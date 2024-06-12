https://x.com/abc123jjj/status/1798161735733645779

Here is his post copied from X.

D.C.L.

“I came out 26 years ago - when I was 16 years old - in the 90’s. Back when there weren’t Pride flags everywhere, there weren’t Pride stickers in the window of every bank, store and restaurant, and they were no Pride crosswalks.

“We had a weekend Pride celebration (once a year) that was attended by the actual LGB&T community and others.

“But we didn’t refer to them as allies - they were just friends and they weren’t there to virtue signal or prove their inclusivity. They were there because they believed that we deserved the same rights as everyone else, that we weren’t perverts, that a man could love another man, a woman could love another women, and that transsexuals weren’t a threat to others because they were actual transsexuals and they weren’t playing dress up/make believe.

“There were no children. They was no nudity. And there were no pronoun police. We fought for our rights and to live our lives quietly amongst the rest of society.

“We celebrated. We laughed. We hugged. We loved each other. And we were thankful to no longer be looked down upon. And as the years passed, we truly attained the same rights as everyone else.

“Life had become everything we wanted it to be. We had what everyone else had - and that was enough. That was back when Pride meant something.

“Back before it was hijacked by activists and the alphabet mafia. Back when children weren’t being put on puberty blockers. Back when children weren’t being mutilated. Back when children weren’t being sentenced to life long medicalization. Back when kids weren’t being asked to make adult decisions or invited into adult conversations/situations.

“Back when children weren’t being taught that their sexual orientation or how they identify is the only thing that matters.

“Back when child abuse wasn’t celebrated and child abusers weren’t hailed as heroes.

“Back when women’s rights mattered. Back when women had their own safe spaces. Back when men (pretending to be women) weren’t redefining what it means to be a woman.

“Back when asking “what is a woman?” wasn’t a controversial question. Back when women didn’t have penises. Back when gay history wasn’t being rewritten.

“Back when the LGB&T community was the LGB&T community.

“Back when human rights had meaning and they weren’t a list of ridiculous/harmful demands.

“Back when straight people - identifying as queer and desperate to fit in somewhere - weren’t destroying everything we fought for.

“It was better back then. I liked it back then.

Call me a bigot.

Call me transphobic.

Call me homophobic.

Call me a right wing extremist.

Call me a RWNJ.

I don’t care. I’d rather be called those things than engage in what Pride celebrations are today.

Pride has become an abusive charade that no longer represents those who fought for it. And lastly:

Parents trying to protect children and women being erased have found an ally, with a powerful voice.

the rainbow is the flag of the globalists for the one world order. That's it folks.

DEI is mandatory uptake of religious cult belief system ON PAIN OF SOCIAL EXCOMMUNICATION. THROUGH PROFESSIONAL BODIES, WORKPLACE HARRASSMENT POLICIES, UNIONS,ANTIBULLYING POLICIES, NEW HUMAN RIGHTS, THROUGH FORCED SPEECH AND NO SPEECH. IT IS THEREFORE ALSO COMMUNISM.

EQUITY includes the same level of subsistence starvation. Equity is a fair result. All dead at 34. Communism.

INCLUSION is the Net. No one to escape. It is the rfid tagging. The smart city infrastructure. The known online and known in real space through cameras, biometrics, and GATE control. ALL BEING ERRECTED AT COLOSSAL Speed.

It is digital feudalism with digital id and cbdc to enforce the gated economy, the structured no GOD life. It likely involves euthanasia as a solution to climate, to deteriorating health, poverty, homelessness and worst wrong speech.

It is complete electrification so the smart meter is the energy spigot, heat spigot, life spigot and speech or dissent spigot.

Climate and green are the Trojan horse for the carbon allowance.

the UN is the hub and the WHO is the HOW. The war is the interim martial law.

Die versity. Is die verse. It is to kill the worship of God, and end the knowledge of His verse. They are starting with the Christians, they will finish with the Muslims. it is imperative we defy the order of fighting among the last who worship God G-D, Allah. That is gamed. That is desired. Violence to that purpose is constantly effected.

No books. No history. No words. Emojis and linked to the grid and required opinion.

Trans rights are human rights are this cyborg futurism.

Ectogenesis. Is your baby out of the womb. Born to slavery. Chipped into the grid. All male and those identifying as women. What is a women.

Men and women are taught to resent the other, when our unity creates life.

what is a woman.

Certainly not the widget capable of birth and competition to labor From pods. Declining fertility to no fertility can be solved with ectogenesis. the silence after decades of growth. Ticks like a bomb in the quiet.

DEI must be fought like our future and humanity hangs in the balance.

Do not doubt the technology is here. The science.

The human nuclear family, worship of God. Do not allow its elimination.

End DEI. With collective might. Ours.

It is a most cunning device on which to architect a future, and to paralyze dissent while the real outer and digital prisons are finalized.

greens, pharma, and DEI consultants serve as a repository of humans unable to resist this advance of tyranny. Trillions and trillions in tax payer money, printed money are spent here. They all work to errect the pens and are blackmailed through their salaries to work for this order. At least become whistle-blower or clog the wheels. Or declare it thecfraud it is.

Without speech. No one can articulate dissent.

Right now does trans rights include free speech? identify I identify as requiring free speech.

Whoever you are rainbow straight God fearing or not. Humanity requires us to.

TAKE DOWN THE BEAST

