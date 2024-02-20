SHARE WIDELY you need to hit the stack button as the post is long
LawyerLisa’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. Please consider upgrading your subsription. Thank-you for your support
Located here
Do they operate freely with access to every bit of information on every citizen via the Health Portfolios? Yes.
Should they have more powers?
No.
WHO Headquarters in Geneva
Address: Avenue Appia 20, 1202 Geneva
Tel: +41 22 7912111
Website: www.who.int
Afghanistan
Address: UNOCA Compound, Jalalabad Road Pul-e-Charkhi Kabul, Afghanistan.
Tel: +93700045276
Email: emacoafgwr@who.int
Country Office Website: www.emro.who.int/countries/afg
Albania
Address: United Nations House, “Skenderbej” Street, Gurten Building, No 6, Tirana
Tel.: +355 42266162, +355 42266163
Fax: +355 4 2266163
Email address: eurowhoalb@who.int
Country Office Website: www.euro.who.int/en/countries/albania
Algeria
Address: C / O UNDP, PO Box 823 Algiers-Gare, Algiers 16000
Tel: + 213 (0) 2191 2615, + 213 (0) 2191 1141
Fax: + 213 (0) 2191 1686
Email: afwcoalg@who.int
Country Office Website: www.afro.who.int/fr/countries/algeria
Andorra
Address: n/a
Country Office Website: www.euro.who.int/en/countries/andorra
Angola
Address: Rua Major Kahangulo, 197 – 7, CP 3243 Telegr UNISANTE Luanda, Angola.
Tel: +244 222 332398, +244 222 394153
Fax: +244 222 332214, (1) 321 9563882
E-mail: afwcoaowr@who.in
Country Office Website: www.afro.who.int/countries/angola
Argentina
Address: Marcelo T. de Alvear 684, 4th. floor, (C1058AAH) Buenos Aires, Argentina
Tel: +5411 4319 4200
Fax: +5411 4319 4201
Email: pwr-arg@paho.org
Country Office Website: www.paho.org/arg
Armenia
Address: Business Centre of the American University of Armenia, 9 Alek Manukyan Street – Suite 211 0070 – Yerevan, Armenia
Tel: +374 105 12004
Fax: +374 105 12013
Email: eurowhoarm@who.int
Country Office Website: www.euro.who.int/en/countries/armenia
Australia
Address: n/a
Country Office Website: www.who.int/australia
Austria
Address: n/a
Country Office Website: www.euro.who.int/en/countries/austria
Read Also: WHO Western Pacific Region Country Offices
Azerbaijan
Address: 3, UN 50th Anniversary Street AZ-1001 – Baku, Azerbaijan
Tel: +994 124 989888
Fax: +994 124 989888
Email address: eurowhoaze@who.int
Country Office Website: www.euro.who.int/en/countries/azerbaijan
Bahamas
Address: P. O. Box N-4833 Nassau, New Providence, Bahamas
Tel: 001 242 326 7299, 001 242 326 7390, 001 242 325 0121
Fax:001-242 326-7012
Email: e-mail@bah.paho.org
Country Office Website: www.paho.org/bah
Bahrain
Address: n/a
Country Office Website: www.emro.who.int/countries/bah
Bangladesh
Address: United House (GF to 3rd Floor), 10 Gulshan Avenue, Gulshan 1, Dhaka-1212, Bangladesh PO Box: 250.
Tel: 88 0960 40 27200 (Hunting) or 880 2 883 1415, 8831594, 8831656, 8831392, 8831597, 8831617, 8831671, 8831658 and 8831542
Fax: (880 2) 8831423
Email: sebanregistry@who.int
Country Office Website: www.searo.who.int/bangladesh
Barbados
Address: Dayralls and Navy Garden Roads, Christ Church, Bridgetown, Barbados
Tel: 1-246 426-3860
Fax: 1-246 228-5402
Country Office Website: www.paho.org/ecc
Belarus
Address: Fabriciusa Str. 28, Room 401 220007 – Minsk, Belarus
Tel: +375 172 220445
Fax: +375 172 262165
Email: eurowhoblr@who.int
Country Office Website: www.euro.who.int/en/countries/belarus
Belgium
Address: n/a
Country Office Website: www.euro.who.int/en/countries/belgium
Belize
Address: PO Box 1834 Belize City, Belize
Tel: +501 2 244885, +501 224-5536, * International line only: +501 223-3946
Fax: +501 2 230917
Email: admin@blz.paho.org
Country Office Website: www.paho.org/blz
Benin
Address: Lot 27, PO Box 918, Cotonou, Benin.
