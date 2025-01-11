The top 1 percent may now realize that even THEY are not included in the vision of the 0.001. It may be helpful.

“Los Angeles’ Green New Deal is a Paris Agreement-compatible Climate Action Plan setting ambitious, aggressive goals for the city’s future. It tackles the climate emergency with accelerated targets, strengthens the economy and community resilience, expands access to healthy food and open green space, and sets the city on a course to be carbon neutral by 2050.

“The United Nations has warned us of the dangers of inaction or incrementalism. But we don’t need a report to confirm what’s right in front of us. The rising temperatures. The pollution we inhale, the flames on our hillsides, the floods on our streets. This crisis is real. This moment demands immediate solutions. This is the fight of our lives. Our generational battle against climate change is a moral imperative, an environmental emergency, and an economic opportunity. True to form, Los Angeles is rising to the occasion with a plan that will lead the world toward a low-carbon, green-energy future.” Mayor of Los Angeles, Eric Garcetti

It is guided by four key principles:

A commitment to uphold the Paris Climate Agreement;

A promise to deliver environmental justice and equity through an inclusive green economy;

A plan to ensure every Angeleno has the ability to join the green economy by creating pipelines to good paying, green jobs; and

A determination to lead by example within City government, showing the world what an urban Green New Deal looks like in practice.

The Green New Deal builds on the Los Angeles’ Sustainable City pLAn, which was released four years earlier by Mayor Garcetti. The pLAn set out his vision for a more sustainable, prosperous and just Los Angeles. The City has already met or exceeded 90% of the pLAn’s near-term goals: L.A. became the number-one solar city in America, pioneered new transport technologies, reduced the city’s greenhouse gas emissions by 11% in a single year, and created more than 35,000 green jobs, for example.

The Green New Deal calls for a further 50% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2025, on route to zero carbon by 2050, and tackles Los Angeles’ main sources of emissions: buildings, transport, energy and waste. The accelerated goals and new targets include:

Building a zero carbon electricity grid — reaching 80% renewable energy supply by 2036, on route toward 100% renewables by 2045.

Creating a Jobs Cabinet to bring city, labour, education and business leaders together to support a goal of creating 300,000 green jobs by 2035, and 400,000 by 2050.

Mandating that all new municipally-owned buildings and major renovations are all-electric, effective immediately, and that every building in Los Angeles — from skyscrapers to single family homes — become zero emission by 2050.

Achieving a zero waste future by phasing out styrofoam by 2021, ending the use of plastic straws and single-use takeout containers by 2028, and no longer sending any waste to landfills by 2050.

Recycling 100% of wastewater by 2035; sourcing 70% of water locally, which is a significant increase from the city’s existing pathway; and nearly tripling the maximum amount of stormwater captured.

Planting and maintaining at least 90,000 trees — which will provide 61 million square feet of shade — citywide by 2021, and increasing tree canopy in low-income, severely heat impacted areas by at least 50% by 2028.

Los Angeles intends for the Green New Deal to solidify the city’s position as the national leader in solar energy, electric vehicle infrastructure, and green jobs. It incorporates initiatives from 44 partner organisations, and employs a collaborative, multi-sector approach to meeting shared goals of a more sustainable, equitable city.

The Los Angeles Green New Deal was supported by C40’s Deadline 2020 Pilot Programme. Watch the following webinars to learn more about how it was developed.

In Part 1, hear from Dominique Hargreaves, Deputy Chief Sustainability Officer in the Office of Mayor Eric Garcetti, Los Angeles about the Green New Deal and how it builds on the Sustainable City pLAn.

In Part 2, Kathryn Goldman, Climate Adviser, Sustainability, Office of Mayor Eric Garcetti, Los Angeles explains the wider social, environmental and economic benefits of L.A.’s pLAn, and the initiatives that have helped improve equity while addressing climate resilience and mitigation in the city.

We applaud Mayor Garcetti for his leadership on sustainability and taking bold action to accelerate the city’s goal, attracting new investment and doubling the clean energy jobs over the next 15 years. Now is the time to make strong investments in our clean energy future. We look forward to achieving these goals in partnerships with business and community leaders.” Mary Leslie, President of the Los Angeles Business Council1 “The concept of a ‘Green New Deal’ might turn out to be peculiarly American. The memory of the achievements of the original New Deal linger long here, while it doesn’t have the same resonance elsewhere. But I am convinced that the principle of focusing on equity and a low carbon economy together will come to underpin all of the successful climate change strategies around the world. Mayor Garcetti is by no means alone among mayors in recognising this, but in launching L.A.’s Green New Deal he has made a very concrete step to demonstrating what that means in practice. It gives me massively renewed hope for the future.” Mark Watts, Executive Director of C40 Cities

