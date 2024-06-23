For me the only logical explanation for the current war against women, was that life and birth outside the womb had been achieved, perfected.

Those who intend to use it have to groom us to cast off and disregard women. Or should we prefer them for whatever reason, accept the facsimile.

As women become, by virtue of science and technology, competition to selling man as merchandise.

This came to me last year and I have a few posts on it.

Terminator seeds for instance, IS ONE such post.

War on the Family unit. The war on the nuclear family. The war on Heterosexuality. The war on Biblical world views. Are all explained through Ectogenesis. life outside the womb. People as widgets and units of exploitation. Try on love in such a world. Love would have to become a word without meaning also. wouldn’t it?

It would have to be so grotesque to include severing healthy breast tissue, or healthy penis. It would be the swallowing of the love between a man and woman that produces a child, into the manufacturing of the entity into a produced identity.

Where does the anger come from in the movement. From the necessity to reject God and Life and the self hatred that entails.

So Love must be destroyed as the verb of appreciation so deep it becomes an action. How can self appreciation, self acceptance self love exist in the movement that defaces the LIFE made human into the rejection of that. The wanting of the rejection becomes paramount. The ego is gratified in the intellectual exercise. But LOVE. the word must be altered in it’s meaning or demeaned into nothingness. the search for the definition of Love on the internet has a plethora of poor attempts to approximate it.

What does love mean. silencing the notion of tough love. silencing of the notion of speech and challenge. Love means the collective’s needs for realtering the social project. if the society is being engineered towards the grotesque so too can the individual.

Ectogenesis. that child born into a factory is born into a circumstance without love. If you forget to water your plant and it dies, you feel bad. So too with the hand maiden that didn’t put the pellets in the pods on time. But what of family, and parents, and love. Parcelling us into our hived existence. each on a connected device. What is real in the desire for placing us in our MEHTA organization. what is meta anyways.

meta comes from the greek word that means after or beyond. Beyond life. avatar. us and the machine. us in the machine. the machine in us. us telling the machine and all the algorithms to go fuck themselves. I AM WOMAN HEAR ME ROAR. I claim my intellect, my gifts, flaws and mine as is.

I am not for their after. their beyond. into the world of glitter and nonsense and meaninglessness.

I am here and now. the cross the true intersection of time and space. not the circle a constant symbol of confusion and the satanic symbol ascribed to the metaverse, their universe. their digital universe is constantly loaded with the symbols of the base and debased. I am not here to uptake but to create.

ecto

exo

Excised from reality.

Unfortunately the logical outcome of this exogenesis is the unimportance of child. they become a unit of exploitation. Man as merchandise must make man devoid of the appreciation of himself. Man as merchandise makes women OBSOLETE. like the language we are forced to endure. we are now the human entity with the bonus hole. or the alive being with the front hole. turn the man around he has a front hole now too. we are extra. so our pain becomes extra. excessive. Not allowed to claim the fear that comes from places that place us into danger or exploitation. the change rooms for men to see us. the bathrooms for men to piss near or on us. Even the idea that consent is not a thing that becomes material. accommodation of the facsimile includes perpetual vulnerability. But this cannot be discussed or known or acknowledged. it is repackaged as hate. from me too. to cis bitch.

So I wander over the themes of exogenesis and its implication. It is what explains our erasure as women. no bathrooms that are ours, sports that are ours, beauty pagents. we are instead the idea that a man has when he has it. that is a woman. a man’s then idea of himself. so it is. the collective is improved on such a basis where the collective is analyszed as the totatlity of the data and relationships are immaterial. are you material. are you just your sum total.

what is your view of women. what is feminism in the post female world. feminism is the female's form and beauty only and the opposite of what we believed it to be. we believed it to be the places we could go and how we would be reassembled there and appreciated there in the Mans world. only to find out once we got there if we could be replaced as mothers and wives and loves, that we could be done away with entirely.

we are being done away with aren’t we.

we are being undone and placed into the language bits, and our private bits don’t reference us or that is the only thing that references the part of data they want when they want. menstruating men and women with big hardons in women’s bathroom naked. undoing undoing. what are we undoing.

