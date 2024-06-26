Paint crosswalk a flag Charge kids with first degree malicious mischief for crossing it. They face 10 years in jail.

Here are the kids on the the scooters on a sunny day on a pretty (important) crosswalk.

Or here acting a similar way after crossing the crosswalk.

Is this the cisgendered, hetero, family values, nuclear family part of the sidewalk? They are doing the same thing shame!!!!

Apparently their tires left marks.

Two minors and one 19 year old who now must face 10 years in prison are charged in Spokane.

How's that for communism.

So. I'm not sure it's “nice" but wow is this warranted?

Any from the rainbow community want to weigh in? Who thinks they need prison.

Image from commondreams.org

What's that Justin Trudeau? Life in prison you say?

Oh you have bill 63 sharpening? And you're emptying the prisons AS WE SPEAK of violent offenders.

Soon we can have the roads all rainbows. And stop everything to repaint any time an issue comes up.

Please watch the YouTube video. Then you may consider not crossing these walks. They look solid but are very dangerous and you could fall right into 10 years in jail if you don't promote the right attitude while crossing them.

The new thing will be shitting your pants while crossing them because they seem a tad frightening now.

So don't cross because stepping in crap sucks.

Nothing like the new ‘social’ and ‘justice’ movement. They sure own that.

SAd day for tolerance. Poor pride people.

I'm sure this will make everyone like the movement more. Or at least take a wide bearth.

