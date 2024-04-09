Lawfare idea for retired or new lawyers wanting to cut their teeth on protection of the Nation State-

A mandatory injunction requiring these listed individuals swear an oath to their ConstitutionAND a requirement that they list each time while sitting in office they may have violated that oath up to date of swearing. And that they do so under oath.

Interested citizens can file FOIs in their respective municipal and provincial or state or federal government’s to determine which officers serving have made this declaration to uphold their country's constitution.

Some enterprising tech brain should organize a database.

Anyone who knows a video on how to file FOIs let me know.

We transform our world with the willingness to do so, with our hearts of Lions

Now go forth and ROAR LIONS.

And don't miss listening to the Reese report today.

“Alejandro Mayorkas, has no oath of office.

US Secretary of Transportation, Pete Buttigieg, has no oath of office.

US Secretary of Health and Human Services, Xavier Becerra, responsible for declaring a national emergency during COVID, has no oath of office.

Former director of the Centers for Disease Control, Rochelle Walensky, had no oath of office.

US special counsel, Jack Smith, responsible for investigating the January 6th U.S. Capitol attack, has no oath of office.

US Attorney for the District of Columbia, Matthew Graves, chief prosecutor of Jan-sixers, has no oath of office.

Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris, has no oath of office.

Within 30 days of appointment to public office, all public officials are legally required to have a signed and notarized copy of their oath of office. And it appears as if no elected officials in the Federal government have one. They are either non-existent, incomplete, or fraudulent. The fraudulent ones are missing signatures, are not notarized, and in most of them, the words “SO HELP ME GOD” are in all caps. In the US Constitution, “So help me God” is not in all caps. And this matters. “

should bureaucrats also swear the oath?

Oh yes and courage lions we aren't here Lilly white cowering in fear.

pfft. How useless.

That you are offended, fine.

That you are appalled, fine.

but don't leave this world without loving it enough to take action.

That you think us insufficient to rise to this occasion?

No. You think the forces of good are insufficient?

Throw off your covers and ACT, smile and know, we are legion, and rising the world over, all races, creeds.

WHATEVER I AM YOU ARE ALL SO MUCH MORE.

HEAVE. MIGHTY TASKS ARE DONE ❤ TOGETHER.

Wake up your heart! Kindle the fire in your heart they hope to choke with their messaging. SPIT on their fear messaging.

Step on it like a poisonous snake, for it is. Do not allow fear in your heart grow a strength mentality.

The first non comply is Hope. Take their tyranny and shove it. No success comes before first believing it. Put it in your heart and soul and mind. Focus on it. Mass visualization of our success….

Think with each exhale you spit out their conditioning and with each inhale you remember your birth right.

YOU ARE EACH CHILDREN OF GOD WITH HEARTS OF LIONS.

Oh yes and…

TAKE DOWN THE BEAST.