I am undoing the how we are supposed to regard this data parcelling of ourselves. woman ARE a man’s idea, of himself when he wants say aloud to who is listening he is decided to be a herself.

and so we find as we entered all the spaces and say we are as good as men. that the men turn and say. I’ll do you one better. I’ll take that bet. I’ll see you be you and raise you and raise life without you. then do you think the widgets born in exogenesis will be girls. will they raise a girl that might be fertile and be competition to the whole ideal. the whole idea. the whole social collective.

no the girls. the last of us. the us. the women. the girls will be such interesting possibilities. fictions kept alive with high heels and lipstick. with pink hair and look they’re the same because their idea is that they are the same. because. identity. that is love. that has to be love because that is all that will be left. that is the same. no one wants to define an expiration. wish on a shooting star. I am a shooting star. hated for what I dare shout. Oh you have all the ideas of yourself that you want. keep them close, tell them to all. pronoun yourself to bits.

it doesn’t change what society is doing to

women. how you participate in the erasure is up to you. the grand erase. the erase of ideas, the erase of speech. the taking of words the forcing of words. for the construct that man wants to make.

but I AM WOMAN. Did they say somewhere that WOMAN would crush the head of the snake. I think they did. If you have the verse let me know.

but is that simultaneously why there is the adoption of satanic symbols everywhere. It is a worship the becomes itself in such an age isn’t it. every bing image you can see the outlines of snakes see them. microsoft embeds them in the images on their photographs. look for them. the logos, the knot. (the snake knot), the circle, the satanic circle, the bubbles, the sixes without the tails and on. and so forth. like rolling out the images does matter. It is interesting we have reflexive genetic interactions with our world that are still strong and embedded. we are not yet rewired.

But I am woman.

We on the cusp of exogenesis unveiling are subjected to the consequences of it. the consequences are the end of GENESIS. the end of the verses that describe the Word of God. thus the prevelence and exposure of such blatant satanism.

We on the cusp of exogenesis have to undermine the importance of family and being sourced or protected in that family.

We on the cusp of exogenesis have to be GROOMED into denying anything holy in the union of one man with one woman.

We on the cusp of exogenesis have to be Groomed into rejecting the protection of women and children. Who did that. society. Who did that. we must reject Alpha men. Who did that.

reject our customs. Who did that.

reject our religions.

what must we reject. the inherently holy. what must we accept the image that we make is the only material image of ourselves. that science IS NOT CHORMOSOMES. science is what we must believe until women are no more. mothers. sisters. aunts. best friends. they then become the identity of who chooses to emulate what those are.

yes drag a woman. woman face. woman in heels and long hair with dicks. It’s all the same. It is the same. it is what is needed for exogenesis. we are in that in between worlds. t he twixt. the twinning worlds where we TRANSITION. not from male to female or whatever you think TRANSITION TO MEAN.

we transition from a world where women are, to where they are not.

erase their protections.

erase their safe spaces.

prioritize the facsimiles in all academia, professionals, earning capacity and sporting events.

while fertility mysteriously declines. oh the gadgets on poles 5g 6g 10g next g, the widgets in nano under our skin. and all the rights and medical infrastructure and all it does is further sterilize and fix, and frantic, and love and affirm the direction of the world we are headed into.

I wrote a book a fiction some years back I want to start a new substack to publish it chapter by chapter. I called it Pale’s Flush. it was the story of A VIRUS. the virus had a voice. the voice I gave it will hollow you out. there were pods of people and religion was outlawed, and the pod men worked. it is still on an old computer. and 20 years ago I wrote a book about fossil fuel rebels . and one man, a gay man, painted his teeth purple, so he would never smile. because smiling was how they figured out you weren’t FIXED into the world. Oh dear. He was such a loveable character.

I found this book on the Internet Archive. Michel Soloman

The book would be excellent to find and read in it’s entirety. What we are witnessing is the culmination of social medicine are we not? where Nuremberg principles are irrelevant because the collective is everything and the individual has disappeared. Informed consent is immaterial because ‘it’ is done not to an individual but to a body collective. So in that view point, the dead, the injured are the sloughed off cells of the social body. The body collective. the dead are tumors excised. the injured, tumors in the process of dying. Socialism permits the atrocity to the individual BECAUSE the individual is immaterial, or only material in so far as his contribution to the totality.

