SHARE WIDELY you need to hit the stack button as the post is long

Located here

Do they operate freely with access to every bit of information on every citizen via the Health Portfolios? Yes.

Should they have more powers?

No.

WHO Headquarters in Geneva

Address: Avenue Appia 20, 1202 Geneva

Tel: +41 22 7912111

Website: www.who.int

Afghanistan

Address: UNOCA Compound, Jalalabad Road Pul-e-Charkhi Kabul, Afghanistan.

Tel: +93700045276

Email: emacoafgwr@who.int

Country Office Website: www.emro.who.int/countries/afg

Albania

Address: United Nations House, “Skenderbej” Street, Gurten Building, No 6, Tirana

Tel.: +355 42266162, +355 42266163

Fax: +355 4 2266163

Email address: eurowhoalb@who.int

Country Office Website: www.euro.who.int/en/countries/albania

Algeria

Address: C / O UNDP, PO Box 823 Algiers-Gare, Algiers 16000

Tel: + 213 (0) 2191 2615, + 213 (0) 2191 1141

Fax: + 213 (0) 2191 1686

Email: afwcoalg@who.int

Country Office Website: www.afro.who.int/fr/countries/algeria

Andorra

Address: n/a

Country Office Website: www.euro.who.int/en/countries/andorra

Angola

Address: Rua Major Kahangulo, 197 – 7, CP 3243 Telegr UNISANTE Luanda, Angola.

Tel: +244 222 332398, +244 222 394153

Fax: +244 222 332214, (1) 321 9563882

E-mail: afwcoaowr@who.in

Country Office Website: www.afro.who.int/countries/angola

Argentina

Address: Marcelo T. de Alvear 684, 4th. floor, (C1058AAH) Buenos Aires, Argentina

Tel: +5411 4319 4200

Fax: +5411 4319 4201

Email: pwr-arg@paho.org

Country Office Website: www.paho.org/arg

Armenia

Address: Business Centre of the American University of Armenia, 9 Alek Manukyan Street – Suite 211 0070 – Yerevan, Armenia

Tel: +374 105 12004

Fax: +374 105 12013

Email: eurowhoarm@who.int

Country Office Website: www.euro.who.int/en/countries/armenia

Australia

Address: n/a

Country Office Website: www.who.int/australia

Austria

Address: n/a

Country Office Website: www.euro.who.int/en/countries/austria

Read Also: WHO Western Pacific Region Country Offices

Azerbaijan

Address: 3, UN 50th Anniversary Street AZ-1001 – Baku, Azerbaijan

Tel: +994 124 989888

Fax: +994 124 989888

Email address: eurowhoaze@who.int

Country Office Website: www.euro.who.int/en/countries/azerbaijan

Bahamas

Address: P. O. Box N-4833 Nassau, New Providence, Bahamas

Tel: 001 242 326 7299, 001 242 326 7390, 001 242 325 0121

Fax:001-242 326-7012

Email: e-mail@bah.paho.org

Country Office Website: www.paho.org/bah

Bahrain

Address: n/a

Country Office Website: www.emro.who.int/countries/bah

Bangladesh

Address: United House (GF to 3rd Floor), 10 Gulshan Avenue, Gulshan 1, Dhaka-1212, Bangladesh PO Box: 250.

Tel: 88 0960 40 27200 (Hunting) or 880 2 883 1415, 8831594, 8831656, 8831392, 8831597, 8831617, 8831671, 8831658 and 8831542

Fax: (880 2) 8831423

Email: sebanregistry@who.int

Country Office Website: www.searo.who.int/bangladesh

Barbados

Address: Dayralls and Navy Garden Roads, Christ Church, Bridgetown, Barbados

Tel: 1-246 426-3860

Fax: 1-246 228-5402

Country Office Website: www.paho.org/ecc

Belarus

Address: Fabriciusa Str. 28, Room 401 220007 – Minsk, Belarus

Tel: +375 172 220445

Fax: +375 172 262165

Email: eurowhoblr@who.int

Country Office Website: www.euro.who.int/en/countries/belarus

Belgium

Address: n/a

Country Office Website: www.euro.who.int/en/countries/belgium

Belize

Address: PO Box 1834 Belize City, Belize

Tel: +501 2 244885, +501 224-5536, * International line only: +501 223-3946

Fax: +501 2 230917

Email: admin@blz.paho.org

Country Office Website: www.paho.org/blz

Benin

Address: Lot 27, PO Box 918, Cotonou, Benin.

Tel: +229 2130 1907, +229) 2130 1753

Fax: +229 21304208

Email: afbjoms@wims.who.int

Country Office Website: www.afro.who.int/fr/countries/benin

Bhutan

Address: In the Ministry of Health Building, Kawangjangsa, P.O. Box 175, Thimphu, Bhutan

Tel: +975 232 4073, +975 2 322 864,

Fax: +975 232 3319

Email: jesusr@who.int

Country Office Website: www.searo.who.int/bhutan/en

Bolivia (Plurinational State of)

Address: Casilla Postal 2504 La Paz, Bolivia (Plurinational State of)

Tel: +591 2 2979730

Fax: +591 2 2971146

Email: contacto@paho.org

Country Office Website: www.who.int/countries/bol/en

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Address: Zmaja od Bosne bb Street 71000 – Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina

Tel: +387 33 293591

Fax: +387 33 201815

Country Office Website: n/a

Botswana

Address: 2nd Floor, MVA Fund Building, Plot 50367, Fairgrounds, PO Box 1355, Gaborone, Botswana

Tel.: +267 3971506, +267 3905593

Fax: +267 3959483

Email: afwcobw@who.int

Country Office Website: www.afro.who.int/countries/botswana

Brazil

Address: North Embassy Sector, Lote 19, 70800-400 Brasília, DF, Brazil

Tel: +55 61 3251-9595, +55 61 32519500

Fax: +55 61 32230269

Email: geral@paho.org

Country Office Website: www.paho.org/bra

Brunei Darussalam

Address: n/a

Country Office Website: www.who.int/brunei

Bulgaria

Address: c/o National Center of Public Health and Analysis, ul. Akad. Ivan Ev. Geshov 15 (Floor 5, Office 26), Sofia BG-1431

