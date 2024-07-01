We define or future. Stop thinking otherwise.

I spent yesterday sharing space on a beach with new immigrants. I gave a contingent of Chinese our Canada day cupcakes.

For us?

you are giving them to us?

They were celebrating singing Happy Canada day waving large flags with fervor and singing for a drone video.

Well then why not.

A Pakistani grampa gave my children a chocolate bar no doubt meant for his own grandkids kids, just because we were kind and I asked him about his celebrations as we walked in the park together. In return I gave him our Frisbee.

He was spontaneously generous. He pulled the chocolate from his front pocket meant for his favorite grandson I just knew. How little it took to be kind to him. What spontaneous gift he bestowed.

My kids entertained a Sikh boy, while the whole family at their picnic curiously watched. This toddler had a bubble gun and the kids would fall over with such drama, he would shriek and howl with laughter. As soon as the bubbles were gone, a man would run and refill it, not to stop the mingling between us. They all watched, and learned about Canadian children who accepted them without question and put a smile on their smallest.

I talked to the women who welcomed me and were glad at the introduction.

What I noticed is that when you give the gift of generosity towards others you pass it to your children, they move in total confidence in that generosity. It bothered my children none that they were the complete racial minority.

Their friends are of every race and greet my children with such unbridled enthusiasm and love. So why should that world be tainted with cult diversity equity and inclusion. DIE. I refuse to follow any ideology of separation or segregation.

My children don't see race the way we are expected to color it. I feel so good about that, I feel we have come so far.

Since that is their world, I hope that is how they cultivate warmth, without prejudgment. That openness can be seen on their faces.

We can continue to be ambassadors of what being Canadian really means. For years we were loved as peacemakers. Reclaim that.

We don't have to fall for DIE. (Diversity equity and inclusion)

Yes jail and deport criminals. Throw them the book. Law and order is the system that sets up safe communities for us all. Rule of law is in contradiction to DIE. Rule of law must be preserved

I won't cultivate otherness. I will cultivate our similar interests.

I won't let the nut jobs win.

The immigration program is meant to be a weapon. Actual and psychological.

More than housing, health care employment can absorb.

Displacement of Canadians through the pressurized inflation.

But I always remember who is doing that.

The globalists.

While those who come come for a better life follow.

( The single men who are fighting age and untested…well that's another story. That's military invasion likely. )

The mass immigration is the new colonialism perhaps. The poor of Europe flooded in North America in the 1700s and 1800s. You can't tell me that was bad while accepting massive amounts of the new poor. Only hypocrisy fuels that.

Migration has been a steady pulse since the dawn of time. I will not fall for a colonialism argument that foists extreme immigration (without vetting) now as perfect and calls past immigration wrong.

And we did set up beautiful countries worth preserving. The importance will be in engaging all into the work it takes to do that preservation.

What we have to preserve are the systems and institutions that foster the Canadian way of life before globalists trampled it. Out cockroaches! Scurry our feet are coming for you. Hide in dark places all you want.

I hope that new immigrants feel the need to stand on guard with us in that preservation.

They left oppression to come here. So I am going to assume they can smell oppression better than the average gullible sheep Canadian.

My eastern, ,Slavic and Arab Christian friends sure don't fall for Trudeau, the covid psyop. They saw it a long way off!!!

Same with the Cubans I knew in Florida.

My smart well educated lawyer friends…NOT SO MUCH.

Perhaps it will be the new immigrants standing with the awake for family values,for freedom and true preservationof the Nation State.

the globalists will face their unintended consequences and we will like a martial arts fighter use their own movement to flip them over.

Canada can evolve. But it cannot fall to globalism.

We must be embassadors for true patriot love. Patriotism is in the heart.

Show others your heart. and then show them the intended globalist program.

wWe will have a more beautiful Canada if we put the work in. For me.

it's worth it.