A view such as that is anti-human of course. It requires the view that satanism produces. imagine telling a socialist they are satanic. They would look up from their devil conjuring for a second to laugh and deny it.

you sure do play the odds with socialism.

We imposed that view. We accepted that view. We permeated the view. We are the members, like cells of the body collective in the pandemic,. an assembly of flashing QR codes. A ONE health view of the world. the one is lost and the ONE has immersed.

We break down the data into it’s most basic form. the data collected from the Individual is re-parcelled into the body-collective’s data. And re assembled. the individual is the social body’s unit to do with what it wants.

Social medicine is nothing to do with health and everything to do with ownership of the unit by the collective. the data is several units, the individual is a certain sum of collected data. Those orchestrating this, perpetrating this have nothing to do but view mankind as erasable, as malleable to manipulate into new parcels of data.

the way we deal with the anxiety this might produce. I have come to conclusion that youtube shorts, or tiktok shorts, or streams of X twitters of data are to fill up our short term memories in such a fashion that we cannot hold onto the anxiety. the streaming videos are the same. to absorb the mind that is being pulled from its meaning. for generations since the dawn of time our collective centered on the family unit and the society’s protective forces around the woman and child. 9 months and recovery is a rate determining step for the collective. 15-18-or 25 years is a long time to protect and form a child into adulthood and then leadership. the babe and child must be protected. the mother, the wife, the woman was protected.

Now years of a society based on that, with men groomed as warriors to protect that has to be erased. Alpha men have to be erased. homes and families erased.

All of those energies have to be reparceled. It is not that women are not smart, and don’t deserve roles in our society. It is now something entirely different. It is that the WAR ON WOMEN and CHILDREN. is an important force because we stand in the way of man as merchandise.

or humans as widgets.

or body parts as manipulatable.

or people as data.

data that can be reassembled.

and is being reassembled without woman.

So we have a society that says ‘gender is the most important new right’.

that then gets used to erase women.

all just parcels of data for socialism. social health care. social data. social collective of data.

Then your sneeze. is not your sneeze. it is one of the many recorded, sneezes, coughs, expirations of air. and the totality of the expirations of air are assembled. Thus your right to ‘refuse’ the ‘preventative’ ‘health care’ is not social. not part of the social collective. and your expiration because of the prevention is not material. The prevention does not even have to work. It works only in so far as it alters the sum of the assembled data points. The body collective owns the data of all. So then ONE HEALTH takes on this new meaning. it is the ultimate pinnacle of social medicine. You do not have a doctor patient relationship. you do not have a relationship with anything or anyone. Your data instead has relationships with the collective of data. Thus One Health.

If the social medicine is taken to any logical conclusion it is one in which individual health outcomes are irrelevant. And in fact humans degrade into their data and when they do so they degrade also into meaningless. The cattle we have become to the technocratic state is unsurprising to me. Because we are parcelled bits to them to be assembled into ONE HEALTH.

“Why have you, an economist, taken such a passionate interest in medicine’ in health?” Michel asks Jacques Attali.

See how he brings Health into Economy.

Can medical care be brought by machines. Is that not the culmination of AI and ONE HEALTH? OF NANOTECH and QR codes?

Doctors replaced by prosthetic devices.

Doctors in fact are the other genocide that becomes necessary in social medicine. Medicine for all is not doctors for all.

Why do we then boost forever and the most doctors and nurses. Because then they die don’t they. then the replacement society of ONE HEALTH can be uploaded. I wonder if the numbskulls implementing the bills and the infrastructure have enough imagination to think about the world they are creating. Doubtful.

The prosthetic replacement parts in such a world… would be found in planned parenthood full term abortion, born live. the cannibalism as a metaphor that he speaks of in terms of health is interesting. I also am not quite sure I grasp it.

If you cannot read my photos on the phone, I hope the computer is better. If not you must down load the document. I would love the book. but I believe it would be hard to find.