Tel.: +359 285 10889

Fax: +359 2 954 92 50

Email address: eurowhobul@who.int

Country Office Website: www.euro.who.int/en/countries/bulgaria

Burkina Faso

Address: 158 Av. Independence, 03 BP 7019, Ouagadougou 03, Burkina Faso

Tel: +226 2530 6509, +226 5030 6565

Fax: +226 5033 2541

Email: afwcobf@who.int

Country Office Website: www.afro.who.int/fr/countries/burkina-faso

Burundi

Address: Boulevard Uprona-Rochero II, PO Box 1450, Bujumbura

Tel: (257) 23 17 02

Fax: 257231771

Email: afwcobiallomsburundi@who.int

Country Office Website: www.afro.who.int/fr/countries/burundi

Cabo Verde

Address: 266 Praia, the Republic of Cabo Verde

Tel: +238 2601900

Fax: + 238 2621408

Email: cabrala@who.int

Country Office Website: n/a

Cambodia

Address: 1st Floor No. 61-64, Preah Norodom Blvd. (corner St. 306), Sangkat Boeung Keng Kang I Khan, Chamkamorn Phnom Penh Cambodia

Tel: +855 23 216610

Fax: +855 23 216211

Email: who.cam@wpro.who.int

Country Office Website: www.who.int/cambodia

Cameroon

Address: Boîte postale 155 Yaoundé, Cameroon

Tel: +237 2221 1078

Fax: +237 2221 1077

Email: afwcocm@who.int

Country Office Website: www.afro.who.int/fr/countries/cameroon

Canada

Address: 525 Twenty-Third St. N.W., Washington, D.C. 20037 USA

Tel.: +1 (202) 974-3000

Fax: +1 (202) 974-3663

Country Office Website: www.paho.org/can

Central African Republic

Address: Avenue du Président Gamal Abdel Nasser, Boîte postale 1416 Bangui, Central African Republic

Tel: +236 7214 3425, +236 2161 0288, +236 2161 2375

Fax: +236 2161 0137

Email: afwcocf@who.int

Country Office Website: www.afro.who.int/fr/countries/central-african-republic

Chad

Address: Boîte postale 152 N’Djamena, Chad

Telephone: +235 2252 3803

Email: aawrchad@who.int

Country Office Website: www.afro.who.int/fr/countries/chad

Chile

Address: Avenida Dag Hammarskjold 3269, Piso 1 Vitacura 7630412 – Santiago, Chile

Tel: +56 2 24374600

Fax: +56 2 2074717

Email: opsomschile@paho.org

Country Office Website: www.paho.org/chi

Read Also: WHO Eastern Mediterranean Region Country Offices

China

Address: 401, Dongwai Diplomatic Office Building 23, Dongzhimenwai Dajie, Chaoyang District, Beijing 100600, PR China

Tel: +8610 6532 7189, +8610 6532 7190, +8610 6532 7191, +8610 6532 7192

Fax: +8610 6532 2359

Email: who@chn.wpro.who.int, wpchnwr@who.int

Country Office Website: www.wpro.who.int/china/en

Colombia

Address: APDO 253367, Calle 66 No. 11 – 50, Piso 6 Edificio Villorio (Chapinero) Bogota, DC, Colombia

Tel: +57 1314 4141

Fax: +57 1745 5381

Email: colmail@paho.org

Country Office Website: www.paho.org/col

Comoros

Address: United Nations House BP 435, Hamramba Ward, Moroni, Union of Comoros

Tel: 269 73 00 56, 269 73 00 36

Fax: 269 73 18 25

E-mail: afwcokm@who.int

Country Office Website: www.afro.who.int/fr/countries/comoros

Congo

Address: BP 2465, Brazzaville, Avenue Charles de Gaulle (next to the National Laboratory of Public Health), Congo

Tel: +242 666 38329

Email: afwcocg@who.int

Country Office Website: www.afro.who.int/fr/countries/congo

Cook Islands

Address: n/a

Country Office Website: www.who.int/cookislands

Costa Rica

Address: Calle 16, Avenida 6 y 8, Hospital District, San José, Costa Rica

Tel: + 506 2521-7045, +506 2258-5810

Fax: +506 2258 5830

Email: correocr@paho.org

Country Office Website: www.paho.org/cor

Côte d’Ivoire

Address: 2 Plateaux – Boulevard des Martyrs, 01 BP 2494 Abidjan 01

Tel: +225 22517200

Fax: +225 22517232

Email: afwcociwr@who.int

Country Office Website: www.afro.who.int/fr/countries/cote-divoire

Croatia

Address: c/o “Andrija Stampar” School of Public Health, Rockefellerova 4, Zagreb 10000

Tel.: +385 1 2329618

Fax: +385 1 2329619

Email address: eurowhocro@who.int

Country Office Website: www.euro.who.int/en/countries/croatia

Cuba

Address: Calle 4 No. 407, entre 17 y 19 Vedado, La Habana, Cuba, C.P. 10400

Tel.: +53 7831 0245, +53 7831 8944, +53 7838 8944, +53 7838 0245

Fax: +53 7833 2075

Email: pwr@cub.paho.org

Country Office Website: www.paho.org/cub

Cyprus

Address: n/a

Country Office Website: www.euro.who.int/en/countries/cyprus

Czechia

Address: Rytírská 31 (3rd floor) CZ-110 00 – Prague, Czech Republic

Tel: +420 224267050

Email: eurowhocz@who.int

Country Office Website: www.euro.who.int/en/countries/czechia

Democratic People’s Republic of Korea

Address: 14 Munsudong Taedonggang District Pyongyang, Democratic People’s Republic of Korea

Tel: +850 2381 7913

Fax: +850 2381 7916

Email: fernandot@who.int

Country Office Website: www.searo.who.int/dprkorea/en

Democratic Republic of the Congo

Address: Avenue des Cliniques No. 42, Postbox 1899, Kinshasa I, Gombe, Democratic Republic of the Congo