Tel: +229 2130 1907, +229) 2130 1753
Fax: +229 21304208
Email: afbjoms@wims.who.int
Country Office Website: www.afro.who.int/fr/countries/benin
Bhutan
Address: In the Ministry of Health Building, Kawangjangsa, P.O. Box 175, Thimphu, Bhutan
Tel: +975 232 4073, +975 2 322 864,
Fax: +975 232 3319
Email: jesusr@who.int
Country Office Website: www.searo.who.int/bhutan/en
Bolivia (Plurinational State of)
Address: Casilla Postal 2504 La Paz, Bolivia (Plurinational State of)
Tel: +591 2 2979730
Fax: +591 2 2971146
Email: contacto@paho.org
Country Office Website: www.who.int/countries/bol/en
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Address: Zmaja od Bosne bb Street 71000 – Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina
Tel: +387 33 293591
Fax: +387 33 201815
Country Office Website: n/a
Botswana
Address: 2nd Floor, MVA Fund Building, Plot 50367, Fairgrounds, PO Box 1355, Gaborone, Botswana
Tel.: +267 3971506, +267 3905593
Fax: +267 3959483
Email: afwcobw@who.int
Country Office Website: www.afro.who.int/countries/botswana
Brazil
Address: North Embassy Sector, Lote 19, 70800-400 Brasília, DF, Brazil
Tel: +55 61 3251-9595, +55 61 32519500
Fax: +55 61 32230269
Email: geral@paho.org
Country Office Website: www.paho.org/bra
Brunei Darussalam
Address: n/a
Country Office Website: www.who.int/brunei
Bulgaria
Address: c/o National Center of Public Health and Analysis, ul. Akad. Ivan Ev. Geshov 15 (Floor 5, Office 26), Sofia BG-1431
Tel.: +359 285 10889
Fax: +359 2 954 92 50
Email address: eurowhobul@who.int
Country Office Website: www.euro.who.int/en/countries/bulgaria
Burkina Faso
Address: 158 Av. Independence, 03 BP 7019, Ouagadougou 03, Burkina Faso
Tel: +226 2530 6509, +226 5030 6565
Fax: +226 5033 2541
Email: afwcobf@who.int
Country Office Website: www.afro.who.int/fr/countries/burkina-faso
Burundi
Address: Boulevard Uprona-Rochero II, PO Box 1450, Bujumbura
Tel: (257) 23 17 02
Fax: 257231771
Email: afwcobiallomsburundi@who.int
Country Office Website: www.afro.who.int/fr/countries/burundi
Cabo Verde
Address: 266 Praia, the Republic of Cabo Verde
Tel: +238 2601900
Fax: + 238 2621408
Email: cabrala@who.int
Country Office Website: n/a
Cambodia
Address: 1st Floor No. 61-64, Preah Norodom Blvd. (corner St. 306), Sangkat Boeung Keng Kang I Khan, Chamkamorn Phnom Penh Cambodia
Tel: +855 23 216610
Fax: +855 23 216211
Email: who.cam@wpro.who.int
Country Office Website: www.who.int/cambodia
Cameroon
Address: Boîte postale 155 Yaoundé, Cameroon
Tel: +237 2221 1078
Fax: +237 2221 1077
Email: afwcocm@who.int
Country Office Website: www.afro.who.int/fr/countries/cameroon
Canada
Address: 525 Twenty-Third St. N.W., Washington, D.C. 20037 USA
Tel.: +1 (202) 974-3000
Fax: +1 (202) 974-3663
Country Office Website: www.paho.org/can
Central African Republic
Address: Avenue du Président Gamal Abdel Nasser, Boîte postale 1416 Bangui, Central African Republic
Tel: +236 7214 3425, +236 2161 0288, +236 2161 2375
Fax: +236 2161 0137
Email: afwcocf@who.int
Country Office Website: www.afro.who.int/fr/countries/central-african-republic
Chad
Address: Boîte postale 152 N’Djamena, Chad
Telephone: +235 2252 3803
Email: aawrchad@who.int
Country Office Website: www.afro.who.int/fr/countries/chad
Chile
Address: Avenida Dag Hammarskjold 3269, Piso 1 Vitacura 7630412 – Santiago, Chile
Tel: +56 2 24374600
Fax: +56 2 2074717
Email: opsomschile@paho.org
Country Office Website: www.paho.org/chi
Read Also: WHO Eastern Mediterranean Region Country Offices
China
Address: 401, Dongwai Diplomatic Office Building 23, Dongzhimenwai Dajie, Chaoyang District, Beijing 100600, PR China
Tel: +8610 6532 7189, +8610 6532 7190, +8610 6532 7191, +8610 6532 7192
Fax: +8610 6532 2359
Email: who@chn.wpro.who.int, wpchnwr@who.int
Country Office Website: www.wpro.who.int/china/en
Colombia
Address: APDO 253367, Calle 66 No. 11 – 50, Piso 6 Edificio Villorio (Chapinero) Bogota, DC, Colombia
Tel: +57 1314 4141
Fax: +57 1745 5381
Email: colmail@paho.org
Country Office Website: www.paho.org/col
Comoros
Address: United Nations House BP 435, Hamramba Ward, Moroni, Union of Comoros
Tel: 269 73 00 56, 269 73 00 36
Fax: 269 73 18 25
E-mail: afwcokm@who.int
Country Office Website: www.afro.who.int/fr/countries/comoros
Congo
Address: BP 2465, Brazzaville, Avenue Charles de Gaulle (next to the National Laboratory of Public Health), Congo
Tel: +242 666 38329
Email: afwcocg@who.int
Country Office Website: www.afro.who.int/fr/countries/congo
Cook Islands
Address: n/a
Country Office Website: www.who.int/cookislands
Costa Rica
Address: Calle 16, Avenida 6 y 8, Hospital District, San José, Costa Rica
Tel: + 506 2521-7045, +506 2258-5810
Fax: +506 2258 5830
Email: correocr@paho.org
Country Office Website: www.paho.org/cor
Côte d’Ivoire
Address: 2 Plateaux – Boulevard des Martyrs, 01 BP 2494 Abidjan 01
Tel: +225 22517200
Fax: +225 22517232
Email: afwcociwr@who.int
Country Office Website: www.afro.who.int/fr/countries/cote-divoire
Croatia
Address: c/o “Andrija Stampar” School of Public Health, Rockefellerova 4, Zagreb 10000
Tel.: +385 1 2329618
Fax: +385 1 2329619
Email address: eurowhocro@who.int
Country Office Website: www.euro.who.int/en/countries/croatia
Cuba
Address: Calle 4 No. 407, entre 17 y 19 Vedado, La Habana, Cuba, C.P. 10400
Tel.: +53 7831 0245, +53 7831 8944, +53 7838 8944, +53 7838 0245
Fax: +53 7833 2075
Email: pwr@cub.paho.org
