working on learning Italian. I might pick Mandarin. So I can go to the wet market and know how to negotiate with my dust money CBDC.

My theory on the explosive Chinese economy was that it succeeded despite communism and not because of it. It was the desperate conditions of the starving Chinese after Mao that led to the renaissance of their economy. The hungry motivated farmers traded onions etc until that trading grew and grew. The market will always respond. I am going to start gaming our wins. It might start with onions.

What do you think will we find CNA gamed a war in the Middle East and Ukraine if I look hard enough? and Aliens landing (I am going to laugh my ass off. I remember getting mixed up for Gillian Anderson when I would wear a trench coat). I am going to look for more financial games.

What do you think. This is all just normal that what they game follows a script. How does CNN know its ‘time for the environment and white supremacy’. You think we will find population control gamed through sterilization of minors and full term and peri natal abortion followed by euthanasia. Does it ever get weird that your government is getting the tools, funding and ability to kill you at every stage of your life form and that we have been gamed into thinking it’s a RIGHT. or a KINDNESS.

from conception to 2 weeks perinatal. government funded programs to kill;

from birth to 12 years old parents in some OECD countries can apply for your euthanasia (the Netherlands). government funded programs to kill;

from 12 years old on as mature minors can get sterilized, abort a child, or apply for euthanasia. government funded programs to kill;

from 18 plus abortion and euthanasia go time. government funded programs to kill.

all while ridiculing God, worshiping (now pretty blatant) sAtan (shatan what every you call that evil), and warring on the protective unit of the family.

and rolling out communism and selling to the youth and less discerning as fluffy unicorns rather than starvation and gulags.

That all look like LOVE to you. or HUMAN RIGHTS. only if you drank a lot of koolaid. glug. glug. glug. choking on anti-life, totalitarian mind-meld bull shit. Damnit. saying it like it is again. oops.

TAKE DOWN THE BEAST