Tel: +47 241 39000

Fax: +47 241 39070

Email: afwcocd@who.int

Country Office Website: www.afro.who.int/fr/countries/democratic-republic-congo

Denmark

Address: n/a

Country Office Website: www.euro.who.int/en/countries/denmark

Djibouti

Address: Post Box 2085 Djibouti, Djibouti

Tel: +253 21 320711

Fax: +253 21 355124

Email: emacodjiwr@who.int

Country Office Website: www.emro.who.int/fr/countries/dji

Dominican Republic

Address: Apartado Postal 1464 Plaza de la Salud, Ensanche La Fé, Santo Domingo, República Dominicana

Tel: +1 809 5625119

Fax: +1 809 5440322

Email: pwr@dor.ops-oms.org

Country Office Website: www.paho.org/dor

Ecuador

Address: EKOPARK Corporate Center, Tower 4, 2nd floor, Vía a Nayón and Av Simón Bolivar, Quito, Ecuador

Tel: +593 2246 0271, +593 2380 1830, +593 2380 1831

Fax: +593 2 2460325

Email: ecucorrespondencia@paho.org

Country Office Website: www.paho.org/ecu

Egypt

Address: PO Box No. 146, Cairo 11516

Tel: +202 27957706

Fax: +202 27953756

Email: emwroegy@who.int

Country Office Website: www.emro.who.int/countries/egy

El Salvador

Address: 73 Avenida Sur No. 135, Colonia Escalón, PO Box 1072, San Salvador, El Salvador

Tel: +503 2511 9500

Fax: +503 25119555

Email: elsops@paho.org

Country Office Website: www.paho.org/els

Equatorial Guinea

Address: PO Box 330 Malabo, Equatorial Guinea

Tel: +240 222 273908, +240 093234

Fax: +240 093236

Email: afwcogq@who.int

Country Office Website: www.afro.who.int/fr/countries/equatorial-guinea

Eritrea

Address: Adi Yakob street No. 173, House No. 88/89, Geza Banda, P.O.BOX 5561, Asmara

Tel: +291 112 4485, +291 111 4171, +291 111 4175, +291 111 4167

Fax: +291 112 5155

Teleconference GPN: 34439

Email: afwcoerbill@who.int

Country Office Website: www.afro.who.int/countries/eritrea

Estonia

Address: Paldiski Road 81, Tallinn 10617, Estonia

Telephone: +372 62 69350, +372 6269351

Fax: +372 6269 353

Email: eurowhoest@who.int

Country Office Website: www.euro.who.int/en/countries/estonia

Eswatini

Address: 2nd Floor, Lilunga House, Somhlolo Road, PO Box 903 Mbabane

Tel: +268 404 4698, +268 404 2928, +268 240 42928

Fax: +268 240 44566

Email: thwalat@who.int

Country Office Website: www.afro.who.int/countries/eswatini

Ethiopia

Address: Menelik Avenue, PO Box 3069, Addis-Ababa

Tel: +251 11 553 47 77/ 551 4265

Fax: +251 11 551 4037

Email: afwcoet@who.int, afwcoetcommunication@who.int

Country Office Website: www.afro.who.int/countries/ethiopia

Fiji

Address: n/a

Country Office Website: www.who.int/fiji

Finland

Address: n/a

Country Office Website: www.euro.who.int/en/countries/finland

France

Address: n/a

Country Office Website: www.euro.who.int/en/countries/france

Gabon

Address: Building Batavéa – Independence Boulevard, BP: 820 – Libreville, Gabon

Tel: + 241 740140, + 241 740141

Fax: + 241 740142

E-mail: afgawco@who.int

Country Office Website: www.afro.who.int/fr/countries/gabon

Gambia

Address: Private Mail Bag 170, Banjul

Tel: +220 4462283, +220 4462284, +220 4462286

Fax: (220) 446 22 89

E-mail: afgawco@who.int

Country Office Website: www.afro.who.int/countries/gambia

Georgia

Address: 81 Barnov Street, Mailing address: UN House, 9 Eristavi street, Tbilisi 0179

Tel: +995 32 299 8073, +995 599 475 485

Fax: +995 32 299 8073

Email: eurowhogeo@who.int

Country Office Website: www.euro.who.int/en/countries/georgia

Germany

Address: n/a

Country Office Website: www.euro.who.int/en/countries/germany

Ghana

Address: No. 7 Ameda Street, Roman Ridge, Accra (Close to Forum for Agricultural Research in Africa (FARA) office), PO Box M.B.142, Accra

Digital Address: GA-089-9979.

Tel: +233 302 763918-9, 774725, 774643, 774719, 769319

Fax: (233)21763920

E-mail: afwcogh@who.int

Country Office Website: www.afro.who.int/countries/ghana

Greece

Address: n/a

Country Office Website: www.euro.who.int/en/countries/greece

Grenada

Address: Dayrells Rd & Navy Garden, Christ Church, Barbados

Tel: 001-246 426-3860, 001-246 434-5200

Fax: 001-246 436-9779

Country Office Website: www.paho.org/ecc

Guatemala

Address: Oficina Sanitaria Panamericana, Edificio Interamericas, Cuarto Nivel, Torre Norte, Diagonal 6, 10-50, Zona 10, Guatemala, Guatemala

Tel: +502 2329-4200

Fax: +502 2329-4299

Country Office Website: www.paho.org/gut

Guinea

Address: Camayenne, North Corniche (near the Camayenne Hotel) Postbox 817, Conakry

Tel: +224 6021 2046, +224 6235 0047

E-mail: afwcognwr@who.int

Country Office Website: www.afro.who.int/fr/countries/guinea

Guinea-Bissau

Address: Avenue Pansau Na Isna, BP 177 CODEX – 1011 – BISSAU

Tel: +2453211280, +245 3204403

Fax: +245 320 1179

Email: afwcogwbill@who.int

Country Office Website: www.afro.who.int/pt/countries/guinea-bissau

Guyana

Address: Lot 8 Brickdam Stabroek, Georgetown, Guyana

Tel: +592 225-3000

Fax: +592 226-6654, +592 227-4205

Country Office Website: www.paho.org/guy

Haiti

Address: No. 295 Avenue John Brown, Port-au-Prince, Haiti

Tel: +509 2814 3002, +509 2244-7675

Fax: +509 245-6917

Country Office Website: www.paho.org/hai

Honduras

Address: Pan American Sanitary Bureau, Col. North Florence, Torre Santa Inés Building, Block G, North Sector, 2nd street and 3rd Avenue No. 2301, Apdo. Postal 728, Tegucigalpa, CA, Honduras

