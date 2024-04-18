Please watch this VIDEO now!! BE PATIENT IT TAKES A WHILE TO LOAD

Fauci:

“Getting the sequence, sticking it on self assembly nanoparticles…

On OCTOBER 29, 2019 the Milken Institute held the Universal Flu Vaccine Conference. It watches like the hatching of the pandemic. Nano tech vaccines are discussed, natural immunity is discussed and as well as their dang conundrum of how a) to make the flu sexy and b) how to bypass the 10 years of regulatory process for the new tech vaccines;

HOSTING ORGANIZATION

Universal Flu Vaccine Conference

“Health experts discussed the scientific and technological prospects of an effective universal influenza vaccine. Speakers included Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and Margaret Hamburg, former FDA commissioner. Panelists discussed the need for more funding for research, better collaboration between the private and government sectors, advances in technology in flu research and the goal of a universal flu vaccine. close

PEOPLE IN THIS VIDEO

Rick Bright DirectorDepartment of Health and Human Services->Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority

Anthony S. Fauci M.D. DirectorNational Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases

All Speakers Rick Bright Anthony S. Fauci M.D. Bruce Gellin Margaret "Peggy" A. Hamburg M.D. Michael Specter Casey Wright All Speakers All Speakers Rick Bright Anthony S. Fauci M.D. Bruce Gellin Margaret "Peggy" A. Hamburg M.D. Michael Specter Casey Wright



Watch the video in which you can witness them hatch the pandemic.

Please share this post.

Share

Please watch this VIDEO now!! BE PATIENT IT TAKES A WHILE TO LOAD

Share

Listen to this haunting discussion. It is a SMOKING GUN. TAKE IT FROM A LAWYER WHO FOUND THEM AND THEN JUMPED AROUND THE ROOM SCREAMING TO STAFF.

A question is asked essentially about how they can get the funding they want. The problem they discuss is essentially that flu is not that sexy. Is there any way to change that? Fauci discusses the ‘new’ technology with self assembling nano-particles. So it is not happening? or he outs himself in this video. They discuss the problem with the approval process. The ex FDA executive discusses how they could bypass that or should by pass that….. They discuss Natural Immunity. This video is a nuget and likely proof positive of the PLAN. Does something bad have to happen?

FAUCI AT MINUTE 20 discusses nanotech vaccines.

“Getting the sequence, getting the sequence, sticking it on self assembly nanoparticles…

IT WOULD TAKE A DECADE for approvals to run through SO HOW TO BYPASS IS DISCUSSED NEXT!!!!

SOLUTION: (FORMER FDA WAS RECEPTIVE) Push the process where the industry takes it up by incentivizing industry and de-risking the investment

WE need a new entity to accomplish this

We need something special to do this

Flu is not sexy right now (but a pandemic is)

We have to DISRUPT THIS FIELD

AN URGENT CALL FOR AN Entity of Excitement, not beholden to bureaucratic strings and processes IE BYPASS regulation

PUT A GOWN ON IT BY GIVING A LOT OF MONEY

WHEN people ‘Care’. If we put this in the PR of the Burden of Disease then we can do this.

how to make FLU sexy.

for everyone on this planet

flu as the ‘pandemic threat’

need a global owner of the problem

and need a global owner of the solution

REQUIRE new model of unprecedent collaboration

former FDA WE NEED IT (the sexy factor) TO BE DIFFERENT this time

mRNA can be made in shoe box system, like an ink jet, technology is there (but not vetted)

haven’t demonstrated their effectiveness

print vaccines ‘we are a ways out’ but we could…..

FAUCI natural immunity discussion

DISCUSSION imprinting on original antigen sin,

FAUCI universal vaccine will only work on 6 month kids, because of past influenza exposure will create original antigen sin (ADMISSION the mRNA vaccine won’t work for anyone 6 months and older by FAUCI!!!!!!!)

former FDA: CREATE A CONTEXT WHERE INDUSTRY reward industry with money, and appreciate, harness the idea of saving humanity (from a pandemic), decrease the barriers (AKA VETTING SAFE AND EFFECTIVE) to get the vaccine out! COMMON GOAL

get everyone but the public at the table: map out a plan: advance purchases, financial incentives, predictable regulatory map (EMERGENCY USE AUTHORIZATION)

WE NEED AN ENTITY To infuse innovation, and the PR necessary to do this, we need vast sums of money, Infusion of Resources, need congress, and philanthropy

We need a moment of Energy or BURST, and get rid of bureaucracy that prevents it from getting done.

(bureaucracy like Nuremberg concepts of informed consent on actual SAFETY AND EFFECACY ?)

Did they disrupt the field? How did they make the flu sexy?

WATCH VIDEO NOW

Leave a comment

Share