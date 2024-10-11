Better keep your house clean, your phone charged, and your recording devices ready.

They identify themselves as detectives and are attending on behalf of the Ottawa Police. (Interesting)

They say they are there at the request of the Law Society of Ontario!!!!

The LSO HAS A POLICE DIVISION FOR SPEECH?

Getting dicey for civil liberties in Canada.

I don't know her posts, but the Law Society sure is interested. She says her mother is Palestinian and her partner Jewish.

She says no she isn't going to stop her posts.

They have no charges, so why is the Law Society (aledgedly) using police to harass and intimidate this lawyer.

They don't even present her problematic speech. And it's not hate speech on the books or there would be charges.

Oh you're not here to intimidate me?

Must be a service call.

Then I'll get you the ladder you can clean my gutters and piss up a rope.