Tel: +504 2276-9600

Country Office Website: www.paho.org/hon

Hungary

Address: National Institute of Pharmacy and Nutrition, Zrinyi utca 3, 1st floor, Budapest H-1051

Tel: +36 1 328 6082

Email address: eurowhohun@who.int

Country Office Website: www.euro.who.int/en/countries/hungary

Iceland

Address: n/a

Country Office Website: www.euro.who.int/en/countries/iceland

India

Address: 537, A Wing, Nirman Bhawan, Maulana Azad Road, New Delhi 110 011, India

Tel: 91-11- 66564800

Fax: 91-11- 26162996

Email: wrindia@who.int

Country Office Website: www.searo.who.int/india/en

Indonesia

Address: 5th Floor, Gama Tower, Jl HR Rasuna Said Kav. C-22, Jakarta 12940, Indonesia

Tel: +62 21 5083 7860

Fax: +62 21 520 1164

Emails: sewhoindonesia@who.int

Country Office Website: www.searo.who.int/indonesia/en

Iran (Islamic Republic of)

Address: PO Box 14665-1565, Tehran

Email: whoteh@ira.emro.who.int

Country Office Website: www.emro.who.int/countries/irn

Iraq

Address: Karadat Mariam Baghdad, Iraq

Tel: +9626 5543674

Fax: +9626 5510437

Email: emwroirq@who.int

Country Office Website: www.emro.who.int/countries/irq

Ireland

Address: n/a

Country Office Website: www.euro.who.int/en/countries/ireland

Israel

Address: n/a

Country Office Website: www.euro.who.int/en/countries/israel

Italy

Address: n/a

Country Office Website: www.euro.who.int/en/countries/italy

Jamaica

Address: 8 Gilbraltar Way, University of the West Indies, Mona Campus, Kingston 7, Jamaica, W.I.

Tel: 1- 876 970-0016

Fax: 1- 876 977-1393

Country Office Website: www.paho.org/jam

Read Also: WHO Europe Region Country Offices

Japan

Address: n/a

Country Office Website: www.who.int/japan

Jordan

Address: 811547 11181 – Amman, Jordan

Tel: +962 6 5684651

Fax: +962 6 5667533

Email: emwrojor@who.int

Country Office Website: www.emro.who.int/countries/jor

Kazakhstan

Address: 20/2, Mangilik Yel avenue, 3rd floor, Nur-Sultan Z05K5M0

Tel.: +7 7172 204705

Fax: +7 7172 204706

Email: eurowhokaz@who.int

Country Office Website: www.euro.who.int/en/countries/kazakhstan

Kenya

Address: 45335 Nairobi, Kenya,

Tel: +254 20 2717902

Email: afkenwr@who.int

Country Office Website: www.afro.who.int/countries/kenya

Kiribati

Address: Bikenibeu, Tarawa, Kiribati

Tel: +686 28231

Fax: +686 28188

Email: wpkirclo@who.int

Country Office Website: www.who.int/kiribati

Kuwait

Address: n/a

Country Office Website: www.emro.who.int/countries/kwt

Kyrgyzstan

Address: 52-54 Orozbekova Street, Bishkek 720040

Tel.: +996 312 612677, +996 312 612678

Fax: +996 312 612681

Email address: eukgz@who.int

Country Office Website: www.euro.who.int/en/countries/kyrgyzstan

Lao People’s Democratic Republic

Address: 125 Saphanthong Road, Unit 5 Ban Saphangthongtai, Sisattanak District, Vientiane Capital, Lao People’s Democratic Republic

Tel: +85 621 353 902, +85 621 353 903, +85 621 353 904

Fax: +85 621 353 905

Email: wplaowr@who.int

Country Office Website: www.who.int/laos

Latvia

Address: UN House Pils street 21 LV-1050 – Riga, Latvia

Tel: +371 67 503619

Fax: +371 67 503603

Country Office Website: www.euro.who.int/en/countries/latvia

Lebanon

Address: P. O. Box 539 Beirut, Lebanon

Tel: +9611612970

Fax: 9611612972

Email: emwroleb@who.int

Country Office Website: www.emro.who.int/countries/lbn

Lesotho

Address: 1st Floor UN House, P.O. Box 214, Maseru, 100

Tel: +266 2231 2122

Fax: +266 2231 0213

E-mail: afwcols@who.int

Country Office Website: www.afro.who.int/countries/lesotho

Liberia

Address: Avenue Mamba, P.O. Box 316, Monrovia

Tel: (231) 88 651 68 03

E-mail: wholiberia@who.int

Country Office Website: www.afro.who.int/countries/liberia

Libya

Address: Boîte Postale 111 – Cité EL-Mahrajène 1082 – Tunis, Tunisia

Tel: +218 21 4630994

Fax: +218 21 4630994

Email: emwroliy@who.int

Country Office Website: www.emro.who.int/countries/lby

Lithuania

Address: Didžioji gatvė 22, Vilnius LT-01128

Tel: +370 5 212 6743

Fax: +370 5 212 6605

Email: eurowholtu@who.int

Country Office Website: www.euro.who.int/en/countries/lithuania

Luxembourg

Address: n/a

Country Office Website: www.euro.who.int/en/countries/luxembourg

Madagascar

Address: BP 362 Common House of the United Nations, Enclosure Galaxy, Andraharo, Antananarivo, Madagascar,

Tel: + 261 20 23 355 55 (Direct), +261 32 03 303 00 (Mobile)

E-mail: afwcomgallstaff@who.int

Country Office Website: www.afro.who.int/fr/countries/madagascar

Malawi

Address: ADL House, City Centre, P.O. Box 30390, Lilongwe 3, Malawi

Tel: +265 1772 755

Fax: +265 1772 350

Email: afwcomw@who.int

Country Office Website: www.afro.who.int/countries/malawi

Malaysia

Address: 4th Floor, Prima 8, Block 3508, Jalan, Teknokrat 6, 63000 Cyberjaya, Selangor, Malaysia

