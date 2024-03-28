Woe unto them that join house to house, that lay field to field, till there be no place, that they may be placed alone in the midst of the earth!
Isaiah 5:8
LawyerLisa’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I was reading the Bible today when I came across this verse.
Doesn’t it strike you.
We are making our world where we are never alone. Watched by ai. Joining all information as imputs for scoring. Till there be no place.
Till there be no place
All to be coded. All to be measured.
Till there be no place to be alone. Not even with our thoughts.
Big brother.
Privacy ruptured in a pursuit for god like power and control.
Where we are never alone.
Till there be no place.
LawyerLisa’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Isaiah 5:8 and social credit
That reminds me of the Singularity;
The AI Hive Mind.
Could Singularity be Communism of the soul for the Soulless?
Woe to them indeed