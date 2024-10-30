“Between 2014-2015, TCAT worked with Dr. Raktim Mitra at Ryerson University and Dr. Paul Hess at the University of Toronto on “Understanding Complete Streets in the Greater Golden Horseshoe (GGH) Region”, a research project funded by the Places to Grow Implementation Fund to develop tools aimed at improving the capacity of GGH municipalities to plan and evaluate transportation infrastructure, particularly around active transportation.

During the first phase of work, the research team developed a catalog of examples that illustrates how the notion of Complete Streets is being applied as part of Growth Plan policy implementation in 19 GGH municipalities. The catalogue was released on December 18, 2014 (and again, with minor updates, on January 26, 2015 and March 16, 2015) and is available either on-line (below) or as a downloadable PDF. During the second phase the research team produced a Complete Streets Evaluation Tool, released on March 19, 2015 as a downloadable PDF, listing 21 performance indicators to assess the effectiveness of Complete Streets projects.

Greater Golden Horseshoe Complete Streets Catalogue”

https://tcat.ca/project/understand-complete-streets-in-the-greater-golden-horseshoe/

If you go, go to the link to understand their vocabulary around eliminating the car. Note that name something a good enough thing and you will have the ability to pass it.

transit improvement; Road Diet (taking lanes of traffic away) Cycling Improvement; Pedestrian Improvement Traffic Calming Streetscaping Accessibility Improvement

prior to covid I understood that on it’s face only. Now I understand it with the directionality of the zero personal cars movement. the zero personal decisions and zero personal liberty of the AI managed life. You interpret as you wish.

Remember this C40 goal

0 cars by 2030. So they have to get there. They do it through regulatory means, by changing our financial ability to afford the vehicle and by changing the street scape.

Do they also do it by putting car manufacturers out of business? Record losses by Ford’s EV business and now Volkswagan is closing factories in Germany.

https://www.businessinsider.com/volkswagen-considers-closing-factories-germany-job-salary-cuts-autos-2024-10

There’s the Liberal mandate for 100% EVs by 2035. 20% of annual vehicle sales requirements by 2026 must be EV 60% by 2030. whether one can afford an EV or they are available for purchase, is a question. Just read the mandate the other way. by 2035 no internal combustion cars?

It' always points to the same thing…

Well what is a road diet?

“Abstract

Road Dieting is a tool employed by both Complete Streets and Vision Zero to create streets that are safer and more accommodating for all users. Previous research has suggested that Complete Streets and Vision Zero planners may emphasize Road Dieting differently. The existence of such a difference is noteworthy: as two road planning approaches simultaneously adopted by municipalities across Ontario, Complete Streets and Vision Zero should be aligned in their practice and goals. To explore this potential conflict, transportation planners across Southern Ontario were recruited for interviews and surveys that inquired into their professional opinion on the usage and importance of Road Diets. Ultimately, it is found that both Complete Streets and Vision Zero place a moderate level of importance on Road Dieting. This lack of difference demonstrates the need for more dialogue among planners on the relationship between Complete Streets and Vision Zero.

Road dieting is the road planning tool that removes automotive space from the road, with the usual purpose of encouraging safer driving behavior and creating space for other roadway uses (Knapp et al., 2014). The usage of Road Dieting aligns with many goals and strategies related to safety and access (Griffith et al., 2017), which associates it with both Complete Streets (McCann & Rynne, 2010) and Vision Zero (McLeod & Curtis, 2022). In short, “Complete Streets is an approach to planning, designing and building streets that enables safe access for all users” (Smart Growth America & National Complete Streets.”

According to this report there is a new acknowledged HIERARCHY of Street Users. Cars are no longer it. How do they get you out of the car: do you know your Complete Streets in your city or town around the world and do you know the Vision Zero plan? The c40 plan? The global covenant of mayors plan?

In this hierarchy for the Street

pedestrians (not the sidewalk?) cyclists and transit riders People driving doing business (street vendors) and providing City services (garbage truck deliver6) LAST LAST LAST people in personal motorized vehicles.

Do you think the congestion you are experiencing is PLANNED yes.

“Vision Zero is a strategy to eliminate all traffic fatalities and severe injuries, while increasing safe, healthy, equitable mobility for all” (Vision Zero Network, 2023). Both Complete Streets and Vision Zero question the fundamental priorities of traditional road planning. Complete Streets seeks to prioritize users who have traditionally been poorly accommodated, such as cyclists and pedestrians, while Vision Zero seeks to prioritize safety above all other transportation goals. This is why Road Dieting is a cited tool in literature on these two approaches (e.g., Gangireddy, 2023; McLeod & Curtis, 2022; Transport Canada, 2009; Turner et al., 2019). It is the tool that reallocates space away from the traditionally assumed priority on the road: the automobile. Thus, it presumably has some importance to both approaches.”

As you can see from the picture the road diet’s purpose to to slowly restrict vehicles.

Road diets are the removal of PARKING or the removal of TRAFFIC LANES.

https://tcat.ca/wp-content/uploads/2024/08/Road-Diets-Report-Final.pdf

In order to participate in your council meetings you need to understand their vocabulary. There are a ton of organizations that fold in on one another that all push the anti-car rhetoric. Except we are past rhetoric. We are at slowly alerting our streets to take less vehicles. We are adding carbon tax and other taxes to make driving them more expensive. We are taking away parking spots for the motorist to place his vehicle. We are making the green energy so expensive that manufacturing them is expensive. we are killing the economy to make de-growth the path. We are creating the path to zero vehicles by 2030 and basically who knows about it?

Certainly my readers do. Bill C-293 has that provision that they can restrict commercial activities that ‘contribute’ to pandemic risk. NOTE THE PART ABOUT MINISTER OF INDUSTRY. Now think of these enviro goons as thinking making cars or any other manufacturing (other than vaccines) may contribute to pandemic RISK. WHAT THE HANK IS RISK. not defined.

after consultation with the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, the Minister of Industry and provincial governments, provide for measures to

(i) reduce the risks posed by antimicrobial resistance,

(ii) regulate commercial activities that can contribute to pandemic risk , including industrial animal agriculture,

(iii) promote commercial activities that can help reduce pandemic risk, including the production of alternative proteins, and

(iv) phase out commercial activities that disproportionately contribute to pandemic risk, including activities that involve high-risk species;

the car is being attacked by municipal policies, by the global municipal deep deep state, by federal policies. What do you think. all coincidences? or should we wake our neighbours up.