Tel: +603 8871 7111

Fax: +603 8871 7171

Email: wpmyswr@who.int

Country Office Website: www.who.int/malaysia

Maldives

Address: Roashanee Building, 6th Floor, P.O. Box 2004, Male’ 20184, Republic of Maldives

Tel: +(960) 332 7519

Fax: +(960) 332 4210

E-mail: sewhomav@who.int

Country Office Website: www.searo.who.int/maldives/en

Mali

Address: District Ntomiboro- Bougou, BP 99 Bamako

Tel: +223 22 24 683, +223 22 23 714

Fax: +223 22 22 335

E-mail: afwcoml@who.int

Country Office Website: www.afro.who.int/fr/countries/mali

Malta

Address: n/a

Country Office Website: www.euro.who.int/en/countries/malta

Marshall Islands

Address: Capitol Suites and Offices, Department of Health and Social Affairs, Suite 201, Palikir, Pohnpei, Federated States of Micronesia

Tel: +691 320 2619, +691 320 2643, +691 320 2872

Email: wpfsmclo@who.int

Country Office Website: www.who.int/marshallislands

Martinique

Address: Dayralls and Navy Garden Roads, Christ Church, Bridgetown, Barbados

Tel: 1-246 426-3860

Fax: 1-246 436-9779

Country Office Website: www.paho.org/ocpc

Mauritania

Address: ILOT K 140-141 Tevragh-Zeina, West Corniche Road

Tel: +222 4525 2402, +222 4529 5225

E-mail: afwcomr@who.int

Country Office Website: www.afro.who.int/fr/countries/mauritania

Mauritius

Address: 1st Floor Anglo Mauritius House 1, Intendance Street, Port Louis, PO Box 1194 Port Louis, Tel: +230 210 7300, +230 210 7400, +230 210 1899

Fax: (230)2106474

E-mail: afwcomuremit@who.int

Country Office Website: www.afro.who.int/countries/mauritius

Read Also: WHO South-East Asia Region Country Offices

Mexico

Address: Oficina Sanitaria Panamericana, Montes Urales 440, Piso 2, Col. Lomas de Chapultepec, Del. Miguel Hidalgo, Ciudad de México, C.P. 11000, México

Tel: 52- 55 5980-0880

Fax: 52- 55 5395-5681

Country Office Website: https://www.paho.org/mex

Micronesia (Federated States of)

Address: Capitol Suites and Offices, Department of Health and Social Affairs, Suite 201, Palikir, Pohnpei, Federated States of Micronesia

Tel: +691 320 2619, +691 320 2643, +691 320 2872

Email: wpfsmclo@who.int

Country Office Website: www.who.int/micronesia

Monaco

Address: n/a

Country Office Website: www.euro.who.int/en/countries/monaco

Mongolia

Address: Government Building VIII, Olympic Street-2, Sukhbaatar District, Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia

Tel: +976 1132 7870, +976 1132 2430

Fax: +976 1132 4683

Email: wpmngwr@who.int

Country Office Website: www.who.int/mongolia

Montenegro

Address: Serdara Jola Piletica 8 (spr.II/st.10), Podgorica 81000

Tel: +382 20244809, +382 20244810

Fax: +382 20244408

Email: eurowhomne@who.int

Country Office Website: www.euro.who.int/en/countries/montenegro

Montserrat

Address: Dayralls and Navy Garden Roads, Christ Church, Bridgetown, Barbados

Tel: 1-246 426-3860

Fax: 1-246 436-9779

Country Office Website: www.paho.org/ocpc

Morocco

Address: Boîte Postale 812 10000 – Rabat, Méchouar, Morocco

Tel: +212 537 632259

Fax: +212 537 632209

Email: emacomorwr@who.int

Country Office Website: www.emro.who.int/fr/countries/mor

Mozambique

Address: Rua Joseph Kizerbo, 227, P.O. Box 377, Maputo, Mozambique

Tel: +258 (21) 49 27 32, +258 (21) 49 21 65, +258 82 301 0710 (Mobile)

GPN: 36 821

Email: afwcomz@who.int

Country Office Website: www.afro.who.int/pt/countries/mozambique

Myanmar

Address: No. 403 (A1), Shwe Taung, Kyar Street, Bahan Township, Yangon 11201, Myanmar.

Tel: +95-1 534 300, +95-1 534 307, +95-1 538 620, +95-1 538 621, +95-1 538 474, +95-1 538 476

Fax: +95-1 538 233, +95-1 538 435

GPN Extn.: 24200 (reception)

Email: semmr@who.int

Country Office Website: www.searo.who.int/myanmar/en

Namibia

Address: UN House, 2nd Floor, 38 Stein Street, Klein Windhoek, P.O. Box 3444, Windhoek, Namibia

Tel: +264 61255121, +264 61255191

Fax: +264 61229825

E-mail: afwcona@who.int

Country Office Website: www.afro.who.int/countries/namibia

Nauru

Address: n/a

Country Office Website: www.who.int/nauru

Nepal

Address: n/a

Country Office Website: www.searo.who.int/nepal/en

Netherland Antilles

Address: Oficina Sanitaria Panamericana, Avenida Sexta entre 5a. y 6a.,Transversal No. 43, Quinta OPS/OMS, Urbanizacion Altamira, Caracas 1060, Venezuela

Tel: 52- 212 206-5022

Fax: 52- 212 261-6069

Country Office Website: www.paho.org/ven

Netherlands

Address: n/a

Country Office Website: www.euro.who.int/en/countries/netherlands

New Zealand

Address: n/a

Country Office Website: www.who.int/newzealand

Nicaragua

Address: Oficina Sanitaria Panamericana, Complejo Nacional de Salud, Camino a la Sabana, Apartado Postal 1309, Managua, Nicaragua

Tel: +505 2289-4200

Fax: +505 2289-4999

Country Office Website: www.paho.org/nic

Niger

Address: Tillabery Road Yantala Niamey District, BP 10739 Niamey

Tel: +227 20 75 21 33

Fax: +227 20 75 20 41

E-mail: afwcone@who.int

Country Office Website: www.afro.who.int/fr/countries/niger

Nigeria

Address: 4th Floor, United Nations House, Plot 617/618 Central Area District, PMB 2861, Abuja, Nigeria

