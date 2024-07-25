We are being regulated to death.
Literally the precursor to Venezuela's murderous food riots were endless regulations and social programs.
Mao’s China 60 million dead. That's socialism. Communism. Government statism from the left or right works death well.
Now this is Ontario, Canada but what are the chances it isn't OECD ROUND.
How does food relate to the next Pandemic.
Make sure public health can shut down food because pandemic. Newly updated june 2024 government website. Next hiring boon. Food regulation. Great job. Seize the “bad" bird flu food to feed family and sell on black market.
“Food handler training and certification
Learn about food handler training requirements and how to become certified.
Ministry of Health’s Provincial Food Handler Training Manual
Overview
In Ontario, food premises are required to have at least one certified food handler on site during every hour that the food premises operates. Food safety training is an important part of protecting customers from health risks that occur during the handling, preparing and cooking of food.
How to get certified
In Ontario, food handler training is provided by:
local public health units
certain approved commercial providers
To determine what food handler training courses are available in your area contact your local public health unit or review the list of available commercial programs below.
Approved commercial programs
The programs listed below have applied and successfully been recognized by the Ministry of Health as meeting minimum requirements for food handler training and certification. These Food Handler Training programs are deemed to be equivalent to the training and certification offered by local public health units. All public health units in Ontario will accept certifications issued by theses providers after the date that they are listed as equivalent.
Become a recognized Food Handler Training provider
To become a recognized food handler training provider in Ontario, organizations must apply to the Ministry of Health. The ministry will evaluate your application for equivalency with the provincial standard. Successful applications will be granted provincial recognition to offer food handler training in Ontario.
Eligible applicants
Eligible applicants, include non-public health units, such as:
commercial or private entities
educational institutions
non-profit associations
Training programs that meet the requirements set out in the application and evaluation process will become recognized providers of Food Handler Training by all boards of health within Ontario.
We accept applications twice a year in Spring/Summer and Fall/Winter.
Application Status: Open
We are accepting applications between June 17, 2024, and August 19, 2024, for the Spring/Summer 2024 cohort.
How to apply
To apply for food handler training and certification program recognition, providers must submit the following for evaluation:
a completed Food Handler Program Equivalency Application form
relevant course materials
requested documentation related to the course development and delivery
Evaluation
We evaluate applications in accordance with standard program requirements and for overall course quality.
After we evaluate your application, additional requirements, modifications or changes to the proposed program may be necessary to get recognition.
Fee
There is no fee to apply or become a recognized provider.
Contact us
Email for more information on the application process and to request the application materials. Use the subject line "Inquiry Regarding the Food Handler Training Program."
Ministry of Health’s Provincial Food Handler Training Manual
The content of the Ministry of Health's Provincial Food Handler Training Manual has been reproduced by the Ministry of Health (MOH) with the permission of the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit and is only available for use by public health units in Ontario.
The reproduction of this document in whole or in part, is not permitted without the express written consent of the MOH. Applications for provincial recognition found to have reproduced this document, in whole or in part, will not be assessed and will be requested to immediately cease copying, reproducing, or distributing the document and refrain from doing so in the future.
Guide to starting a home-based food business
This is a step-by-step guide to starting a home-based food business, along with a brief overview of public health requirements that must be followed as a food operator.
Updated: June 14, 2024
Published: March 01, 2024
Ministry of Health”
https://www.ontario.ca/page/food-handler-training-and-certification
I smell Holodomor.
Take down the beast.
We are witnessing a recurrence of the same atrocities that occurred in societies during communist takeovers in the 20th century.
It’s like when they tried to ban NAC as a supplement despite FDA approval for n 1975 for lung conditions at the beginning of COVID. They lost that one