For Attali Individual and Social Evil are hard to distinguish. I myself would disagree with him and they are very different. he conflates them because he has already dehumanized the individual into bits of data. then he must reassemble the data into the social. and describe the evil there. but that is ONE HEALTH and erases man. mankind, humanity and ou relationship with God. It makes us immaterial and this is entirely a satanic view. So it is odd he should choose evil and cannibalism to describe a future world, we experience with planned parenthood and the consumption of child born alive organs into ‘science’ and where do they go at such high prices exactly. who must consume so much????

Then the people eat people and people become commodities themselves.

Cannibalism as a healing force of the society? I am unsure how much of his metaphor is actualized in his mind, and how much is desired, or is it that he finds it repulsive and we must at all costs avoid it.

It is interesting how Attali notes that confinement and quarantine are the equivalent of elimination. Quarantine is the elimination of the sick. Now then, when you quarantine the healthy is it the same elimination. He points out that poor and sick meant the same thing. Poverty as a designation was for containment. Equity I believe is the new confinement. the new designation for containment and the new ‘absolute poverty’. Like absolute zero. Equity is the containment into poverty. aka the same subsistence amount of calories. Inclusion is that inclusion, being corralled into the confinement of poverty and ill health. FOR ELIMINATION. that is what he observed it was for in the past. And we think it would be different. Di-versity. is for killing the word of God. that is the program in a nutshell. Because the view that we are Divine. that we are built in God’s image does not hold with the view that we are data, or we are beasts, or we can be eaten, or we can be starved, or confined. If God dwells in our hearts, an we know this, and we are affected by this fact, and we saw God in others, then life is important. We are at the battle of a view point in society that views LIFE as precious and one that prioritizes DEATH culture. Whether through abortion, euthanasia, or killing quarantine and such programs.

Attali view the poor at some point as evolving from bodies to be confined into elimination to the poor becoming machines. As machines or workers then’ they have to be maintained’. thus health for the poor become more acceptable, or required. They weren’t put out to die.

Now then consider once robotics and AI means we are no longer necessary to ‘society’ (I mean who are the consumers of this society, some few or wef at the top - it is not accidental that WEF is also FEW). So then if we are not necessary, or as Harari says we are ‘useless eaters’ and we ‘do not contribute’ to society, then will this DIE program really just be what it spells out DIE. DIE. Inclusion. none shall escape. Equity, all the same outcome and Die-versity.

What do we become to their view of our ability to obtain health care. we then become the many, the too many en route to the fastest dispensation. If the poor were quarantined for elimination, and the machines maintained for their utility, then how are we viewed when ‘they’ see us as entirely superfluous, or useless. Would you trust an ‘elite’ who see us as superfluous and useless and take up their DIE PROGRAM to genuflect into our own ‘dispensed’ deaths?

Attali goes on to discuss that monitoring costs of health care lead to monitoring behaviour and then defining the norms and behavior that the individual MUST adhere to. (totalitarianism inching through socialized medicine). He describes the second phase as self diagnose and self conformity to behavior. (the diet, the calories, the 10k steps, the cardio). The next phase includes conception of death as a FLUID EVENT.

Attali says the dominant social science of the future will be the science of codes- data processing plus genetics. To that we now add AI for monitoring. for monitoring the Behavior and insure modification until it is perfectly emulated. And for monitoring the final utility of the data subject (for we become data subjects rather than individuals with rights in this horrific view of socialized medicine). in capitalist society a market place of ideas would permit a variety of medical outcomes and abilities to not-conform. but in extreme ai ONE HEALTH, DIE socialized medicine non-conformity is completely eliminated.

Here Attali discussed drugs that reduce anxiety. ‘People are trying to find ways to make anxiety bearable instead of trying to learn how to stop feeling anxious’. That is a very interesting statement that holds true today. the self medication is also in the form of technology. We medicate the concerns rather than face them. yes through alcohol or drugs but also through scrolling and passively existing. We fill our short term memories repeatedly until we forgot the items that concerned us.

