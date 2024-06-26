Hate crime for riding scooter across Pride flag on crosswalk. Minors and 19 year old face 10 years prison
Cross at your own peril
Paint crosswalk a flag
Charge kids with first degree malicious mischief for crossing it. They face 10 years in jail.
Here are the kids on the the scooters on a sunny day on a pretty (important) crosswalk.
Or here acting a similar way after crossing the crosswalk.
Is this the cisgendered, hetero, family values, nuclear family part of the sidewalk? They are doing the same thing shame!!!!
Apparently their tires left marks.
Two minors and one 19 year old who now must face 10 years in prison are charged in Spokane.
How's that for communism.
So. I'm not sure it's “nice" but wow is this warranted?
Any from the rainbow community want to weigh in? Who thinks they need prison.
Image from commondreams.org
What's that Justin Trudeau? Life in prison you say?
Oh you have bill 63 sharpening? And you're emptying the prisons AS WE SPEAK of violent offenders.
Soon we can have the roads all rainbows. And stop everything to repaint any time an issue comes up.
Please watch the YouTube video. Then you may consider not crossing these walks. They look solid but are very dangerous and you could fall right into 10 years in jail if you don't promote the right attitude while crossing them.
The new thing will be shitting your pants while crossing them because they seem a tad frightening now.
So don't cross because stepping in crap sucks.
Nothing like the new ‘social’ and ‘justice’ movement. They sure own that.
SAd day for tolerance. Poor pride people.
I'm sure this will make everyone like the movement more. Or at least take a wide bearth.
Insanity at its finest! That crap shouldn't be forced on the public in the first place, and to imprison children is unconscionable! To do so is sentencing them to unthinkable depravity! God help us all!
The original LGB community along with dare I add the newer genuine trans people’s community has been co-opted and corrupted by the pRide movement which is all about who you have sex with along with maps- minor attracted persons cause love is love ya know?
I don’t care who they have sex with I just don’t want it shoved down my throat but having once had 3 young children I do very much care about the movements push to try to normalize maps and the movements push to confuse, mislead, and to indoctrinate in order to sterilize children who are the next generation!
I find their flags being absolutely everywhere menacing and at a school my friend’s son attends she tells me there is a large Ukrainian flag on the left and a large pRide flag on the right with a tiny insignificant Canadian flag in the background in the hallway you enter from the front entrance. Visual reference to what the school considers important.
This pRide movement is for depopulation through sterilization and to destroy masculinity in boys so they don’t fight back. It is not a natural grassroots movement with all Western establishments fully behind endorsing it and supporting it and protecting it from the silent majority and even the lesbians gays bisexuals and genuine trans are now recognizing that their movement has been co-opted and is being used for an altogether different and much darker agenda.