Tel: +234 (0) 946 28 900

E-mail: afwcongregistrystaff@who.int, afwcongwho@who.int

Country Office Website: www.afro.who.int/countries/nigeria

Niue

Address: n/a

Country Office Website: www.who.int/niue

North Macedonia

Address: Drezdenska 22, Skopje 1000

Tel.: +389 2 3064 599, +389 2 3064 299

Fax: +389 2 3063 710

Email address: eurowhomcd@who.int

Country Office Website: www.euro.who.int/en/countries/north-macedonia

Norway

Address: n/a

Country Office Website: www.euro.who.int/en/countries/norway

Oman

Address: PO Box 1889, 112 Ruwi – Muscat, Oman

Tel: +968 24 600989

Fax: +968 24 602637

Email: emacoomawr@who.int

Country Office Website: www.emro.who.int/countries/omn

Pakistan

Address: PO Box 1013 44000 – Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92 518 432 400, +92 51 925 5184, +92 51 925 5185, +92 51 925 5077

Fax: +92 51 925 5083

Email: emacopakwr@who.int

Country Office Website: www.emro.who.int/countries/pak

Palau

Address: Capitol Suites and Offices, Department of Health and Social Affairs, Suite 201, Palikir, Pohnpei, Federated States of Micronesia

Tel: +691 320 2619, +691 320 2643, +691 320 2872

Email: wpfsmclo@who.int

Country Office Website: www.who.int/palau

Palestine, see Occupied Palestinian territory

Address: Abu Obaida Ibn El Jarrah Street, 10, P.O. Box 54812, Jerusalem via Israel

Tel: +972 (0) 540 0595

Fax +972 (0)2581 0193

Country Office Website: www.emro.who.int/countries/pse

Read Also: WHO Americas Region Country Offices

Panama

Address: Ministerio de Salud de Panama, Ancon, Avenida Gorgas, Edif. 261, 2 piso Panamá, Panamá

Tel: +507 262-0030 SW

Fax: +507 262-4052

Country Office Website: www.paho.org/pan

Papua New Guinea

Address: 4th Floor, AOPI Centre, Waigani Drive, PO Box 5896, Boroko, Port Moresby, National Capital District, Papua New Guinea

Tel: +675 325 7827, +675 301 3698, +675 325 2035 (direct)

Fax: +675 325 0568

Email: wppngwr@who.int

Country Office Website: www.who.int/papuanewguinea

Paraguay

Address: Edificio “Faro del Río”, Mcal. López 957 Esq. Estados Unidos, Asunción, Paraguay

Tel: +595 21 411-4000

Fax: +595 21 450-498

Country Office Website: www.paho.org/par

Peru

Address: Oficina Sanitaria Panamericana, Los Pinos 251, Urbanización Camacho, La Molina, Lima 12, Perú

Tel: 51-1 319-5700 SW

Country Office Website: www.paho.org/per

Philippines

Address: Ground Floor, Building 3, Department of Health Compound, Sta Cruz, 1003 Manila, Philippines

Tel: +632 528 9762, +632 310 6370

Fax: (632) 310 6550

Email: wpphlwr@who.int

Country Office Website: www.who.int/philippines

Poland

Address: Aleje Jerozolimskie 155, Warsaw PL-02326

Tel.: +48 22 635 9496

Fax: +48 22 831 0892

Email: eurowhopol@who.int

Country Office Website: www.euro.who.int/en/countries/poland

Portugal

Address: n/a

Country Office Website: www.euro.who.int/en/countries/portugal

Puerto Rico

Address: Building A Office 147

Tel: ​​787-765-2929 ext. 3602

Cel: 787-439-4051

Country Office Website: www.paho.org/pur

Qatar

Address: 7608 11371 – Nasr City, Cairo, Egypt

Tel: +202 227 65091

Fax: +202 227 65416

Email: qatdesk@emro.who.int

Country Office Website: www.emro.who.int/countries/qat

Republic of Korea

Address: n/a

Country Office Website: www.who.int/republicofkorea

Republic of Moldova

Address: Sfatul Tarii Str. 29, Chisinau MD-2012

Tel: +373 22839960, +373 22 839972

Fax: +373 22839970

Email: eurowhomda@who.int

Country Office Website: www.euro.who.int/en/countries/republic-of-moldova

Romania

Address: United Nations House, Primaverii Street 48A, Bucharest RO-011975

Tel: +40 212017888, +40 731702886

Fax: +40 212017889

Email: eurowhorom@who.int

Country Office Website: www.euro.who.int/en/countries/romania

Russian Federation

Address: 9, Leontievsky Pereulok, Moscow 125009

Tel: +7 495 787 2108

Fax: +7 495 787 2119

Email: eurusco@who.int

Country Office Website: www.euro.who.int/en/countries/russian-federation

Rwanda

Address: Ebenezer House, Boulevard of Umuganda, P.O. Box 1324, Kigali, Rwanda

Tel: (Reception) + 250 788307870; 280300507, (International D/L) +47 241 35201, (Cell) +250 788300989

E-mail: mwingak@who.int

Country Office Website: www.afro.who.int/countries/rwanda

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Address: Dayralls and Navy Garden Roads, Christ Church, Bridgetown, Barbados

Tel: +1-246 426-3860 SW

Fax: +1-246 228-5402

Country Office Website: www.paho.org/ecc

Saint Lucia

Address: Dayralls and Navy Garden Roads, Christ Church, Bridgetown, Barbados

Tel: +1-246 426-3860 SW

Fax: +1-246 228-5402

Country Office Website: www.paho.org/ecc

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Address: Dayralls and Navy Garden Roads, Christ Church, Bridgetown, Barbados

Tel: +1-246 426-3860 SW

Fax: +1-246 228-5402

Country Office Website: www.paho.org/ecc

Samoa, American Samoa, Cook Islands, Niue and Tokelau

Address: 2nd Floor, Nursing Credentialing Centre, Motootua, Apia, Samoa

Tel: +685 23 756, +685 23 757

Fax: +685 23 765

Email: wpwsmwr@who.int

Country Office Website: www.who.int/samoa

San Marino

Address: n/a

Country Office Website: www.euro.who.int/en/countries/san-marino

Sao Tome and Principe

Address: Avenida 12 de Julho, PO Box 287, Sao Tome

Tel: +239 2 22 957

Fax: +239 2 21 766

E-mail: afwcost@who.int

Country Office Website: www.afro.who.int/fr/countries/sao-tome-and-principe

Saudi Arabia

Address: PO Box 5583 King Abdul Aziz Road 11432 – Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Tel: +96611 4743326

