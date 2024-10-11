Is the Law Society of Ontario sending Detectives after Lawyers for their Social Media Posts?
According to this video yes!!!!!!
Better keep your house clean, your phone charged, and your recording devices ready.
They identify themselves as detectives and are attending on behalf of the Ottawa Police. (Interesting)
They say they are there at the request of the Law Society of Ontario!!!!
The LSO HAS A POLICE DIVISION FOR SPEECH?
Getting dicey for civil liberties in Canada.
I don't know her posts, but the Law Society sure is interested. She says her mother is Palestinian and her partner Jewish.
She says no she isn't going to stop her posts.
They have no charges, so why is the Law Society (aledgedly) using police to harass and intimidate this lawyer.
They don't even present her problematic speech. And it's not hate speech on the books or there would be charges.
Oh you're not here to intimidate me?
Must be a service call.
Then I'll get you the ladder you can clean my gutters and piss up a rope.
Watch here
1. Is there a new department at the Ottawa Police already dedicated to social media
2. Who's in charge.
3. Who dispatched the orders at the Niagara station.
4. No violent crime uninvestigated or requires attention? All solved?
5.who dispatched the orders at the Ottawa Police station
6. What were the precise instructions
7. What section of the Canadian criminal code are they investigating under
8. What section of any other legislation or code are they investigating under
9. What precise communications have been complained
10. Who are the complainants
11. Do they receive any renumeration for their complaints
12. Is the complainants subjective feeling an issue in the investiation
13. How many trainees or employees are devoted to this in a- the Niagara Police department b - Ottawa Police department c- law society
14. Is staffing in other Police departments now devoted , focusing , or getting trained on Social media posts
15. Are bail laws keeping Canadian offenders out of prison clearing space for social media criminals.
16. Does thevtraining presume the passage of certain bills, if so which ones.
17. Or will they be enforcing the speech 'crimes' of all the professional bodies and regulatory regimes and antibullying policies, and work place harassment laws.
I think I will assume answering any of their questions is dangerous. But putting a cold list of questions for them and having them readily available is not legal advice but not a bad idea. Criminal defence lawyers are about to meet the deep globalist state in my humble opinion.
That is 🤪 crazy. A society of extreme correctness according to the government.