Country Office Website: www.paho.org/cub
Cyprus
Address: n/a
Country Office Website: www.euro.who.int/en/countries/cyprus
Czechia
Address: Rytírská 31 (3rd floor) CZ-110 00 – Prague, Czech Republic
Tel: +420 224267050
Email: eurowhocz@who.int
Country Office Website: www.euro.who.int/en/countries/czechia
Democratic People’s Republic of Korea
Address: 14 Munsudong Taedonggang District Pyongyang, Democratic People’s Republic of Korea
Tel: +850 2381 7913
Fax: +850 2381 7916
Email: fernandot@who.int
Country Office Website: www.searo.who.int/dprkorea/en
Democratic Republic of the Congo
Address: Avenue des Cliniques No. 42, Postbox 1899, Kinshasa I, Gombe, Democratic Republic of the Congo
Tel: +47 241 39000
Fax: +47 241 39070
Email: afwcocd@who.int
Country Office Website: www.afro.who.int/fr/countries/democratic-republic-congo
Denmark
Address: n/a
Country Office Website: www.euro.who.int/en/countries/denmark
Djibouti
Address: Post Box 2085 Djibouti, Djibouti
Tel: +253 21 320711
Fax: +253 21 355124
Email: emacodjiwr@who.int
Country Office Website: www.emro.who.int/fr/countries/dji
Dominican Republic
Address: Apartado Postal 1464 Plaza de la Salud, Ensanche La Fé, Santo Domingo, República Dominicana
Tel: +1 809 5625119
Fax: +1 809 5440322
Email: pwr@dor.ops-oms.org
Country Office Website: www.paho.org/dor
Ecuador
Address: EKOPARK Corporate Center, Tower 4, 2nd floor, Vía a Nayón and Av Simón Bolivar, Quito, Ecuador
Tel: +593 2246 0271, +593 2380 1830, +593 2380 1831
Fax: +593 2 2460325
Email: ecucorrespondencia@paho.org
Country Office Website: www.paho.org/ecu
Egypt
Address: PO Box No. 146, Cairo 11516
Tel: +202 27957706
Fax: +202 27953756
Email: emwroegy@who.int
Country Office Website: www.emro.who.int/countries/egy
El Salvador
Address: 73 Avenida Sur No. 135, Colonia Escalón, PO Box 1072, San Salvador, El Salvador
Tel: +503 2511 9500
Fax: +503 25119555
Email: elsops@paho.org
Country Office Website: www.paho.org/els
Equatorial Guinea
Address: PO Box 330 Malabo, Equatorial Guinea
Tel: +240 222 273908, +240 093234
Fax: +240 093236
Email: afwcogq@who.int
Country Office Website: www.afro.who.int/fr/countries/equatorial-guinea
Eritrea
Address: Adi Yakob street No. 173, House No. 88/89, Geza Banda, P.O.BOX 5561, Asmara
Tel: +291 112 4485, +291 111 4171, +291 111 4175, +291 111 4167
Fax: +291 112 5155
Teleconference GPN: 34439
Email: afwcoerbill@who.int
Country Office Website: www.afro.who.int/countries/eritrea
Estonia
Address: Paldiski Road 81, Tallinn 10617, Estonia
Telephone: +372 62 69350, +372 6269351
Fax: +372 6269 353
Email: eurowhoest@who.int
Country Office Website: www.euro.who.int/en/countries/estonia
Eswatini
Address: 2nd Floor, Lilunga House, Somhlolo Road, PO Box 903 Mbabane
Tel: +268 404 4698, +268 404 2928, +268 240 42928
Fax: +268 240 44566
Email: thwalat@who.int
Country Office Website: www.afro.who.int/countries/eswatini
Ethiopia
Address: Menelik Avenue, PO Box 3069, Addis-Ababa
Tel: +251 11 553 47 77/ 551 4265
Fax: +251 11 551 4037
Email: afwcoet@who.int, afwcoetcommunication@who.int
Country Office Website: www.afro.who.int/countries/ethiopia
Fiji
Address: n/a
Country Office Website: www.who.int/fiji
Finland
Address: n/a
Country Office Website: www.euro.who.int/en/countries/finland
France
Address: n/a
Country Office Website: www.euro.who.int/en/countries/france
Gabon
Address: Building Batavéa – Independence Boulevard, BP: 820 – Libreville, Gabon
Tel: + 241 740140, + 241 740141
Fax: + 241 740142
E-mail: afgawco@who.int
Country Office Website: www.afro.who.int/fr/countries/gabon
Gambia
Address: Private Mail Bag 170, Banjul
Tel: +220 4462283, +220 4462284, +220 4462286
Fax: (220) 446 22 89
E-mail: afgawco@who.int
Country Office Website: www.afro.who.int/countries/gambia
Georgia
Address: 81 Barnov Street, Mailing address: UN House, 9 Eristavi street, Tbilisi 0179
Tel: +995 32 299 8073, +995 599 475 485
Fax: +995 32 299 8073
Email: eurowhogeo@who.int
Country Office Website: www.euro.who.int/en/countries/georgia
Germany
Address: n/a
Country Office Website: www.euro.who.int/en/countries/germany
Ghana
Address: No. 7 Ameda Street, Roman Ridge, Accra (Close to Forum for Agricultural Research in Africa (FARA) office), PO Box M.B.142, Accra
Digital Address: GA-089-9979.
Tel: +233 302 763918-9, 774725, 774643, 774719, 769319
Fax: (233)21763920
E-mail: afwcogh@who.int
Country Office Website: www.afro.who.int/countries/ghana
Greece
Address: n/a
Country Office Website: www.euro.who.int/en/countries/greece
Grenada
Address: Dayrells Rd & Navy Garden, Christ Church, Barbados
Tel: 001-246 426-3860, 001-246 434-5200
Fax: 001-246 436-9779
Country Office Website: www.paho.org/ecc
Guatemala
Address: Oficina Sanitaria Panamericana, Edificio Interamericas, Cuarto Nivel, Torre Norte, Diagonal 6, 10-50, Zona 10, Guatemala, Guatemala
Tel: +502 2329-4200
Fax: +502 2329-4299
Country Office Website: www.paho.org/gut
Guinea
Address: Camayenne, North Corniche (near the Camayenne Hotel) Postbox 817, Conakry
Tel: +224 6021 2046, +224 6235 0047
E-mail: afwcognwr@who.int
Country Office Website: www.afro.who.int/fr/countries/guinea
Guinea-Bissau
Address: Avenue Pansau Na Isna, BP 177 CODEX – 1011 – BISSAU
Tel: +2453211280, +245 3204403
Fax: +245 320 1179
Email: afwcogwbill@who.int
Country Office Website: www.afro.who.int/pt/countries/guinea-bissau
Guyana
Address: Lot 8 Brickdam Stabroek, Georgetown, Guyana
Tel: +592 225-3000
