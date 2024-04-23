When we see the 'safe government drug' narrative being pushed, remember under the guise of 'safety' any type of education can be justified.

https://nationalpost.com/news/canada/safer-snorting-kits-b-c-high-school-cowichan-valley-school-district

“The kit includes straws and wallet-sized cards for cutting powdered drugs into snortable lines — as well as a booklet on 'staying safe when you’re snorting'

A B.C. school district is investigating after a guest speaker appears to have ended their presentation by handing out “safer snorting kits” to assembled teenagers.

The kit includes straws and wallet-sized cards for cutting powdered drugs into snortable lines — as well as a booklet on “staying safe when you’re snorting.”

“Have condoms and lube with you. You may want to have sex while high,” reads one tip. Another advises the drug user to decorate their snorting equipment. “Adding a personal touch to your snorting equipment will help you better recognize your own when using with others,” it reads.

The booklet also notes the wide variety of drugs that can be consumed via snorting, from cocaine to crystal meth and even fentanyl and ketamine.

“You may be new to snorting drugs or have snorted drugs for many years. Either way, this resource has something for you,” reads an introduction.

The kit’s distribution to minors was first brought to light by conservative commentator Aaron Gunn. In a Saturday tweet that has since garnered more than 600,000 views, Gunn included images of the kit, saying it had been handed out at a high school in the Cowichan Valley — a region just north of the provincial capital of Victoria.”

safe from cars

safe from meat

safe from housing

safe from clothing

safe from disease

safe from being sober

safe from learning meaningful curriculum

safe from a GDP

safe from small businesses

safe from family values

safe from places of worship

safe from community

safe from civil liberties

safe from free speech

safe from critical thinking

safe from God

I believe God more fervently then I ever did. It's what happens in reaction to a world that so easily destroys what is good in favor of the valueless of 'progress'. When evil is constantly unveiled the idea of good becomes more beautiful.

It is in the darkness that we value the light.

The trend appears to be:

it happens at school it’s an outside organization or public health nurse invited in the school had no idea (baffled) the school apologizes but it is not their fault and anyway it is the curriculm for the kids safety what’s wrong with parents they are intolerant we should provide minors the ability to consent (irrespective ability to provide true informed consent)

From a Manitoba school grade 9 and 10 Image from daily mail

“A healthy lifestyles presentation at Virden Collegiate Institute on Feb. 15, contained some unexpected material that has brought a storm of unhappy responses. VCI principal Mark Keown and superintendent of Fort la Bosse School Division Barry Pitz have received numerous calls and emails from parents and members of the public over a portion of the material. They’re taking steps to remediate the situation.

Upset parents have posted on Facebook and written to the newspaper. The matter came to broad public attention in an online publication, ‘The Publica’ headlined, ‘CANADA: Boys Reportedly Sent Home With Condoms, Wooden Phalluses, and Gay Pornography From Manitoba School’.

A parent wrote to the Empire-Advance saying that a letter was sent home about the upcoming Manitoba physical education and health curriculum for grades 9/10 and that parents could exempt their child if they did not wish them to receive the sex Ed course.

She indicates the letter came after the fact, but says, “Had we received that letter before the class happened, we would have let our daughter attend because it seemed pretty average as far as topics and things she should learn.”

Material in accordance with Manitoba’s Healthy Schools Curriculum is presented every year to students within Fort La Bosse School Division and this year was no different, except it was.

“The kids were subjected to someone explaining how pronouns are important, that if they are… ready to have sex with someone and they see that person’s private part, they are not to assume that just because they have either a penis or a vagina that they are in fact male or female. And when the kids were doing the work involved in the class, if they said ‘she’ or ‘he’ in their answers they were first scolded and then told to use ‘they’ and ‘them’ not ‘he’ and ‘she’ because that’s wrong.’ They were given a wooden penis to practice putting condoms on and were also instructed on how to touch a penis to arouse excitement,” the mom said.

Presentations to grade 9 classes in the morning were followed by presentations to grade 10 classes in the afternoon. A resource table was set up at noon hour with print material, condom packs and a wooden phallus.

The parent referred to the booklet called, “Who’s Got the Condom?” saying, “Those are the only words it contained. The rest of the 53 pages of this tiny little pocket sized full-colour flip book depicts two men, one older, one younger, getting themselves aroused….” Use of a condom is included; sexual acts and facial expressions of ecstasy are depicted.

The initial letter sent home explained that students would be receiving instruction on Healthy Lifestyle Practices. This includes sensitive topics such as developing relationships, responsible sexual behaviour, contraception, STBBIs (Sexually Transmitted and Blood Borne Infections) and substance use.

The letter said trained professionals - Virden Area Public Health and SERC (Sexual Education Resource Centre) – would present the information, and offered parents the option of having their child opt out of the session.

