When I saw governments treat the unvaccinated as lepers and create a caste based system, I was horrified. When I saw them teach the public to hate I was more horrified. When I saw people know show that hate I was not going to look back.

That instinct it turned out was not wrong. We are now watching the Totalitarian state assemble in real time.

LIONS must keep up the pressure.

“Dear citizens, during the last three years of COVID-19, our people have suffered tremendously. Among them, no one has suffered more than the families of the victims of the COVID-19 vaX-xine. Due to vax-Xine side effects, there have been around 2,700 deaths and about 19,000 severe cases. These are official statistics, but the actual numbers are said to be more than ten times higher. Trusting the government, they were vaccinated with vaX-xines that hadn't been properly tested in clinical trials, losing family members and depleting their savings on treatment costs for severe cases, shedding tears of blood every day. ☣️☢️🇰🇷 Since 2020, during the COVID pandemic, a policy of mandatory vax-Xinations was implemented as part of K-quarantine. As a result, there were 2,700 deaths and over 19,000 severe cases due to vaccine side effects. Despite 96% of the population receiving two vaccine doses, the daily confirmed cases reached 170,000, which led to the discontinuation of the vax-Xine pass due to the vaX-xine's ineffectiveness. Nevertheless, the vax-Xination was forced on priority groups and the public without choice from February 26, 2021, despite the vax-Xine's unconfirmed safety, resulting in numerous deaths and severe vax-Xine injuries. Yet, the government downplayed the vaX-xine side effects, emphasizing only the benefits, exacerbating the harm. ⚠️⚠️”

Here is a link to the video

https://x.com/newstart_2024/status/1765454601363337669

Share

Leave a comment