Fax: +592 226-6654, +592 227-4205
Country Office Website: www.paho.org/guy
Haiti
Address: No. 295 Avenue John Brown, Port-au-Prince, Haiti
Tel: +509 2814 3002, +509 2244-7675
Fax: +509 245-6917
Country Office Website: www.paho.org/hai
Honduras
Address: Pan American Sanitary Bureau, Col. North Florence, Torre Santa Inés Building, Block G, North Sector, 2nd street and 3rd Avenue No. 2301, Apdo. Postal 728, Tegucigalpa, CA, Honduras
Tel: +504 2276-9600
Country Office Website: www.paho.org/hon
Hungary
Address: National Institute of Pharmacy and Nutrition, Zrinyi utca 3, 1st floor, Budapest H-1051
Tel: +36 1 328 6082
Email address: eurowhohun@who.int
Country Office Website: www.euro.who.int/en/countries/hungary
Iceland
Address: n/a
Country Office Website: www.euro.who.int/en/countries/iceland
India
Address: 537, A Wing, Nirman Bhawan, Maulana Azad Road, New Delhi 110 011, India
Tel: 91-11- 66564800
Fax: 91-11- 26162996
Email: wrindia@who.int
Country Office Website: www.searo.who.int/india/en
Indonesia
Address: 5th Floor, Gama Tower, Jl HR Rasuna Said Kav. C-22, Jakarta 12940, Indonesia
Tel: +62 21 5083 7860
Fax: +62 21 520 1164
Emails: sewhoindonesia@who.int
Country Office Website: www.searo.who.int/indonesia/en
Iran (Islamic Republic of)
Address: PO Box 14665-1565, Tehran
Email: whoteh@ira.emro.who.int
Country Office Website: www.emro.who.int/countries/irn
Iraq
Address: Karadat Mariam Baghdad, Iraq
Tel: +9626 5543674
Fax: +9626 5510437
Email: emwroirq@who.int
Country Office Website: www.emro.who.int/countries/irq
Ireland
Address: n/a
Country Office Website: www.euro.who.int/en/countries/ireland
Israel
Address: n/a
Country Office Website: www.euro.who.int/en/countries/israel
Italy
Address: n/a
Country Office Website: www.euro.who.int/en/countries/italy
Jamaica
Address: 8 Gilbraltar Way, University of the West Indies, Mona Campus, Kingston 7, Jamaica, W.I.
Tel: 1- 876 970-0016
Fax: 1- 876 977-1393
Country Office Website: www.paho.org/jam
Read Also: WHO Europe Region Country Offices
Japan
Address: n/a
Country Office Website: www.who.int/japan
Jordan
Address: 811547 11181 – Amman, Jordan
Tel: +962 6 5684651
Fax: +962 6 5667533
Email: emwrojor@who.int
Country Office Website: www.emro.who.int/countries/jor
Kazakhstan
Address: 20/2, Mangilik Yel avenue, 3rd floor, Nur-Sultan Z05K5M0
Tel.: +7 7172 204705
Fax: +7 7172 204706
Email: eurowhokaz@who.int
Country Office Website: www.euro.who.int/en/countries/kazakhstan
Kenya
Address: 45335 Nairobi, Kenya,
Tel: +254 20 2717902
Email: afkenwr@who.int
Country Office Website: www.afro.who.int/countries/kenya
Kiribati
Address: Bikenibeu, Tarawa, Kiribati
Tel: +686 28231
Fax: +686 28188
Email: wpkirclo@who.int
Country Office Website: www.who.int/kiribati
Kuwait
Address: n/a
Country Office Website: www.emro.who.int/countries/kwt
Kyrgyzstan
Address: 52-54 Orozbekova Street, Bishkek 720040
Tel.: +996 312 612677, +996 312 612678
Fax: +996 312 612681
Email address: eukgz@who.int
Country Office Website: www.euro.who.int/en/countries/kyrgyzstan
Lao People’s Democratic Republic
Address: 125 Saphanthong Road, Unit 5 Ban Saphangthongtai, Sisattanak District, Vientiane Capital, Lao People’s Democratic Republic
Tel: +85 621 353 902, +85 621 353 903, +85 621 353 904
Fax: +85 621 353 905
Email: wplaowr@who.int
Country Office Website: www.who.int/laos
Latvia
Address: UN House Pils street 21 LV-1050 – Riga, Latvia
Tel: +371 67 503619
Fax: +371 67 503603
Country Office Website: www.euro.who.int/en/countries/latvia
Lebanon
Address: P. O. Box 539 Beirut, Lebanon
Tel: +9611612970
Fax: 9611612972
Email: emwroleb@who.int
Country Office Website: www.emro.who.int/countries/lbn
Lesotho
Address: 1st Floor UN House, P.O. Box 214, Maseru, 100
Tel: +266 2231 2122
Fax: +266 2231 0213
E-mail: afwcols@who.int
Country Office Website: www.afro.who.int/countries/lesotho
Liberia
Address: Avenue Mamba, P.O. Box 316, Monrovia
Tel: (231) 88 651 68 03
E-mail: wholiberia@who.int
Country Office Website: www.afro.who.int/countries/liberia
Libya
Address: Boîte Postale 111 – Cité EL-Mahrajène 1082 – Tunis, Tunisia
Tel: +218 21 4630994
Fax: +218 21 4630994
Email: emwroliy@who.int
Country Office Website: www.emro.who.int/countries/lby
Lithuania
Address: Didžioji gatvė 22, Vilnius LT-01128
Tel: +370 5 212 6743
Fax: +370 5 212 6605
Email: eurowholtu@who.int
Country Office Website: www.euro.who.int/en/countries/lithuania
Luxembourg
Address: n/a
Country Office Website: www.euro.who.int/en/countries/luxembourg
Madagascar
Address: BP 362 Common House of the United Nations, Enclosure Galaxy, Andraharo, Antananarivo, Madagascar,
Tel: + 261 20 23 355 55 (Direct), +261 32 03 303 00 (Mobile)
E-mail: afwcomgallstaff@who.int
Country Office Website: www.afro.who.int/fr/countries/madagascar
Malawi
Address: ADL House, City Centre, P.O. Box 30390, Lilongwe 3, Malawi
Tel: +265 1772 755
Fax: +265 1772 350
Email: afwcomw@who.int
Country Office Website: www.afro.who.int/countries/malawi
Malaysia
Address: 4th Floor, Prima 8, Block 3508, Jalan, Teknokrat 6, 63000 Cyberjaya, Selangor, Malaysia
Tel: +603 8871 7111
Fax: +603 8871 7171
Email: wpmyswr@who.int
Country Office Website: www.who.int/malaysia
Maldives
Address: Roashanee Building, 6th Floor, P.O. Box 2004, Male’ 20184, Republic of Maldives
Tel: +(960) 332 7519
Fax: +(960) 332 4210
E-mail: sewhomav@who.int
Country Office Website: www.searo.who.int/maldives/en
Mali
