“GREENHOUSE EFFECT THEORY is BUSTED !!

• The failure to recognize that the behavior of IR active gas molecules [like water vapour and CO2] changes radically in the presence of non-IR active species [like Nitrogen] due to THERMALIZATION has led to the perpetuation of the radiative transfer model, despite evidence showing that it is invalid.

• There is no law of conservation of radiation.

• Atmospheric heat is not “trapped.” Its transport is simply slowed to a tiny fraction of the speed of light.

• All but a small fraction of Outgoing Longwave Radiation energy comes from water vapor.

• Most of the energy loss to space comes from water vapor emission.

• Emission by the other GHGs is insignificant. Again, this does not mean that the non-condensing GHGs “trap” heat in the atmosphere, but that the radiated energy they absorb from the surface is mostly transferred via thermalization and equipartition to water vapor and radiated to space by water vapor.

• With a finite energy input [radiation from sun] and an effectively infinite sink [vacuum of space] for the excess energy to leave, it is difficult to rationalize a scenario that results in “runaway warming” without a substantial change in input energy.

• The concentration of water vapor rises with temperature, so as the earth warms the capacity to radiate heat to space increases.

• This means that water vapor provides a negative feedback mechanism for moderating the temperature of the planet. (Boom boom 💥 👏 boom 💥LL)

• Given that the Earth has managed itself without man’s intervention over the epochs, it should not surprise us that Le Chatelier’s principle is at work.

• Climate change is natural. (And out of mankind’s control !)

• Perhaps the greatest irony of the Greenhouse Effect Theory is that the so-called “Greenhouse Gases” facilitate heat transfer at the surface AND the top of the atmosphere, rather than hindering it.

From Richard Lindzen: “What historians will definitely wonder about in future centuries is how deeply flawed logic, obscured by shrewd and unrelenting propaganda, actually enabled a coalition of powerful special interests to convince nearly everyone in the world that CO2 from human industry was a dangerous, planet-destroying toxin.

It will be remembered as the greatest mass delusion in the history of the world – that CO2, the life of plants, was considered for a time to be a deadly poison.”

Groundbreaking analysis by Thomas Shula, California, USA & Dr. Markus Ott, Germany.”

• To the dismay of many, the need for the IPCC and climate related NGOs would no longer exist.

• Those who are making billions from government subsidized solar, wind, “carbon capture”, batteries and EVs would see their gravy trains dry up.

• Many “climate scientists” would have to transition to another field if there is no “crisis.”

• At an individual level, it will be difficult for many to cope. Human nature tends to prefer comfortable ignorance to cognitive dissonance.

• Discovering that the narrative pushed over almost three generations is false will be more than some can bear.

• And what of trust in the scientific community? One could argue that it no longer deserves trust. Richard Lindzen called this “…the greatest mass delusion in human history…”

• This may be the greatest scientific debacle in history driven by those five reasons enumerated by Dr. Happer.

The authors of this essay come from quite different backgrounds, but share training in the hard sciences, an insatiable curiosity, decades of solving complex engineering problems, and pursuit of the truth.

• Perhaps most concerning regarding the “skeptic” community is the absence of curiosity or critical thinking regarding the core principle at the root of this false “crisis.”

• One would think that the debunking/falsification of the GHE would be considered a good thing.

• It would mean that the madness of dismantling the energy economy of the western world could stop and we could get back to business.

• The EPA Endangerment Finding on CO2 would be shown to be invalid.

• The benefits of abundant energy could be spread to less developed populations throughout the world.

• More CO2 would continue to “green” the planet. There can be NO GREEN WITHOUT CO2! “

On the simplest terms WATER continues to Enable all life.

Water vapour is the feedback loop that protects our atmosphere from over heating.

One of the things I used to love puzzling about water was how it's solid State allowed it to float. If it didn't have that property too, water would freeze in lakes from the bottom up. Killing fish and the ecosystem. It is unique in that. Most solid states are more dense.

Now we discover it modulates the atmosphere.

And it provides you with the structure of you.

Carbon and water are the planet.

We are here 🙌 ❤ 💙.

