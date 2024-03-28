Woe unto them that join house to house, that lay field to field, till there be no place, that they may be placed alone in the midst of the earth!

Isaiah 5:8

I was reading the Bible today when I came across this verse.

Doesn’t it strike you.

We are making our world where we are never alone. Watched by ai. Joining all information as imputs for scoring. Till there be no place.

Till there be no place

All to be coded. All to be measured.

Till there be no place to be alone. Not even with our thoughts.

Big brother.

Privacy ruptured in a pursuit for god like power and control.

Where we are never alone.

Till there be no place.