Address: District Ntomiboro- Bougou, BP 99 Bamako
Tel: +223 22 24 683, +223 22 23 714
Fax: +223 22 22 335
E-mail: afwcoml@who.int
Country Office Website: www.afro.who.int/fr/countries/mali
Malta
Address: n/a
Country Office Website: www.euro.who.int/en/countries/malta
Marshall Islands
Address: Capitol Suites and Offices, Department of Health and Social Affairs, Suite 201, Palikir, Pohnpei, Federated States of Micronesia
Tel: +691 320 2619, +691 320 2643, +691 320 2872
Email: wpfsmclo@who.int
Country Office Website: www.who.int/marshallislands
Martinique
Address: Dayralls and Navy Garden Roads, Christ Church, Bridgetown, Barbados
Tel: 1-246 426-3860
Fax: 1-246 436-9779
Country Office Website: www.paho.org/ocpc
Mauritania
Address: ILOT K 140-141 Tevragh-Zeina, West Corniche Road
Tel: +222 4525 2402, +222 4529 5225
E-mail: afwcomr@who.int
Country Office Website: www.afro.who.int/fr/countries/mauritania
Mauritius
Address: 1st Floor Anglo Mauritius House 1, Intendance Street, Port Louis, PO Box 1194 Port Louis, Tel: +230 210 7300, +230 210 7400, +230 210 1899
Fax: (230)2106474
E-mail: afwcomuremit@who.int
Country Office Website: www.afro.who.int/countries/mauritius
Read Also: WHO South-East Asia Region Country Offices
Mexico
Address: Oficina Sanitaria Panamericana, Montes Urales 440, Piso 2, Col. Lomas de Chapultepec, Del. Miguel Hidalgo, Ciudad de México, C.P. 11000, México
Tel: 52- 55 5980-0880
Fax: 52- 55 5395-5681
Country Office Website: https://www.paho.org/mex
Micronesia (Federated States of)
Address: Capitol Suites and Offices, Department of Health and Social Affairs, Suite 201, Palikir, Pohnpei, Federated States of Micronesia
Tel: +691 320 2619, +691 320 2643, +691 320 2872
Email: wpfsmclo@who.int
Country Office Website: www.who.int/micronesia
Monaco
Address: n/a
Country Office Website: www.euro.who.int/en/countries/monaco
Mongolia
Address: Government Building VIII, Olympic Street-2, Sukhbaatar District, Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia
Tel: +976 1132 7870, +976 1132 2430
Fax: +976 1132 4683
Email: wpmngwr@who.int
Country Office Website: www.who.int/mongolia
Montenegro
Address: Serdara Jola Piletica 8 (spr.II/st.10), Podgorica 81000
Tel: +382 20244809, +382 20244810
Fax: +382 20244408
Email: eurowhomne@who.int
Country Office Website: www.euro.who.int/en/countries/montenegro
Montserrat
Address: Dayralls and Navy Garden Roads, Christ Church, Bridgetown, Barbados
Tel: 1-246 426-3860
Fax: 1-246 436-9779
Country Office Website: www.paho.org/ocpc
Morocco
Address: Boîte Postale 812 10000 – Rabat, Méchouar, Morocco
Tel: +212 537 632259
Fax: +212 537 632209
Email: emacomorwr@who.int
Country Office Website: www.emro.who.int/fr/countries/mor
Mozambique
Address: Rua Joseph Kizerbo, 227, P.O. Box 377, Maputo, Mozambique
Tel: +258 (21) 49 27 32, +258 (21) 49 21 65, +258 82 301 0710 (Mobile)
GPN: 36 821
Email: afwcomz@who.int
Country Office Website: www.afro.who.int/pt/countries/mozambique
Myanmar
Address: No. 403 (A1), Shwe Taung, Kyar Street, Bahan Township, Yangon 11201, Myanmar.
Tel: +95-1 534 300, +95-1 534 307, +95-1 538 620, +95-1 538 621, +95-1 538 474, +95-1 538 476
Fax: +95-1 538 233, +95-1 538 435
GPN Extn.: 24200 (reception)
Email: semmr@who.int
Country Office Website: www.searo.who.int/myanmar/en
Namibia
Address: UN House, 2nd Floor, 38 Stein Street, Klein Windhoek, P.O. Box 3444, Windhoek, Namibia
Tel: +264 61255121, +264 61255191
Fax: +264 61229825
E-mail: afwcona@who.int
Country Office Website: www.afro.who.int/countries/namibia
Nauru
Address: n/a
Country Office Website: www.who.int/nauru
Nepal
Address: n/a
Country Office Website: www.searo.who.int/nepal/en
Netherland Antilles
Address: Oficina Sanitaria Panamericana, Avenida Sexta entre 5a. y 6a.,Transversal No. 43, Quinta OPS/OMS, Urbanizacion Altamira, Caracas 1060, Venezuela
Tel: 52- 212 206-5022
Fax: 52- 212 261-6069
Country Office Website: www.paho.org/ven
Netherlands
Address: n/a
Country Office Website: www.euro.who.int/en/countries/netherlands
New Zealand
Address: n/a
Country Office Website: www.who.int/newzealand
Nicaragua
Address: Oficina Sanitaria Panamericana, Complejo Nacional de Salud, Camino a la Sabana, Apartado Postal 1309, Managua, Nicaragua
Tel: +505 2289-4200
Fax: +505 2289-4999
Country Office Website: www.paho.org/nic
Niger
Address: Tillabery Road Yantala Niamey District, BP 10739 Niamey
Tel: +227 20 75 21 33
Fax: +227 20 75 20 41
E-mail: afwcone@who.int
Country Office Website: www.afro.who.int/fr/countries/niger
Nigeria
Address: 4th Floor, United Nations House, Plot 617/618 Central Area District, PMB 2861, Abuja, Nigeria
Tel: +234 (0) 946 28 900
E-mail: afwcongregistrystaff@who.int, afwcongwho@who.int
Country Office Website: www.afro.who.int/countries/nigeria
Niue
Address: n/a
Country Office Website: www.who.int/niue
North Macedonia
Address: Drezdenska 22, Skopje 1000
Tel.: +389 2 3064 599, +389 2 3064 299
Fax: +389 2 3063 710
Email address: eurowhomcd@who.int
Country Office Website: www.euro.who.int/en/countries/north-macedonia
Norway
Address: n/a
Country Office Website: www.euro.who.int/en/countries/norway
Oman
Address: PO Box 1889, 112 Ruwi – Muscat, Oman
Tel: +968 24 600989
Fax: +968 24 602637
Email: emacoomawr@who.int
Country Office Website: www.emro.who.int/countries/omn
Pakistan
Address: PO Box 1013 44000 – Islamabad, Pakistan
Tel: +92 518 432 400, +92 51 925 5184, +92 51 925 5185, +92 51 925 5077
