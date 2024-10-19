I had a great discussion with John Klar on Bill C-293 and the Global Control of Food

FROM BILL C-293

after consultation with the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, the Minister of Industry and provincial governments, provide for measures to

(i) reduce the risks posed by antimicrobial resistance,

(ii) regulate commercial activities that can contribute to pandemic risk, including industrial animal agriculture,

(iii) promote commercial activities that can help reduce pandemic risk, including the production of alternative proteins, and

(iv) phase out commercial activities that disproportionately contribute to pandemic risk, including activities that involve high-risk species;

you eating lentils, bugs and printed meat REDUCES PANDEMICS. no shit Sherlocks this is our Government.

Part One

Part Two: rewilding farm land is communism Climate Lock downs

More information on Climate

Here is the plan on how the globalists with the aid of Bill C-293 and others like it will eliminate food.

C40 Cities The Future Of Consumption In A 1 20.7MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Please download this document we need multiple copies of it around the world.

The Idea is that we need to impose on citizens the ‘planetary diet’. I found the BBC discussing the Eat Lancet Planetary Diet. It is the ultimate form of communism. No individuality even with what you are permitted to swallow. It is the ultimate totalitarianism. Like c40. Like Bill c-293. Like ONE Health. Like the idea of this ‘greater' good that their experts decide. An all powerful state-ism where the individual across the ‘planet’ is on the ‘planetary diet’. The ultimate concept of equity is what is on your fork. The Globalists want it all. Not a bigger piece of the pie. All.

https://www.bbc.com/news/health-46865204

“What changes am I going to have to make? (LL HAVE TO?? SEE YOUR Globalist government DOES want to give your diet. It is THAT creepy)

If you eat meat every day then this is the first biggie. For red meat you're looking at a burger a week or a large steak a month and that's your lot. (LLwhat size burger?)

You can still have a couple of portions of fish and the same of chicken a week, but plants are where the rest of your protein will need to come from. The researchers are recommending nuts and a good helping of legumes every day instead. (LLWAIT UNTIL YOU SEE the portions)

There's also a major push on all fruit and veg, which should make up half of every plate of food we eat.

Although there's a cull on "starchy vegetables" such as the humble potato or cassava which is widely eaten in Africa.

So what is the diet in detail?

If you served it all up this is what you would be allowed each day:

Nuts - 50g a day Beans, chickpeas, lentils and other legumes - 75g a day Fish - 28g a day (LL a quarter pound aka a familiar size of meat from McDonalds as a reference is 113 grams so 28g is 0.06 pounds !!!) Eggs - 13g a day (so one and a bit a week) (LL 0.0286601 of a pound you are slicing your egg in seven and nibbling a bit every day) Meat - 14g a day of red meat and 29g a day of chicken ( LL 0.0308647 of a pound a day of red meat- how many days to get a quarter pound? 8 days!!!!! ) Carbs - whole grains like bread and rice 232g a day and 50g a day of starchy vegetables Dairy - 250g - the equivalent of one glass of milk Vegetables -(300g) and fruit (200g)

The diet has room for 31g of sugar and about 50g worth of oils like olive oil.”

The BBC article then has this HORRIBLE CALCULATOR that forces you to measure your green house gas for your food choices. I invite you to visit the page and explore how they want us to place ourselves in their pen willingly. Because carbon.

“How do your food choices impact on the environment?

Which food would you like?- Select a food or drink -ApplesAvocadosBananasBeansBeefBeerBerries and grapesBreadCheeseChickenChocolate (dark)Chocolate (milk)Citrus fruitCoffeeEggsFish (farmed)LambMilk (almond)Milk (dairy)Milk (oat)Milk (rice)Milk (soy)NutsOatmealPastaPeasPorkPotatoesPrawns (farmed)RiceTeaTofuTomatoesWineHow often do you have it?- Select how often -1-2 times a week3-5 times a weekOnce a dayTwice a day or moreNever

Your results are below

2 eggs per servingOver an entire year your consumption of eggs is contributing 43kg to your annual greenhouse gas emissions.

That's the equivalent of driving a regular petrol car 111 miles (179km).

the same as heating the average UK home for 6 days.

Your consumption of eggs also uses

5,381 litres of water, equal to 82 showers lasting eight minutes.

How proteins compare

Kilograms of greenhouse gases per serving

0246802468NutsPeasBeansTofuEggsCheeseChickenPorkFarmed fishFarmed prawnsLambBeef

How proteins compare

proteinsKilograms of greenhouse gases per servingNuts0Peas0Beans0.1Tofu0.2Eggs0.6Cheese1Chicken1.4Pork1.8Farmed fish1.9Farmed prawns3.5Lamb4.3Beef7.7

Choose another item

Is this for real, or just a fantasy?

This plan requires changes to diets in pretty much every corner of the world.

Europe and North America need to cut back massively on red meat, East Asia needs to cut back on fish, Africa on starchy vegetables. ”

OK YA BILL C-293 PROVISIONS ARE NOT ACCIDENTAL. They match the Municipal deep state. They match the globalist ‘science’. They match their equity, of DEI. (same result). They match One Health.

I am not their play toy. I say no. You will have to. You will have to back the no with action. you will have to enter the fray. You will have to commence legal actions, you will have to start no-bill c293 advocacy. You will have to perform the functions in your community you gave over to government. You will have to own your individuality, your talents and your abilities and empower them with the gift of the divine contribution to humanity. their view of climate places us as a satanic equivalent of a blade of gas or cattle. That is inhumanity in philosophy, the precursor to all inhumane actions done to humans over history. Climate solutions that require the smart city penning are inhumane. Bill C-293 etc.

Ok you know the wolves in the forest are all driving EVs and eating LED light grown lettuce pumped full of vaccines. No they’re not. And no one measures the carbon life cycle input output of wilderness because it is not about carbon. The idea these globalists have of controlling our diets? Because Carbon? It is not a bone fide pursuit It is an excuse pursuit. It is the smell of age old tyranny. You remember your eyes are in front.

You’re a predator too.

TAKE DOWN THE BEAST.