Interestingly he refers to Orwell: the Orwellian Model. Model. That is interesting. If it is referred in 1981 as a MODEL and not a fiction story it is because the elite and those with the ability to craft the future saw it as a MODEL. ‘it might be possible in fact to reconcile parliamentary democracy with totalitarianism’. You don’t say. ‘For totalitarianism to take hold, we would need only to maintain all the formal rules of parliamentary democracy but at the same time generalize the use of those drugs’

There is a pot dispensary on every corner. You can’t throw a rock without hitting one. Trudeau got elected on legalizing pot. Fentanyl and opioid crises and safe injection sites are crippling youth. Safe and Injection is interesting isn’t it. first it was about given them needles so they don’t spread aids, hep or other disease. we need to do that to save us from the epidemics of their behaviour. Now we actually give them highly addictive deathly drugs. because . safe. from being mixed with other drugs. safe now means unadulterated. safe. pot makes a person apathetic. are we at the point where they hope we get addicted to drugs so that totalitarianism doesn’t bug us so much. ORWELL totalitarianism as a MODEL. drugs to make sure we aren’t bothered

In Toronto public health wanted to legalise or decriminalize ALL HARD HORRIFIC KILLER DRUGS EVEN FOR MINORS. so you can’t expel an opioid dealer. there you have it the next generation about to endure so much through this version of life need to be dead from drugs, dying from drugs, addicted and or well on the way. I am seeing so many activists in schools teaching kids how to, smoke meth etc. ‘safely’ and where to procure drugs. It is a form of social Darwinism.

Attali here worries genetic engineering will end up devising a new commodity. Copies of people sold to people. I have determined that the evidence of what we are seeing means that this is already afoot. He worries that they will be sold and used as slaves, robots, be chimeras or hybrids. TRANS (HUMANISM) RIGHTS ARE HUMAN RIGHTS. THIS is what is happening and we are being groomed through DIE enforcement and speech silence to accept it. And some believe, astoundingly, it is because these same sorts actually CARE ABOUT THE CHILD’S IDENTITY, THEIR ESSENTIAL SELF. girls denuded of breasts so they can never suckle their young or have young. Men taken from their strength, their testosterone, their ability to protect their families and even the ability to have that family.

Then he goes onto his quotes that have been referenced. It is a quote that taken as a whole is part cautionary. but still horrific. ‘As soon as a person gets to be older than sixty sixty-five, and his productivity and profitability begin to slip, he costs society dearly.”

Consider now when AI can take over most jobs, or when automation and robotics can do the rest. Well then. if in 1981 the view was profitability dipped at 60 or 65? We become in their view excess. Thus abortion. is because it kills some of us. Drug addiction because it kills. Bug eating because. slime eating. because. If they can raise us from pods. women are not only superfluous, they are horrific abominations and remnants from an era of LIFE.

When you see here that the ‘logic of the industrial society will require that the objective no longer be to prolong life expectancy but to see to it that man live…with health care expenses as reduced as possible for the sake of collective….. From the viewpoint of the cost to society, it is much preferable that the human machine abruptly stop functioning than that it deteriorate very gradually.” Thus a time bomb that can be triggered. An injection with a payload. An injection for your time. This is the view of society we are observing. Why DO THE DOCTORS HAVE TO TAKE ALL THE SHOTS. BECAUSE THEY ARE THE ANTIQUATED VERSION OF HEALTH CARE. WE DON’T GET THEM IN ONEHEALTH. we get ai administered health care and only if exceptionally important would we gross up to the next level. So doctors that we are so ‘angry at’ for their betrayal are the ones on the chopping block. it’s google health and avoid going to the hospital next level health care there. They are EXPENSIVE social health care. next is the 9 sectoral data spaces version of health administered by AI. We ought to recognize that ‘new society’ they wish to unload on us doesn’t have law and order, or health like is now provided. All those functions are social credit and AI. So PLEASE DOCTORS. wake up. I am not and never have been angry at the duped doctors. at the evil ones yes. but they have been selected for years on conformity principles and that is what is taught.