Fax: +92 51 925 5083
Email: emacopakwr@who.int
Country Office Website: www.emro.who.int/countries/pak
Palau
Address: Capitol Suites and Offices, Department of Health and Social Affairs, Suite 201, Palikir, Pohnpei, Federated States of Micronesia
Tel: +691 320 2619, +691 320 2643, +691 320 2872
Email: wpfsmclo@who.int
Country Office Website: www.who.int/palau
Palestine, see Occupied Palestinian territory
Address: Abu Obaida Ibn El Jarrah Street, 10, P.O. Box 54812, Jerusalem via Israel
Tel: +972 (0) 540 0595
Fax +972 (0)2581 0193
Country Office Website: www.emro.who.int/countries/pse
Read Also: WHO Americas Region Country Offices
Panama
Address: Ministerio de Salud de Panama, Ancon, Avenida Gorgas, Edif. 261, 2 piso Panamá, Panamá
Tel: +507 262-0030 SW
Fax: +507 262-4052
Country Office Website: www.paho.org/pan
Papua New Guinea
Address: 4th Floor, AOPI Centre, Waigani Drive, PO Box 5896, Boroko, Port Moresby, National Capital District, Papua New Guinea
Tel: +675 325 7827, +675 301 3698, +675 325 2035 (direct)
Fax: +675 325 0568
Email: wppngwr@who.int
Country Office Website: www.who.int/papuanewguinea
Paraguay
Address: Edificio “Faro del Río”, Mcal. López 957 Esq. Estados Unidos, Asunción, Paraguay
Tel: +595 21 411-4000
Fax: +595 21 450-498
Country Office Website: www.paho.org/par
Peru
Address: Oficina Sanitaria Panamericana, Los Pinos 251, Urbanización Camacho, La Molina, Lima 12, Perú
Tel: 51-1 319-5700 SW
Country Office Website: www.paho.org/per
Philippines
Address: Ground Floor, Building 3, Department of Health Compound, Sta Cruz, 1003 Manila, Philippines
Tel: +632 528 9762, +632 310 6370
Fax: (632) 310 6550
Email: wpphlwr@who.int
Country Office Website: www.who.int/philippines
Poland
Address: Aleje Jerozolimskie 155, Warsaw PL-02326
Tel.: +48 22 635 9496
Fax: +48 22 831 0892
Email: eurowhopol@who.int
Country Office Website: www.euro.who.int/en/countries/poland
Portugal
Address: n/a
Country Office Website: www.euro.who.int/en/countries/portugal
Puerto Rico
Address: Building A Office 147
Tel: 787-765-2929 ext. 3602
Cel: 787-439-4051
Country Office Website: www.paho.org/pur
Qatar
Address: 7608 11371 – Nasr City, Cairo, Egypt
Tel: +202 227 65091
Fax: +202 227 65416
Email: qatdesk@emro.who.int
Country Office Website: www.emro.who.int/countries/qat
Republic of Korea
Address: n/a
Country Office Website: www.who.int/republicofkorea
Republic of Moldova
Address: Sfatul Tarii Str. 29, Chisinau MD-2012
Tel: +373 22839960, +373 22 839972
Fax: +373 22839970
Email: eurowhomda@who.int
Country Office Website: www.euro.who.int/en/countries/republic-of-moldova
Romania
Address: United Nations House, Primaverii Street 48A, Bucharest RO-011975
Tel: +40 212017888, +40 731702886
Fax: +40 212017889
Email: eurowhorom@who.int
Country Office Website: www.euro.who.int/en/countries/romania
Russian Federation
Address: 9, Leontievsky Pereulok, Moscow 125009
Tel: +7 495 787 2108
Fax: +7 495 787 2119
Email: eurusco@who.int
Country Office Website: www.euro.who.int/en/countries/russian-federation
Rwanda
Address: Ebenezer House, Boulevard of Umuganda, P.O. Box 1324, Kigali, Rwanda
Tel: (Reception) + 250 788307870; 280300507, (International D/L) +47 241 35201, (Cell) +250 788300989
E-mail: mwingak@who.int
Country Office Website: www.afro.who.int/countries/rwanda
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Address: Dayralls and Navy Garden Roads, Christ Church, Bridgetown, Barbados
Tel: +1-246 426-3860 SW
Fax: +1-246 228-5402
Country Office Website: www.paho.org/ecc
Saint Lucia
Address: Dayralls and Navy Garden Roads, Christ Church, Bridgetown, Barbados
Tel: +1-246 426-3860 SW
Fax: +1-246 228-5402
Country Office Website: www.paho.org/ecc
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
Address: Dayralls and Navy Garden Roads, Christ Church, Bridgetown, Barbados
Tel: +1-246 426-3860 SW
Fax: +1-246 228-5402
Country Office Website: www.paho.org/ecc
Samoa, American Samoa, Cook Islands, Niue and Tokelau
Address: 2nd Floor, Nursing Credentialing Centre, Motootua, Apia, Samoa
Tel: +685 23 756, +685 23 757
Fax: +685 23 765
Email: wpwsmwr@who.int
Country Office Website: www.who.int/samoa
San Marino
Address: n/a
Country Office Website: www.euro.who.int/en/countries/san-marino
Sao Tome and Principe
Address: Avenida 12 de Julho, PO Box 287, Sao Tome
Tel: +239 2 22 957
Fax: +239 2 21 766
E-mail: afwcost@who.int
Country Office Website: www.afro.who.int/fr/countries/sao-tome-and-principe
Saudi Arabia
Address: PO Box 5583 King Abdul Aziz Road 11432 – Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Tel: +96611 4743326
Fax: +96611 2062545
Email: emsaa@who.int
Country Office Website: www.emro.who.int/countries/sau
Senegal
Address: Almadies, Lot Ngor-Extension Zone 10, Lot N ° 19, PO Box 4039 ,Dakar
Tel: +221 33 8695930
Fax: +221 33 8204314
E-mail: afwcosn@who.int
Country Office Website: www.afro.who.int/fr/countries/senegal
Serbia
Address: Hadzi Melentijeva 30, Belgrade 11000
Tel.: +381 11 2432 572
Fax: +381 11 2432 651
WHO Office, Pristina
Address: Institute of Public Health Building, ground floor, St. Nena Tereze, NN UNSCR, Pristina, Kosovo (in accordance with UNSCR 1244 (1999))
Tel: +383 38 549 216, +383 38 552 340, +383 44 122 313
Fax: +383 38 549 217
Email: eurowhosrb@who.int
Country Office Website: www.euro.who.int/en/countries/serbia
Seychelles
Address: MOH Compound, Mont Fleuri, Box 1217, Victoria, Mahe. Seychelles.
