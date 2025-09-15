“And they worshipped the dragon which gave power unto the beast: and they worshipped the beast, saying, Who is like unto the beast? who is able to make war with him?” Revelation 13:4

Hate is a necessary component that drives the directionality of our society. Oddly we believe we are in the throes of a most hateful time.

From the right one might think all of the calls for more deaths like Charlie Kirk’s is proof of that hate.

From the left one might think… exactly what… that discussions challenging vaccines, censorship, illegal migration, whether sterilization is just that or his health care: is hate. (and many other paradigms being advanced that usually involve a pillar of the globalist state)

But I can tell you I know a lot of people of many races and religions that I count as friends. None demonstrate hate towards me. But most express how difficult it is to speak, to voice an opinion, or to enter the debate.

So what is society’s biggest problem? hate? or the laws and mechanisms that are restricting speech and our ability to engage in the discussions on the “turning.”

We are told we must accept this turning without dissent. But most don’t even know what that turning represents.

Hate speech laws will enable the government to silence dissent with arrests, lifetime arrests (bill 63 in Canada - 666) and pre crime arrests.

Leaving aside whether the vaccines for covid were ever effective and the issue of whether they are in fact biological weapons- the two areas that are currently most censored are on the trans question and on migration.

I discovered that the speech you cannot have hides a pillar of the globalist state. For a thorough discussion get my book World on Mute by Lisa Miron.

What is behind mass migration. Yes it makes the nation poorer. It stresses all systems. The UN Migration compact requires the funding of the migrant, housing, jobbing, health, emancipation, education. This necessary displaces the existing population.

Once you cannot be hired because of the preferential hiring policies you are homeless, hungry, disenfranchised and outside the protection of the state. In fact the state’s own policies become a personal violence where the slow death is the streets. This is a real observation and lamentation of our times. It is reflected in youth unemployment. It is reflected in who is hired and who cannot be.

The system is augmented by speech committees that decide what can be discussed by deciding whether you make mortgage payments based on the things that you say. Thus the censorship industry places our citizens in a bondage that prevents them from discussing the “turning” of our times.

We are essentially moving from a rights based existence to an access based existence and the biggest brains of our times are silent on the magnitude of what will be the consequences to us.

If you lose your way and manner to earn a living based on agreement with the state and corporate and professional union synergy is is a new fascism. SEE MY BOOK WORLD ON MUTE for a more detailed and thorough capturing of this.

The state has become unassailable. It imposes these rigors through confinement of speech.

So you cannot challenge migration especially in the UK. The result that flows from this is that the state’s borders cease to be. This is a concrete organization of the globalist state.

The migrant is gaming a system now favored for him. He says to himself why not. But in the UN Migration Compact I noticed it fuses the idea of biometric digital surveillance state with a CITY ID.

Would most on the left who prefer open migration like to understand that when we lose the state and the borders of the state we get the 15 minute city. Concepts of the smart city and cognitive city and the internet of everything work with the biometric id.

All these things work together.

I would not have been open to some of these ideas based on a review of my traditional sources of news. In fact none of the important concepts of our times appear interesting enough to ever become discussed there. It is not that they are so utterly devoid of imagination, thought, discussion, research. It is that they are an assistant in the turning.

The Ai system is not merely grok or chatgpt or the bots that you yell at. It is the totalitarian vision that man becomes merely our data. As our data were are forever dehumanized. We are nothing but a set of data. I discovered in researching my book that our health is becoming redefined as 9 sectoral data spaces; that face to face health care is a last resource. I discovered freedom is being redefined as freedom of movement of goods, capital, services (???), people and the 5th one data.

It is a degenerated view of mankind. Man. Man. Man. Man. Where do we go and how fast.

In my Jerusalem bible it has these headings to help you along. The New World Order is the heading before Genesis 9. Thus when the entire world is depopulated to one family and ark or DNA is the New World Order.

Even that might not have troubled me but all things are cumulative. After all hadn’t I heard the NWO before and not been troubled. Or read my bible and not been troubled.

But finding out the EU wanted to discover the legal impediments to chipping it’s citizens… well that set my synapses firing.

So think of the ai interoperable system where you are your data fulsome.

think of the smart city, cognitive city

the 15 minute city as the hardware

the technical interoperability as the software.

you are the data and placed inside.