VCI principal Mark Keown responded to parents with a letter on Feb. 20th where he told them that SERC (Sexuality Education Resource Centre) representatives “took the opportunity to set up an information table at lunch to share extra information for all students, as our Grade 11 and 12 students were not part of the presentations. Unfortunately, it was at this table that the flip book ‘Who’s got the Condom?’ was made available for students to preview or take if they chose to. This book has some very revealing images and I apologize for it being available for students to preview.”

In an interview with the Empire-Advance, Keown brought context and expressed his own concerns. He said the core pieces of those presentations come right out of the Manitoba K-12 health curriculum.

“That’s why we do this, that’s why we deliver these presentations, because it’s part of the Manitoba curriculum.”

He explained that SERC has since been informed that their material would be previewed before future presentations took place.

He said that originally, public health nurses who serve the school and community are the ones who have done those presentations. During the pandemic they became too busy with other duties. “That’s when the SERC staff was added in. They became those experts who came in and did the presentations for our students.”

He went on to say of the presenters, “They’re not necessarily certified teachers …as a teacher, we always try to deliver the factual neutral point and allow kids to have perspectives on that.”

But this year was different. “I think in this scenario, there were some examples throughout the presentations where there was some personal bias, or personal perspectives that was not necessarily in the [curriculum].”

Keown acknowledged his responsibility as school administrator and expressed concern over the presenter’s decision to make that material available in Virden Collegiate.

“I wasn’t aware of that information being made available to our students over the lunch hour. And that’s where the apology letter went out. We should have screened that and been a part of that process, knowing that was information that was going to be made available for our kids.” Citizen go in mail 2024-04-18

It has gone from the state staying out of our bedrooms to depicting it vividly to minors. It has gone from the state trying to prevent minors from becoming addicted to drugs to facilitating it and suggesting drug hazed sex might be appropriate for children.

It is what I would suggest is subversion.

It is any wonder there is a growing home school movement across US and even Canada. Schools in some sense are becoming the PRIMARY SOURCE OF bad influences encouraging drugs, and early promiscuity. How do parents say to their kids be good, pay attention to your teachers, and listen. There are many good and loving teachers within this system but it is also infiltrated for a purpose.

As kids manoeuvre complex changes knowing what might be pitfalls and how to avoid them get’s complex when people in positions of authority provide them instructions against their interest (early sex, or drugs and sex, or hard drug introduction and lifestyle, sex with older adults. If the child is gay won’t they figure that on their own as adults without booklets depicting it distributed?)

Under the guise of safety we are allowing for any intrusion. sub cutaneous to sub version.

that word SAFETY will be recycled again and again and we need to recognize what it is:

safe from climate change.

safe from CO2

safe from thinking for ourselves.

It is rolled out in every context and those getting the funding for the studies that show,,,, what is safe, are usually paid by those who profit from our uptake of their cure for safety.

“Those who would give up essential Liberty, to purchase a little temporary Safety, deserve neither Liberty nor Safety. ‘ Ben Franklin

Question where your views and ideas come from. all the safe from paradigm hides an architecture of power and control. Be aware and sensitive to rolling anything out in your community or on your behalf for your safety. Most of what they ridicule has come to be what is important for our survival. (family, local, community, self sufficiency, fitness, friendship, sense of awe of life and it’s beauty and possibilities, the wonders of man’s potential, and his relationship with God)

I believe in God, and want that freedom to. My belief will never undo yours. So it is mine and I don’t want to trade it for an ai measured society. I spent decades never discussing it publicly because I believed it is personal and because so many approach God in different ways. I now discuss it, for two reasons. There is a broad attack on religion and those who believe in God (across the Abrahamic religions mostly) and strength from a belief in God and our relationship with love and strength has shown many how to stand against tyranny and stare down fear. The second reason is because I see so many people hurting and raw and suffering. A society that messages death constantly within our policies erodes the fabric of that society and interferes with our ability to have a positive relationship with others. That is it.

death of babies

death of the sick death of the poor, the addicted the uncomfortable

death of the aged and infirm

death of hope of the community

death of humanity (to be replaced with transhumanism)

That all has to be met with life. assertive bold and beautiful life, creativity and creation. that is the essence of God.

Dear readers my sense is that they will nudge, regulate, legislate, treaty us into their death culture.

When their nudges are called naked, the laws declared immoral, their policies vacuous, their reasons treasons, all they will have left is brute force.

When that is all they have, that is when the last soul wakes up. and all the heads spin. they will want to delay that, because they fear we are too vast.

Remember your words, they can be more powerful than you believe. Because souls ache for the truth and the ability to resonate with it. You are beautiful, your life is important, it has value. Please do not despair. It is of very little use to our goal:

TAKE DOWN THE BEAST