Tel: +248 224 656, +248 424 806, +248 224 795
Fax.: +248 225 754 GPN:37214
Email: whoseychelles@who.int
Country Office Website: www.afro.who.int/countries/seychelles
Sierra Leone
Address: 21A&B Riverside Drive, Off King Harman Road, P.O. Box 529, Freetown, Sierra Leone
Tel: +41 22 79 12 100 , +232 7677 7878
Country Office Website: www.afro.who.int/countries/sierra-leone
Singapore
Address: 4th Floor, Prima 8, Block 3508, Jalan, Teknokrat 6, 63000 Cyberjaya, Selangor, Malaysia
Tel: +603 8871 7111
Fax: +603 8871 7171
Email: wpmyswr@who.int
Country Office Website: www.who.int/singapore
Sint Maarten
Address: Oficina Sanitaria Panamericana, Avenida Sexta entre 5a. y 6a., Transversal No. 43, Quinta, OPS/OMS, Urbanizacion Altamira, Caracas 1060, Venezuela
Tel: 58-212 206-5022 SW
Fax: 58-212 261-6069
Country Office Website: www.paho.org/ven
Slovakia
Address: Limbová 2, P.O. BOX 52, Bratislava 83752
Tel: +421 2 5937 3140
Fax: +421 2 5477 3662
Email: eurowhosvk@who.int
Country Office Website: www.euro.who.int/en/countries/slovakia
Slovenia
Address: Trubarjeva c. 2, Ljubljana SI-1000
Tel: +386 1 244 15 85, +386 5 996 95 31
Fax: +386 1 244 15 84
Email address: eurowhosvn@who.int
Country Office Website: www.euro.who.int/en/countries/slovenia
Solomon Islands
Address: Ministry of Health Bldg, Chinatown Honiara, Solomon Islands
Tel: +677 23406, +677 20016, +677 22053 (direct line), +677 94129 (mobile)
Fax: (677) 21344
Email: wpslbwr@who.int
Country Office Website: www.who.int/solomonislands
Read Also: World Health Organization (WHO) African Region Country Offices
Somalia
Address: 63565 – 00619 Nairobi, Kenya
Tel: +254 20 7622840
Fax: +254 20 7623725
Email: wroffice@nbo.emro.who.int
Country Office Website: www.emro.who.int/countries/som
South Africa
Address: PO Box 13113 7th Floor, Metropark Building, 351 Francis Baard Street Pretoria, South Africa
Tel: +27 12 3057709
Fax: +27 12 3057729
Email: afwcozawr@who.int
Country Office Website: www.afro.who.int/countries/south-africa
South Sudan
Address: Juba, South Sudan
Tel: +211 925000033
Email: afwcosswho@who.int
Country Office Website: www.afro.who.int/countries/south-sudan
Spain
Address: n/a
Country Office Website: www.euro.who.int/en/countries/spain
Sri Lanka
Address: 5 Anderson Road, Colombo 05
Tel: +94 112 379191
Fax: +94 112 502845
Email: sesrlregistry@who.int
Country Office Website: www.searo.who.int/srilanka/en
Sudan
Address: PO Box 2234 Khartoum, Sudan
Tel: +249 183 760405
Fax: +249 183 776282
Email: emacosudwr@who.int
Country Office Website: www.emro.who.int/countries/sdn
Suriname
Address: Henck Arronstraat 60, Paramaribo, Suriname
Tel: +597 471-676
Fax: +597 471-568
Country Office Website: www.paho.org/sur
Sweden
Address: n/a
Country Office Website: www.euro.who.int/en/countries/sweden
Switzerland (WHO Headquarters in Geneva)
Address: Avenue Appia 20, 1202 Geneva
Tel: +41-22-7912111
Country Office Website: www.euro.who.int/en/countries/switzerland
Syrian Arab Republic
Address: 3946 Damascus, Syrian Arab Republic
Tel: +963 11 3329315
Fax: +963 11 3330289
Email: emwrosyr@who.int
Country Office Website: www.emro.who.int/countries/syr
Tajikistan
Address: VEFA Center, of. № 605, 6th floor, 37/1 Bokhtar Street, Dushanbe 734019
Tel: +992 48 7011479, +992888080713
Fax: +992 48 7011484
Email: eurowhotjk@who.int
Country Office Website: www.euro.who.int/en/countries/tajikistan
Thailand
Address: 4th Fl., Permanent Secretary Bld 3, Ministry of Public Health, Nonthaburi
Tel: +6625470100
Fax: +6625918199
Email: setharegistry@who.int
Country Office Website: www.searo.who.int/thailand/en
Timor-Leste
Address: United Nations House, Caicoli Street, Dili, Timor-Leste
Tel: +670 3310 968
E-mail: sharmar@who.int
Country Office Website: www.searo.who.int/timorleste/en
Togo
Address: 54 QAD, Adame Street, BP 1504, Lomé
Tel: +228 22 22 42 92, +228 22 21 33 60
Fax: +228 22 21 78 32
E-mail: afwcotg@who.int
Country Office Website: www.afro.who.int/fr/countries/togo
Tonga
Address: Ministry of Health, Nuku’alofa, Tonga
Tel: +676 23 217
Email: wptonclo@who.int
Country Office Website: www.who.int/tonga
Trinidad and Tobago
Address: 10-12 Sweet Briar Road, Port-of-Spain, Trinidad
Tel: +1-868 612-2000, +1-868 622-4202, +1-868 622-5445
Fax: +1-868 627-4719
Country Office Website: www.paho.org/trt
Tunisia
Address: Boîte Postale 111 – Cité EL-Mahrajène 1082 – Tunis, Tunisia
