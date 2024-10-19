I have a lot on my mind lately with NFPs, the international health regulation amendments, the globalism, Bill C-293.

Periodically I come across Naomi Wolfe’s work on Biontech and whether the CCP is making the shots Americans took. (Or Canadians?) This sticks for me. It is like drinking the soup of your enemy. Would Ya?

In my humble opinion this in and of itself creates a need for an exposure and a remedy.

what is the exposure.

that the CCP gamed the WHO with the appointment of Tedros.

That the NFP system has the WHO running or intermingled so closely with the CDC to be running the CDC.

And at some point finagled making the shots.

Given the mass injuries, then where do you get?

Perhaps this is the angle of Mandamus that should be approached. A declaration that the public be provided the information on the same level of importance that we were inundated with to take the SAFE and EFFECTIVE (HOMONYM antonyms)

That the CDC be declared in a material and perceived Conflict of Interest because of the undeclared relationship through the NFP system to the WHO.

That the funding of the WHO through private interests has created the material likelihood of corruption, such that the CDC being an NFP of the WHO has no possible clarity of mandate or ability to protect the American people and ought to be declared defunct.

That all NFP functions have together with the funding of the WHO and the appointment of Tedros at the insistence of XI in the WHO creates a material perception of concern and the NFP system as set up under the international health regulations be declared polluted and defunct and not a permissible or justified bone fide use of international law.

that the NFP system has enabled a possible, likely, mass poisoning and rendering of infertility and death to the American people, and thus the international health regulations, and system be declared ITSELF a weapon.

That as a result the entire NFP, 2005 International Health Regulations be declared a weapon utilized against the people of the US.

That in turn any amendments thereto and accompanying Treaty system be declared a weapon of mass destruction itself, that all NFPs in all countries be declared weapons and institutions of terror utilized by hostile foreign powers.

That in turn all memos, files, documents, material, vessels, things, in the possession of any NFP system or it’s associated offices be seized.

That those in the employ of NFPs be charged as abetting the mass murder of individuals. etc etc etc.

I get to one place only. that the internatuinal legal system itself has become the weapon. that the international system of the WHO through the gaming of the ownership through funding and through hostile foreign influence has weaponized international law against the nation state.

Thus not only has the apparatus of the WHO been weaponized against the people and must be unmasked as such, it has done so and continues to do so at rapacious and increasing appetite.

All statutes, rules, policies in furtherance of the domestication of the WHO apparatus must likewise be ferreted out (like bill C-293) and declared enemy legislation to the State. All enemy legislation to the state must be declared void.

https://www.independentsentinel.com/biontech-has-a-ccp-company-making-mrna-covid-19-vaccine/

That link is a reporting of the Bionetech tech transfer by Naomi Wolfe.

You can watch her interview here:

https://x.com/8TPxfa6fVuOFsZq/status/1630816774865453056

An example of the Post Marketing Experience cumulative to 28 Feb 2021

think ‘experience’ as maiming and death in short order.

https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/5.3.6-postmarketing-experience.pdf

To review the site set up to obtain the court orders and some of the court ordered release of documents please look here.:

https://phmpt.org/pfizer-12-15-and-moderna-court-documents/

I believe the new era has arrived. The orders that must be sought are that systems of law and international law are declared the weapon against the people.

I have many many thoughts I want to get out to you over the coming days and weeks regarding what I am understanding on the NFPs and how they work together. If you need to understand the NFPs please watch my video with Dr. McCullough or with Dr. Sansone.

My work on the NFPs needs to go around the world.

Naomi’s book on Pfizer should be given to family and friends.

But remember the systems have now been infiltrated by at a minimum corporate interests through funding -we should surmise intend to corrupt the system for profit; by globalists to corrupt the system for rule; and hostile foreign governments, to corrupt the ‘legal’ system for typical hostile territorial conquest.

Whichever you accept mandates a response, the same one.

that a court mandate the dessimination OF INFORMATION TO THE PEOPLE FAR AND WIDE AND THE SYSTEM NOW CORRUPTED BE DECLARED DEFUNCT AND THE goods of the system be seized.

From that, I see the path to justice. However time is of the essence. Now is the time for all good men to come to the aid of their country.

Please leave comments your discussions and thank-you always for your continued support.

TAKE DOWN THE BEAST

Share

Leave a comment