The 15 minute city and the car are intertwined in so many ways.

basically the 15 minute city DOESN’T WANT YOU TO HAVE A CAR.

“Micromobility

Reducing car use and acting as support for active modes in less dense areas with more extensive distances.”

how do they achieve it? aka what is the 15MC pillars required

Density (changes in official plans); Digitalisation (digital id, digital currency and the end of privacy): Proximity (yes that is why we have so much pot places);

ok. next concept up.

MaaS (Mobility as a Service)

Nudging people to consider PT or other modes as an alternative to car use, in multi-modal and trip chain scenarios, and new offers of shared mobilities.

Diversity

Proximity

CCAM (Connected Cooperative Automated Mobility)

Supporting shared multi-modal transportation, new ways of logistic services, new on-demand services and increased safety

Pillars of the 15MC

Diversity

Digitalisation

“Moving from temporary to permanent measures in allocating road and public space demands new governance, capacity building and training, especially considering regional and local authorities.”

GOVERNANCE? not government.

TRAINING our regional and local authorities? ie absorbing all of democracy to edge it out in favor of them running it.

THE ABSOLUTE best way to beat the technocrats is at the local level. Become government, or flip the trainees to want their own freedom.

how.

send all your local BIAS, CHAMBERS OF COMMERCE, FAITH GROUPS, LOCAL CITY COUNCILLORS this document. Tell them to look at the charts in chapter 6. Flip the netzero from inside out.

You aren’t reading this just to turn me in to the gestapo. If the 15MC wasn’t bent on the equity and communal urbanism would you like it then? or do you want your bleak new country bordered in blocks in their globalist equity.

You are reading because you are curious and want desperately a way out of this mess. Believe in the way forward and that you are part of it. reach the people in your community systematically. send them regularly the documents that show the path. Bill C293 layers in the globalism and the restrictions and includes land use changes.

Awful to consider that wanting liberty and freedom in their world must be repressed.