Tel: +216 711 55604
Fax: +216 711 55634
Email: emacotunwr@who.int
Country Office Website: www.emro.who.int/fr/countries/tun
Turkey
Address: Turan Güneş Bulvarı Kudüs Caddesi 180 E(Y), PARK ORAN OFIS fl. 7 ap. 20, Oran, Ankara 06550
Tel: + 90 312 4961489, + 90 312 4961490, + 90 312 4961491
Fax: +90 312 496 1488
WHO Project Office, Gaziantep
Address: Fatih Mahallesi, 22041 Sokak, No:4, Şehitkamil, Gaziantep
Tel: +90 342 2205378
Email: eurowhotur@who.int
Country Office Website: www.euro.who.int/en/countries/turkey
Turks and Caicos
Address: Grosvenor Medical Centre, Off Shirley Street, Nassau, Bahamas
Tel: 1-242 326-7299
Fax: 1-242 326-7012
Country Office Website: www.paho.org/bah
Turkmenistan
Address: UN Building, 21 Archabil Str., Room 406, Ashgabat 744036
Tel: +993 12 488325, ext 401, +993 12 488404
Fax: +993 12 488393
Email: eurowhotkm@who.int
Country Office Website: www.euro.who.int/en/countries/turkmenistan
Tuvalu
Address: n/a
Country Office Website: www.who.int/tuvalu
Uganda
Address: Plot 60 Prince Charles Avenue, P.O Box 24578, Kololo, Kampala
Tel: +256 414 335500, +256 313 335500
E-mail: nyangomao@who.int, afcougwrsec@who.int
Country Office Website: www.afro.who.int/countries/uganda
Ukraine
Address: 58, Yaroslavska Str., Kyiv 04071
Tel: +380 44 425 8828
Fax: +380 44 425 8828, Ext.: 78433
Email: eurowhoukr@who.int
Country Office Website: www.euro.who.int/en/countries/ukraine
United Arab Emirates
Address: Abdul Razzak Al Sanhouri Street, opposite Children’s Library 11371 – Nasr City, Cairo, Egypt
Tel: +20 2 2276 5096
Fax: +20 2 2670 2492
Email: UAEdesk@emro.who.int
Country Office Website: www.emro.who.int/countries/are
United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland
Address: n/a
Country Office Website: www.euro.who.int/en/countries/united-kingdom-of-great-britain-and-northern-ireland
United Republic of Tanzania
Address: P.O. Box 9292, Dar Es Salaam.
Tel: +255 22 2116412, +255 22 2113005, +255 22 2111718
Fax: +255 222113180
Email: afwcotz@who.int
Country Office Website: www.afro.who.int/countries/united-republic-tanzania
United States of America
Address: 525 Twenty-Third St. N.W., Washington, D.C. 20037 USA
Tel.: +1 (202) 974-3000
Fax: +1 (202) 974-3663
Country Office Website: www.paho.org/us
Uruguay
Address: Ave. Brasil 2697, Apts. 5, 6 y 8, Esquina Coronel Alegre, Código Postal 11300, Montevideo, Uruguay
Tel: +598 2707-3590
Fax: +598 2707-3530
Country Office Website: www.paho.org/uru
Uzbekistan
Address: 16, M.Tarobiy Str., Tashkent 100100
Tel: +998 71 281 5172, +998 71 281 5173
Fax: +998 71 281 5178
Email: eurowhouzb@who.int
Country Office Website: www.euro.who.int/en/countries/uzbekistan
Vanuatu
Address: Ministry of Health, Iatika Complex, Cornwall Street, PO Box 177, Port Vila, Vanuatu
Tel: +678 27 633 (direct line)
Email: wpvutclo@who.int
Country Office Website: www.who.int/vanuatu
Venezuela (Bolivarian Republic of)
Address: 6th Avenue, between 5th. and 6th. Transversal, Quinta Numero 43 (PAHO / WHO), Altamira – Caracas 1060, Venezuela.
Tel: +58 212 206 5022
Fax: +58 212 261 6069
webmasters@ven.ops-oms.org
Country Office Website: www.paho.org/ven
Viet Nam
Address: 304 Kim Ma Street, Ha Noi, Viet Nam
Tel: +844 (0) 4 38 500 100, +844 (0) 4 38 501 888
Fax: +844 (0) 4 37 265 519, +844 (0) 37 265 520
Email: wpvnmwr@who.int
Country Office Website: www.who.int/vietnam
Yemen
Address: 543 Sana’a, Yemen
Tel: +967 1 252213
Fax: +967 1 251612
Email: emacoyemwr@who.int
Country Office Website: www.emro.who.int/countries/yem
Zambia
Address: Plot 4609 UN Annex Building, Corner Andrew Mwenya/Beit Road, oadspark, PO Box 32346, Lusaka
Tel: +260 211 255322, +260 211 255336, +260 211 255398
GPN: 37600
E-mail: afwcozmregistry@who.int
Country Office Website: www.afro.who.int/countries/zambia
Zimbabwe
Address: 82 – 86 Enterprise road, cnr Glenara avenue, Highlands, P.O. Box CY 348, Causeway, Harare, Zimbabwe
Tel: +263 772 155 629-32, +263 772 161 792-93
Fax: +263 4 746 127, +263 4 253 731/32
Email: okellod@who.int
Country Office Website: www.afro.who.int/countries/zimbabwe
TAKE DOWN THE BEAST.
They have the office listed for Canada as being located in “Washington DC”?? Did Trudeau do something again that I missed?
Thx for your dedication and tireless efforts Lisa
Lisa explained in a prior substack that, yes, the WHO’s Canada office is in Washington DC.