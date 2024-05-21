Share this postLeaked video of Teresa Tam revving up H5N1 pandemic SHARElawyerlisa.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherLeaked video of Teresa Tam revving up H5N1 pandemic SHARELawyerLisaMay 21, 202421Share this postLeaked video of Teresa Tam revving up H5N1 pandemic SHARElawyerlisa.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther5ShareDr Sam Bailey Theresa Tam’s Leaked Meeting Reveals H5N1 LaunchIn our book Virus Mania, we called Chapter 7: “H5N1: Avian Flu and Not a Glimmer of Proof” and exposed the foundational fraud behind the attempts to convince the public that there was a deadly new influenza “virus”. We suspected the narrative would be used again which is why we featured it on the cover of the 2021 edition. Sure enough, in 2023 the ‘bird… Listen now18 hours ago · 177 likes · 72 comments · Dr Sam BaileyMy view is this pandemic is the Holodomor pandemic, one to control us through food.Fitting us with carbon leashes and offering the cruel solace of “communism" for gruel.The online and outdoor spaces are to link. TAKE DOWN THE BEAST SubscribeShareLeave a comment21Share this postLeaked video of Teresa Tam revving up H5N1 pandemic SHARElawyerlisa.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther5Share
The conventional protocols of the elites' Department of Dirty Tricks, correct? It seems to align with their typical approach. In my view, the op-ed should also have considered the potential outcome of the elites' Agenda 2030 and its counterpart to achieve it, the WHO pandemic Treaty set to be signed on May 27, which, of course, could be "the Holodomor pandemic, one to control us through food."
The sale of unpasteurized milk is illegal in Canada. The non-msm should do the correct thing and not even mention it. Kill their ability to spread fear before it begins.