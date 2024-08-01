Should Indian and Caucasian Americans ask for an apology en masse?

Race baiting by a Presidential candidate shouldn't be overlooked.

Unity of Americans doesn't serve the globalists that want to rip up the country.

Division does.

What comes in the wake of freedoms is digital slavery AT BEST.

As a little girl I read Helen Keller's story. I read the Underground Railroad. I read Anne Frank. Older I was inspired by the Baptist Minister Martin Luther King. I read the Nuremberg trials. GHANDI, etc

Man is evil. But also man can overcome incredible hardships and live in the pursuit of what is best in man.

I don't think there is shame in how God made us. Rather than be judged on the color of our skin, be judged by our character and actions.

What concerns me, is she doesn't want her character or record to be judged. She wants instead to be judged because of a skin color she doesn't have.

Either way Americans should hold her to account.

There is no shame in how God made you. Her message is there is.