He says one thing I find interesting: what is the point of getting another 20 years of life expectancy if we gain 20 years of a dictatorship. The next question that doesn’t follow is how to protect society from this socialism. from this totalitarianism. He doesn’t pose it, so it has been left to us to pose that question. Do we want to be born into pods all transhumans with expiry dates. (AND THE RAINBOW LITERRALY HOOK LINE AND SINKER BELIEVED THAT POWER DECIDED THEY WERE SUPER IMPORTANT AND NEEDED ALL THESE 293 DAYS AND THEY WERE ‘LOVED’ AND ‘AFFIRMED’ AND NEEDED CLUBS IN SCHOOLS AND NEW FAMILIES AND SECRETS FROM FAMILIES AND STERILIZATION. i couldn’t be sadder for them. it is so ugly. It is so very ugly to understand that the entire program is to bring about a death cult society… where humans are the commodity, where they are born into slavery. Nice bunch eh. No they don’t care about the Rainbow. but they will use the Rainbow to get rid of God in all of society if they can. HINT DON’T LET THEM. and pray for the Rainbow, for the doctors, for all those who are being betrayed on a colossal scale)

Then he predicts EUTHANASIA. Another horror we are now squaring. In Canada they just launched another Euthanasia Expansion Bill, where, get this. If you CONSENT TO IT EVER you can never withdraw your consent. NO THAT IS NOT SPECIOUS AT ALL.

Next it will be in a clickwrap contract or at the end of your uber receipt. Five rides and your last one is free.

Now Michel says ‘ that the world to come will need a revamped ethical code to cover cloning or euthanasia. This did not happen. we only expand this. All the ways the government funds sterilizing or killing us right now is astounding. imagine that they are ‘our governments’. Imagine that this is a fact at all. Imagine that this is tolerated. Now I understand the PROLIFE MOVEMENT IN A WAY I NEVER COULD BEFORE. HOW ABOUT YOU. NOW I UNDERSTAND GOD IN A WAY I NEVER COULD BEFORE. HOW ABOUT YOU. NOW I UNDERSTAND THE PUSH FOR SATANIC ‘VALUES’ IN A WAY I NEVER COULD BEFORE. HOW ABOUT YOU. NOW I UNDERSTAND HOW THEY NEEDED US TO be educated about religion in such a way that we also rejected GOD. Now I understand that they could not have life being valued or God making us in His image. they wanted to make us… for slavery. and they wanted to consume us. and they wanted to use our organs as babies and they wanted to sell those organs. and they wanted to use euthanasia to kill us.

now they repackage everything as love. as affirmation. as a woman’s right. we women are being eliminated entirely ERASED FOREVER because that thing we do that they don’t want us to ever do. Have babies.

1981 they were well on the way to make babies without the womb. it is June 22, 2024. where do you think they are at now. Wake up my dearest woke friends. my loved readers ensconced in netzero. my rainbow haters. don’t you see your lives DO HAVE VALUE. I don’t see you as a commodity to be eliminated. You are beautiful. You are important. And God loves you. And so do it. And I have tears in my eyes. I guess i know what I write. Do you. In a culture in this march. on this march. in this marching. You MUST love yourself so fully.

I tell you God does. I am sorry if you weep with me. Please weep with me? It is intolerable that anyone have this antihuman view. And then do the only thing you can. LOVE YOURSELF TRULY. there is no avatar after life. But God is here. Ask Him to show you Himself.

Understand what you are looking at. Attali predicts: ‘euthanasia will be one of the essential instruments of future societies. Socialist logic is based on freedom. (I CANNOT CONTINUE THIS SENTENCE WITHOUT SAYING BULLSHIT) ‘and the exercise of the most basic freedom is suicide. the right to commit suicide, directly or indirectly is an absolute value in this type of society.’

So is Attali warning us about this type of society. Or is he extolling the virtues of it. So from LIFE LIBERTY AND THE SECURITY OF THE PERSON. to the right to off yourself with the governments help. SO GROSS. WHY DO WE HAVE GOVERNMENTS, TO TAX AND KILL US????

Now that is a socialist’s version of FREEDOM think on that would you.