Fax: +96611 2062545

Email: emsaa@who.int

Country Office Website: www.emro.who.int/countries/sau

Senegal

Address: Almadies, Lot Ngor-Extension Zone 10, Lot N ° 19, PO Box 4039 ,Dakar

Tel: +221 33 8695930

Fax: +221 33 8204314

E-mail: afwcosn@who.int

Country Office Website: www.afro.who.int/fr/countries/senegal

Serbia

Address: Hadzi Melentijeva 30, Belgrade 11000

Tel.: +381 11 2432 572

Fax: +381 11 2432 651

WHO Office, Pristina

Address: Institute of Public Health Building, ground floor, St. Nena Tereze, NN UNSCR, Pristina, Kosovo (in accordance with UNSCR 1244 (1999))

Tel: +383 38 549 216, +383 38 552 340, +383 44 122 313

Fax: +383 38 549 217

Email: eurowhosrb@who.int

Country Office Website: www.euro.who.int/en/countries/serbia

Seychelles

Address: MOH Compound, Mont Fleuri, Box 1217, Victoria, Mahe. Seychelles.

Tel: +248 224 656, +248 424 806, +248 224 795

Fax.: +248 225 754 GPN:37214

Email: whoseychelles@who.int

Country Office Website: www.afro.who.int/countries/seychelles

Sierra Leone

Address: 21A&B Riverside Drive, Off King Harman Road, P.O. Box 529, Freetown, Sierra Leone

Tel: +41 22 79 12 100 , +232 7677 7878

Country Office Website: www.afro.who.int/countries/sierra-leone

Singapore

Address: 4th Floor, Prima 8, Block 3508, Jalan, Teknokrat 6, 63000 Cyberjaya, Selangor, Malaysia

Tel: +603 8871 7111

Fax: +603 8871 7171

Email: wpmyswr@who.int

Country Office Website: www.who.int/singapore

Sint Maarten

Address: Oficina Sanitaria Panamericana, Avenida Sexta entre 5a. y 6a., Transversal No. 43, Quinta, OPS/OMS, Urbanizacion Altamira, Caracas 1060, Venezuela

Tel: 58-212 206-5022 SW

Fax: 58-212 261-6069

Country Office Website: www.paho.org/ven

Slovakia

Address: Limbová 2, P.O. BOX 52, Bratislava 83752

Tel: +421 2 5937 3140

Fax: +421 2 5477 3662

Email: eurowhosvk@who.int

Country Office Website: www.euro.who.int/en/countries/slovakia

Slovenia

Address: Trubarjeva c. 2, Ljubljana SI-1000

Tel: +386 1 244 15 85, +386 5 996 95 31

Fax: +386 1 244 15 84

Email address: eurowhosvn@who.int

Country Office Website: www.euro.who.int/en/countries/slovenia

Solomon Islands

Address: Ministry of Health Bldg, Chinatown Honiara, Solomon Islands

Tel: +677 23406, +677 20016, +677 22053 (direct line), +677 94129 (mobile)

Fax: (677) 21344

Email: wpslbwr@who.int

Country Office Website: www.who.int/solomonislands

Read Also: World Health Organization (WHO) African Region Country Offices

Somalia

Address: 63565 – 00619 Nairobi, Kenya

Tel: +254 20 7622840

Fax: +254 20 7623725

Email: wroffice@nbo.emro.who.int

Country Office Website: www.emro.who.int/countries/som

South Africa

Address: PO Box 13113 7th Floor, Metropark Building, 351 Francis Baard Street Pretoria, South Africa

Tel: +27 12 3057709

Fax: +27 12 3057729

Email: afwcozawr@who.int

Country Office Website: www.afro.who.int/countries/south-africa

South Sudan

Address: Juba, South Sudan

Tel: +211 925000033

Email: afwcosswho@who.int

Country Office Website: www.afro.who.int/countries/south-sudan

Spain

Address: n/a

Country Office Website: www.euro.who.int/en/countries/spain

Sri Lanka

Address: 5 Anderson Road, Colombo 05

Tel: +94 112 379191

Fax: +94 112 502845

Email: sesrlregistry@who.int

Country Office Website: www.searo.who.int/srilanka/en

Sudan

Address: PO Box 2234 Khartoum, Sudan

Tel: +249 183 760405

Fax: +249 183 776282

Email: emacosudwr@who.int

Country Office Website: www.emro.who.int/countries/sdn

Suriname

Address: Henck Arronstraat 60, Paramaribo, Suriname

Tel: +597 471-676

Fax: +597 471-568

Country Office Website: www.paho.org/sur

Sweden

Address: n/a

Country Office Website: www.euro.who.int/en/countries/sweden

Switzerland (WHO Headquarters in Geneva)

Address: Avenue Appia 20, 1202 Geneva

Tel: +41-22-7912111

Country Office Website: www.euro.who.int/en/countries/switzerland

Syrian Arab Republic

Address: 3946 Damascus, Syrian Arab Republic

Tel: +963 11 3329315

Fax: +963 11 3330289

Email: emwrosyr@who.int

Country Office Website: www.emro.who.int/countries/syr

Tajikistan

Address: VEFA Center, of. № 605, 6th floor, 37/1 Bokhtar Street, Dushanbe 734019

Tel: +992 48 7011479, +992888080713

Fax: +992 48 7011484

Email: eurowhotjk@who.int

Country Office Website: www.euro.who.int/en/countries/tajikistan

Thailand

Address: 4th Fl., Permanent Secretary Bld 3, Ministry of Public Health, Nonthaburi

