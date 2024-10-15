QUOTE FROM DR. MCCULLOUGH: “I’m Kind of Blown Away Right Now”

Please take the time to watch and share and comment. I think this message is rate determining. The more people understand this message the sooner we take out the worms from their worm holes. It is worth the watch and the slow build up. Thank-you Dr. McCullough for sharing your time, your viewers, and your platform with me.

https://x.com/P_McCulloughMD/status/1846177029609136570

The below is from his platform. And the video can be watched on his substack. Until the worm holes are exposed widely they cannot be excised from our states. You think of the level of complicity with our organizations that is revealed in this and take the time to comment on my stack and Dr. McCulloughs. If you are a podcaster that would like to discuss these WORM HOLES of the Globalist Government in our States with me message me here. If you think there is a podcaster that should be interested in this, let them know.

Message LawyerLisa

“How was the pandemic response so perfectly coordinated all over the world? It seemed like everyone all over the world fell into lockstep all at once.

Canadian attorney Lisa Miron explains on her substack LawyerLisa that the 2005 International Health Regulations allow the WHO to set up National IHR Focal Points (NFPs) as coordinating centers for pandemic response. You are going to be amazed at what she has uncovered.

The WHO asserts:

While disease outbreaks and other acute public health risks are often unpredictable and require a range of responses, the International Health Regulations (2005) (IHR) provide an overarching legal framework that defines countries’ rights and obligations in handling public health events and emergencies that have the potential to cross borders. The IHR are an instrument of international law that is legally-binding on 196 countries, including the 194 WHO Member States. The IHR grew out of the response to deadly epidemics that once overran Europe. They create rights and obligations for countries, including the requirement to report public health events. The Regulations also outline the criteria to determine whether or not a particular event constitutes a “public health emergency of international concern”.

For the US and Canada, the NFP is the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) in Washington, DC. Additionally, the WHO also operates 149 WHO Country Offices. After this show with Miron, I think we must all feel far behind on what the WHO has already accomplished to achieve dominion over the world’s plants, animals, and humans.

