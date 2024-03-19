There is a new Resistance in France. To the EU. To pharma. to the Greens. now to fighting in Russia. Read the petition. Share the non-narrative. They do not want to be part of WW3 of Nuclear war.

https://les-patriotes.fr/soutien-au-refus-de-larmee-francaise-daller-se-battre-en-ukraine/

Here is the original. Translation follows. Please enjoy the photos on their site if you have time to see the farmer protests.

“Plusieurs articles de presse ont récemment été publiés en France, dans le Canard enchaîné, puis dans Marianne, relatant la franche opposition de nombreux militaires français à aller se battre contre la Russie en Ukraine. Ces prises de position, anonymes bien sûr, interviennent après l’annonce délirante d’Emmanuel Macron d’envoyer possiblement des troupes françaises en Ukraine.

Si le devoir de l’armée est d’obéir bien sûr, elle ne peut le faire à n’importe quel prix. Et certainement pas en acceptant de se lancer dans une opération suicidaire face à une puissance nucléaire, opération qui risquerait d’embraser le monde entier, de déclencher une troisième guerre mondiale, et le faire peser un risque vital sur l’avenir de la France.

Avant donc, qu’il ne soit trop tard, et d’abord pour dissuader Macron de donner des ordres stupide et dangereux, nous, signataires, soutenons les militaires français qui refusent l’engagement en Ukraine.

This is the translation

'Several press articles have recently been published in France, in Le Canard chainé, then in Marianne, reporting the frank opposition of many French soldiers to going to fight against Russia in Ukraine.

These positions, anonymous of course, come after Emmanuel Macron's delusional announcement to possibly send French troops to Ukraine.

If the duty of the army is to obey of course, it cannot do so at any cost. And certainly not by agreeing to embark on a suicidal operation against a nuclear power, an operation which would risk setting the whole world ablaze, triggering a third world war, and making it pose a vital risk to the future of France.

Before it is too late, and first of all to dissuade Macron from giving stupid and dangerous orders, we, the signatories, support the French soldiers who refuse engagement in Ukraine.

It is always darkest before dawn. Share the petition.

You are not alone. The trick is for them to have us believe we are the minority. Oh sad to tell you otherwise. People want to be reunited with common sense, like its a magnet or true north. They are drawn to. The suspension of disbelief has been mentally taxing! Trust your own instincts observation and God given logic.