“the RIGHT to commit suicide, directly or indirectly is an absolute value in this type of society. “ It is not we the PEOPLE ASKING FOR THE INCREASE IN EUTHANASIA. THAT IS ALL ARTIFICE AND MSM PARTICIPATING IN ARTIFICE. IT IS THE WEF ERS THE FEW PASSING THE LEGISLATION. it is of value to them. it is of value to them. they value this. WE NEED TO MASS protest Euthanaisa and the governments participation in it. and be ready for women to understand they are being eliminated and wanting their loved ones to join them in this mass protest. And then understand that women then see ABORTION differently. they will. they will. seeing their elimination for for the fact they can have babies, and then seeing the same people packaging baby killing as a right. WE WILL HAVE TO CHOOSE LIFE IN A WAY WE NEVER HAD BEFORE.

‘In a capitalist society, machins for killing, prosthetic devices that make it possible to eliminate life when it has become too unberable or too expensive to sustain, will be used routinely.”

YOU ARE being groomed for a government death appointment. that is the EQUITY. THE SAME DEATH FOR EVERYONE. ONLY THAT IS FAIR. ONLY THAT IS EQUALITY OF OUTCOME. WAKE UP. DEI IS SATANIC AT ITS CORE. AND YOU WILL HAVE TO GET UP AND CHALLENGE EVERYTHING THAT YOU THINK YOU KNOW ABOUT MORLAITY. abortion is a right? you think women and girls aren’t being sterilized while they are up there. You don’t wonder? do you wonder if death culture ‘rights’ are ,SAFE. do you think the collective’s SAFETY Is what is important. do you think sterilized minors are for their true IDENTITY. is that what is happening.

‘“Euthanasia, whether an expression of freedom or a commodity, will be one of the givens of the future.'‘ THAT FUTURE IS HERE and it will be expanded if we let it. You know what needs eliminating? socialism.

Society will orient itself around a decentralized totalitarianism. YA WELL HOW ABOUT NO. HOW ABOUT READ MY LIPS. i DO NOT WANT YOUR SOCIALIST DEATH CULTURE, YOUR TOTALITARIANISM YOUR END OF GOD.

“If on the economic plane, the child is a commodity like any other, society will in turn consider it such, but for social reasons.” The same bunch are the Epstein Island bunch aren’t they. they are the pedophiles who would like to purchase their commodity from a rent a womb. The same bunch who profit from trafficking in humans. Slavery in the past is the smoke screen for the slavery right now. The same bunch never delves into children or society set up to profit from trafficking in children. Decolonialization is smoke screen for horrors taking place now.

'Here is where Attali reverts to his views as WARNINGS. but the WEF took them to be blue prints.

‘It is a warning. I believe that the world we are building will be so frightful that it will mean the death of humankind.”

WE ARE ALIVE TO PUSH BACK ON THIS. WE ARE NOT GIVING UP BECAUSE…EVIL.

LET THERE BE LIGHT. AND THERE WAS LIGHT AND HE SAW IT WAS GOOD.

MEDICAL RECORD ON TAPE. the new digital data verse.

https://archive.org/details/1981-medicine-under-prosecution-future-life-177-189/page/n3/mode/1up

I get very sad understanding what we are facing. But within me HOPE unabated keeps bubbling to the surface. I share that because I do not know how you will react.

I realized some time ago many of these things, so to reflect upon it with Attalis’ words of 1981 has been interesting. a confirmation of what I have been observing and sensing was the socialist medical program all along.

Socialized medicine. who knew where it would go. Did you ever think here.

There is no free. once it is a cost, that you don’t bear, but the collective does, then it is also ‘the collective’ or their ‘FEW’ or WEF, who feel emboldened to decide your equitable outcome.

sterile.

safe.

aborted.

safe.

euthanized.

safe.

de-woman

safe.

there is no compromise on this. you have to start embracing life in a way you never did before. you have to start questioning the assumptions you have and where they came from.

love your life and seeing it and all life as precious can be a choice. IT CAN BE YOURS. LOVING YOUR LIFE REQUIRES YOU TO ENGAGE IN IT. LOVING IT AND TREATING IT AS SPECIAL, WONDERFUL, AMAZING.

tell me if my writing makes any difference. Now that I am at the end of this post’ I have only sleep that calls me and I wonder… does it matter to you. Did I change any perspectives.

TAKE DOWN THE BEAST