Tel: +6625470100

Fax: +6625918199

Email: setharegistry@who.int

Country Office Website: www.searo.who.int/thailand/en

Timor-Leste

Address: United Nations House, Caicoli Street, Dili, Timor-Leste

Tel: +670 3310 968

E-mail: sharmar@who.int

Country Office Website: www.searo.who.int/timorleste/en

Togo

Address: 54 QAD, Adame Street, BP 1504, Lomé

Tel: +228 22 22 42 92, +228 22 21 33 60

Fax: +228 22 21 78 32

E-mail: afwcotg@who.int

Country Office Website: www.afro.who.int/fr/countries/togo

Tonga

Address: Ministry of Health, Nuku’alofa, Tonga

Tel: +676 23 217

Email: wptonclo@who.int

Country Office Website: www.who.int/tonga

Trinidad and Tobago

Address: 10-12 Sweet Briar Road, Port-of-Spain, Trinidad

Tel: +1-868 612-2000, +1-868 622-4202, +1-868 622-5445

Fax: +1-868 627-4719

Country Office Website: www.paho.org/trt

Tunisia

Address: Boîte Postale 111 – Cité EL-Mahrajène 1082 – Tunis, Tunisia

Tel: +216 711 55604

Fax: +216 711 55634

Email: emacotunwr@who.int

Country Office Website: www.emro.who.int/fr/countries/tun

Turkey

Address: Turan Güneş Bulvarı Kudüs Caddesi 180 E(Y), PARK ORAN OFIS fl. 7 ap. 20, Oran, Ankara 06550

Tel: + 90 312 4961489, + 90 312 4961490, + 90 312 4961491

Fax: +90 312 496 1488

WHO Project Office, Gaziantep

Address: Fatih Mahallesi, 22041 Sokak, No:4, Şehitkamil, Gaziantep

Tel: +90 342 2205378

Email: eurowhotur@who.int

Country Office Website: www.euro.who.int/en/countries/turkey

Turks and Caicos

Address: Grosvenor Medical Centre, Off Shirley Street, Nassau, Bahamas

Tel: 1-242 326-7299

Fax: 1-242 326-7012

Country Office Website: www.paho.org/bah

Turkmenistan

Address: UN Building, 21 Archabil Str., Room 406, Ashgabat 744036

Tel: +993 12 488325, ext 401, +993 12 488404

Fax: +993 12 488393

Email: eurowhotkm@who.int

Country Office Website: www.euro.who.int/en/countries/turkmenistan

Tuvalu

Address: n/a

Country Office Website: www.who.int/tuvalu

Uganda

Address: Plot 60 Prince Charles Avenue, P.O Box 24578, Kololo, Kampala

Tel: +256 414 335500, +256 313 335500

E-mail: nyangomao@who.int, afcougwrsec@who.int

Country Office Website: www.afro.who.int/countries/uganda

Ukraine

Address: 58, Yaroslavska Str., Kyiv 04071

Tel: +380 44 425 8828

Fax: +380 44 425 8828, Ext.: 78433

Email: eurowhoukr@who.int

Country Office Website: www.euro.who.int/en/countries/ukraine

United Arab Emirates

Address: Abdul Razzak Al Sanhouri Street, opposite Children’s Library 11371 – Nasr City, Cairo, Egypt

Tel: +20 2 2276 5096

Fax: +20 2 2670 2492

Email: UAEdesk@emro.who.int

Country Office Website: www.emro.who.int/countries/are

United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland

Address: n/a

Country Office Website: www.euro.who.int/en/countries/united-kingdom-of-great-britain-and-northern-ireland

United Republic of Tanzania

Address: P.O. Box 9292, Dar Es Salaam.

Tel: +255 22 2116412, +255 22 2113005, +255 22 2111718

Fax: +255 222113180

Email: afwcotz@who.int

Country Office Website: www.afro.who.int/countries/united-republic-tanzania

United States of America

Address: 525 Twenty-Third St. N.W., Washington, D.C. 20037 USA

Tel.: +1 (202) 974-3000

Fax: +1 (202) 974-3663

Country Office Website: www.paho.org/us

Uruguay

Address: Ave. Brasil 2697, Apts. 5, 6 y 8, Esquina Coronel Alegre, Código Postal 11300, Montevideo, Uruguay

Tel: +598 2707-3590

Fax: +598 2707-3530

Country Office Website: www.paho.org/uru

Uzbekistan

Address: 16, M.Tarobiy Str., Tashkent 100100

Tel: +998 71 281 5172, +998 71 281 5173

Fax: +998 71 281 5178

Email: eurowhouzb@who.int

Country Office Website: www.euro.who.int/en/countries/uzbekistan

Vanuatu

Address: Ministry of Health, Iatika Complex, Cornwall Street, PO Box 177, Port Vila, Vanuatu

Tel: +678 27 633 (direct line)

Email: wpvutclo@who.int

Country Office Website: www.who.int/vanuatu

Venezuela (Bolivarian Republic of)

Address: 6th Avenue, between 5th. and 6th. Transversal, Quinta Numero 43 (PAHO / WHO), Altamira – Caracas 1060, Venezuela.

Tel: +58 212 206 5022

Fax: +58 212 261 6069

webmasters@ven.ops-oms.org

Country Office Website: www.paho.org/ven

Viet Nam

Address: 304 Kim Ma Street, Ha Noi, Viet Nam

Tel: +844 (0) 4 38 500 100, +844 (0) 4 38 501 888

Fax: +844 (0) 4 37 265 519, +844 (0) 37 265 520

Email: wpvnmwr@who.int

Country Office Website: www.who.int/vietnam

Yemen

Address: 543 Sana’a, Yemen

Tel: +967 1 252213

Fax: +967 1 251612

Email: emacoyemwr@who.int

Country Office Website: www.emro.who.int/countries/yem

Zambia

Address: Plot 4609 UN Annex Building, Corner Andrew Mwenya/Beit Road, oadspark, PO Box 32346, Lusaka

Tel: +260 211 255322, +260 211 255336, +260 211 255398

GPN: 37600

E-mail: afwcozmregistry@who.int

Country Office Website: www.afro.who.int/countries/zambia

Zimbabwe

Address: 82 – 86 Enterprise road, cnr Glenara avenue, Highlands, P.O. Box CY 348, Causeway, Harare, Zimbabwe

Tel: +263 772 155 629-32, +263 772 161 792-93

Fax: +263 4 746 127, +263 4 253 731/32

Email: okellod@who.int

Country Office Website: www.afro.who.int/countries/zimbabwe

TAKE DOWN THE BEAST.

Share

Leave a comment