We are becoming known online and known in the real world. What does that mean for us.

A total loss of agency. To prevent us from discussing this silencing systems and tropes are necessary.

Trans(human) rights are human rights. The race is under the skin- this is eclipsing in importance and funding most military drives ever -because it enables a control you haven’t envisioned. We are told the lie that augmentation or be left out. In truth augmentation is just more of the same control. Maybe a perpetual drip of the View and insta taxation with a new permanent data set.

. You must think of biodigital convergence as a directionality you cannot dissent to. your chipping. Your government totalitarity (my word). Your soul’s erasure.

So erect a system that you cannot dissent, then place into that system something we should all want to dissent from.

It is quite demonic. It was revealed 2k years ago in the book of revelations that we would face satanic end times with precisely these methods of control.

Trans rights are human rights or it is the piggy backing of the medical and rights based infrastructure for a transhumanism. The loss of consent as to what can go under the skin works within the transhumanism agenda. You wanted your freedom to dissent. No is not allowed. That is RFK nonsense.

But I also found the evidence of loss of the family because we have fully separated sex and reproduction without understanding the implications.

A monopoly you have not conceived us is being erected.

Women are decentralized wombs in the centralization of everything.

Men become terminator seeds. you think bitcoin enables your autonomy from state dictates you might not agree with? Hear the tinkle of my laugh. Think then of the fertile woman and her womb as the multi generational bitcoin. The fertile woman is being attacked in all races and religions. She - the decentralized womb is the ultimate threat to a society set up for a monopoly of control from which there is not meant to be an escape.

Abortion and sterilization is the precursor to this centralized reproduction. Or it is anti-woman hate and transphobe hate.

Reproductive rights are our rights - or they are the governments to take from the fertile objectionable.

But we are told to focus on Hate. Because Hate is the industry that gets us there.

This youtube on Grant Bristow reviews the government stake in hate. The hate and anti-hate are key networks that need to work together to enable the loss of speech and the powers governments require to control speech.

I want you to think of who we are told our enemies are based on the “hate” they show us. But who profits from the hate industry is most important.

The loss of speech is a sign of great sorrows. Not just historically but as a hallmark of the mark of the beast.

Charlie Kirk was silenced for his speech. See my posts on extrajudicial assassination.

Revelation 13 16 - 18

And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads:

And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name.

Here is wisdom. Let him that hath understanding count the number of the beast: for it is the number of a man; and his number is Six hundred threescore and six.”

Central bank digital currency and man’s ai management into the system of the beast was prophesied.

Now we all know the number of the beast but have any of us actually read revelations and the source of the satanic imagery we see.

Hate and pitting us against each other is luciferian. The order rising up within our orders is luciferian.

And you think your religion or your state institutions are immune from it because your side or tribe or allegiance or secret society, or politicians is in power.

Do you think an ultimate evil can exist and have your interests in mind at the same time.

The game I see is:

make some think the new silencing system favors them so they go along with it

make some think the new silencing system favors them because their secret society (insert whatever) favors it so they go along with it.

make some think the new silencing system favors them because they are facing threats or racism or (insert whatever) and the silence system will end those threats so they go along with it.

make some think the new silencing system favors them because they were disfavored before and are getting temporary meaningful gains, so they go along with it.

Some think they are part of the epistocracy class and believe in the governing by experts and think of the experts as their class and the lessers belong to the un-epistocracy so they go a long with it.

some think the new silencing system favors them because they are employed or get allocates within it so they go along with it.

some people simply have no imagination or back bone and do not see what is being set up.

So buy my book WORLD ON MUTE by Lisa Miron

Make some think the new silencing system favors them because they are taught in marxist reeducation camps.

Some people are just thugs and enjoy unaccountable power.

I reject the silencing mechanisms wherever I see them because I think we need to dissent to this NWO all the way.

You live but once. Wouldn’t you want to use your speech as an ethical dissident rather than a defender of the systems that carve us into our data in perpetuity.

How does history view the ethical dissident.

If you are not religious at all does it change how you view our times. If you are religious, does your religious experience and texts inform you at all. If you are used to seeing others in the lens of hate has that been inculcated - and if so from where.

