VACCINES

https://www.pfizer.com/partners/candidate/vaccines captured 2020 in web archive

This is from an archived page of Pfizer RNA was in the works but not listed in their phase 1,2 and 3. although you can see the pipeline that the traditional pathway was leading. I suppose we saw the RSV push most recently.

Also listed was DNA vaccines.

neither RNA or DNA delivery was precisely listed in the phase 1,2 or 3

High level DNA contaminants is one of the issues with RNA vaccines.

How do you get RNA delivery systems into or past phase 1,2,and 3 trials?

Through Emergency Use Authorization of course.

thus the chicken or egg and blend of the questions. was the uae for rna. was the disease for the uae. was the vector or vid for the uae. Was the Vid the danger to humanity or was bypassing 1,2,3, trials the danger. Or both. Why did production on a scale never seen before follow in a mater of weeks. why did the Obama administration make changes to Nurenberg to permit gene therapy without informed consent.

“We have designed novel vaccines based on new delivery systems and technologies that have resulted in vaccines to prevent bacterial infections, like those caused by S. pneumoniae and N. meningitidis.

Today, more people are benefiting from safe and efficacious vaccines to prevent infectious diseases than ever before, and vaccines provide essential health benefits at all ages, from maternal and infant populations to seniors. However, our work is not done given the many infectious diseases remaining with a high unmet medical need and a growing list of vaccine preventable diseases.

We are at the forefront to usher in a new era of vaccine innovation, both to prevent and treat disease, with special focus on maternal/neonatal, hospital-acquired infections (HAI), and cancer.

PFIZER’S CURRENT VACCINES PIPELINE INCLUDES:

Phase 3 (Links to Clinicaltrials.gov)

Primary Clostridium difficile infection

Invasive and non-invasive Pneumococcal infections

PHASE 2

Invasive and non-invasive pneumococcal infections (PF-06842433)

Respiratory Syncytial Virus infection in older adults

PHASE 1

Prostate Cancer (PF-06753512)

Respiratory Syncytial Virus infection (PF-06928316)

Invasive Group B streptococcus infection (PF-06760805)

Serogroups ABCWY meningococcal infections (PF-06886992)

Multiple Cancers (PF-06936308)

PFIZER VACCINES IS INTERESTED IN PARTNERING OPPORTUNITIES IN PRECLINICAL VACCINES R&D:

Focus on bacterial vaccines, viral vaccines, and cancer vaccines that are in the strategic scope of Pfizer vaccine portfolio

SPECIFIC AREAS OF INTEREST IN VACCINE RESEARCH INCLUDE:

Research tools, reagents, and materials to aid in vaccine discovery

Novel viral and bacterial antigens (peptides, proteins, DNA, RNA, glycoconjugates) and expression systems

Immunomodulators, adjuvants, delivery platforms, and vector systems to enhance vaccine immune responses

Needle-free alternative delivery methods and devices

Broad platform technologies for application across multiple programs

Vaccine technologies and approaches for non-infectious diseases such as cancer

Technology for rapid DNA synthesis and amplification

SPECIFIC AREAS OF INTEREST IN VACCINE DEVELOPMENT INCLUDE:

Formulation compositions and methods to increase vaccine stability and potency

Process and assays for vaccine development, testing, and release

Improved expression and purification processes to increase production efficiencies



I located the cancer study here. https://synapse.patsnap.com/drug/6f6d20dc7b4b4c48a62e08f1a92dcae6

It indicated it was TERMINATED. I don’t have access to the reasons for termination. If you do please share.

“A Phase 1 Study to Evaluate the Safety, Pharmacokinetics, and Pharmacodynamics of a Vaccine-based Immunotherapy Regimen-2 (VBIR-2) (PF-06936308) for Advanced Non-small Cell Lung Cancer and Metastatic Triple-negative Breast Cancer Part 1of the study will evaluate the safety, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics and immunogenicity of increasing doses of a vaccine-based immunotherapy regimen (VBIR-2) for patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer and metastatic triple-negative breast cancer. Part 2 will evaluate the safety, pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics, immunogenicity and preliminary evidence of efficacy of the Expansion dose of VBIR-2 in participants with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer. Show all Start Date 26 Nov 2018”

We have seen Gates talk about the needle free vaccine; in your lettuce; your food and without your consent.

These are named the ‘SHOT OF A LIFETIME’.

Is this another one of their play on words.

