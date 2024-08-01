Closes roads and highways, Closes water wells, Gives bylaw control to a corporation and there their board and executives rather than the people, Mandates denisification. A third of an acre property would need 8 dwellings forcing minimum number of “units” (compact living spaces) on private property. Restrictions on mobility rights.

The 15 minute cities are moving at scale through communities across OECD countries.

Look for climate plans,

Is your city is listed at Globalcovenantofmayors.org

Have you examined changes to your official plan.

The municipal deep state is organized and ignored by main street media

“Did you know that Winnipeg Metropolitan Region (WMR) is currently lobbying the provincial government to pass legislation to implement Plan20-50? It’s the 15 Minute City plan on steroids and would transfer control of Manitoba municipal by-laws to the WMR who are deceptively implementing the global agenda?

Originally formed in 1998, the WMR is made up of 18 municipalities including the City of Winnipeg and is the fastest-growing area of Manitoba and the province’s economic hub. Today, two-thirds of Manitobans call the Metro Region home, and the region accounts for 70% of provincial GDP. The WMR is holding Public Hearings currently according to the ‘adoption process’. They have a duty and responsibility to inform the public before legislation can be passed. Based on the public backlash and opposition, this ‘Plan’ should never see the light of day.

On July 25, 2024 the WMR had a Public Hearing in Winnipeg to discuss Plan20-50. The room was filled with concerned citizens. As they stood up one by one and expressed their concerns about the tyrannical policies, the council cut people off and muted their mics. It quickly became evident that these elected officials are not working in the best interest of their constituents, but rather in the interest of foreign unelected entities. As part of the ‘Plan’ the city is attempting to legislate the ‘legal’ closure of highways and roads in Winnipeg. They are packaging this scheme as if they are nonessential and without consideration for all of the commercial businesses in the area that would be forced to shut down, effecting the livelihoods of many people and severely interfering with citizen’s mobility rights.

The ‘Plan’ also includes closure of private water wells and also forcing minimum number of “units” (compact living spaces) on private property. Homeowners would be required to have multiple dwellings on their property and the total units would be according to the land size. If you own a third of an acre than you would be expected to develop 8 dwellings. It is unclear how a home owner would be able to finance this.

Municipalities and townships throughout the WMR are being lobbied to sign onto Plan20-50 and they are being deceived and sold a bill of lies in order to do so, and no doubt offered financial incentives to implement it.

By advancing this global agenda mayors and councils are violating the God-given inalienable rights of Canadian citizens, the Constitution and the Charter of Rights and Freedoms. The 20-50Plan must be stopped but we need your help!

The A4C Winnipeg Chapter is having two strategy meetings in advance of the next Public Council meeting August 8th in Niverville. Please plan on joining us and bring others. It is critical that as many residents as possible attend all of these meetings. Please forward this message to anyone you know living in the WMR region.

A4C Strategy Meeting #1

Wild West Ranch

Date: Tuesday, July 30th

Time: 6:45 p.m.

Address: 732 Clandeboye ROAD, Clandeboye, MB

A4C Strategy Meeting #2

New Bothwell Picnic Shelter

Date: Tuesday August 6th

Time: 6:45 P.M.

Address: 50 Park Bay, New Bothwell, MB

The next WMR Plan20-50 Public Hearing is in Niverville:

Date: August 8, 2024

Location: Niverville Heritage Centre

100 Heritage Trail, Niverville

Time: 2:00 pm

Take Action! Print the 15 Minute City NOL and Opposition Petition and start gathering signatures for the meeting THURSDAY August 8:

Together we can stop this. We look forward to seeing you there!

Contact us for more information or to help organize carpools: A4C Winnipeg Chapter.

Here is a short excerpt from the 5 1/2 hour WMR Public Hearing wherein the majority of citizens opposed the 20-50Plan.

You can view the full WMR Public Hearing HERE.”

We are at a later hour then many realize.

https://action4canada.com/call-to-action-stop-plan-20-50-public-engagement-meeting-august-8-2024/

iF in Canada join Action4Canada.

If in the UK #together must be joined.

It is important to have a group in each municipality pushing back.

The US and other OECD ountries need to hurry up and understand the fight for freedom is at the municipal level.

